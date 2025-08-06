The Chic New Way to Wear a Silk Scarf this Summer? Tied Around Your Waist

As tempting as it may be to hit the shops when the desire for a fresh look arises, it's not the most sustainable option—for the earth or the wallet. That's why, as a fashion editor, I'm a big fan of trends that don't require buying something new, but encourage you to "shop" your existing wardrobe instead.

That might come in the form of hacking an old pair of jeans into jorts to nail the denim silhouette of the season, digging out the Converse and Adidas shorts of your teenage years (yes, they're back), or simply styling an existing favourite in an unexpected way—like layering a lace slip dress over trousers, or rocking an oversize polo shirt as a beach cover-up.

The latest, and possibly best, example I've spotted? Giving the humble silk scarf a whole new lease of life by tying it around your waist.

Spotted on the likes of Alexa Chung, Kylie Jenner, Lola Tung and Elsa Hosk, the 'scarf as a belt' styling hack has been gaining traction in recent months—and with good reason. Not only is it a great way to add a pop of colour or pattern to an otherwise simple everyday ensemble, but more importantly, it's a low-lift tweak that can make a world of difference to your overall aesthetic.

Want to add shape to an oversize dress? Simply tie a silk scarf around the waist. Looking to elevate a t-shirt and jeans look? Add a folded scarf around your hips. The same goes if you're wearing a tank and summer skirt—while a contrasting scarf can also help break up a monochrome ensemble. However you style it, a scarf is a sure-fire way to add interest to any outfit, in a way that's both intentional and effortlessly cool.

Alexa Chung, Gili Biegun and Lola Tung (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little wonder so many stylish women have been quick to adopt the trend—and that searches for printed silk scarves have increased by 100% on Net-A-Porter in the last three months alone, with Pucci styles proving particularly popular.

Marie Claire UK's very own Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Ally Head is a recent convert. "I've always been a fan of silk scarves, and probably own around ten—they're my favourite summer accessory," she says. "I'd seen a few celebrities styling them around their hips this season, and decided to give it a go myself. I opted for a cream and black & Other Stories scarf with a low rise jean and cropped white baby tee—and honestly? I couldn't believe how simple it was and how successfully it made an otherwise basic outfit combination more stylish. I'm all for simple summer styling hacks, and this one couldn't be easier."

Ally Head styles a silk scarf around her waist (Image credit: courtesy Ally Head)

Despite being largely trend-averse and preferring a muted, all-black everyday look, I too found myself digging a vintage patterned Hermès silk scarf out of the depths of my wardrobe and adding it over a boxy linen mini dress while on holiday. I was blown away by the number of compliments I received, and have been experimenting with styling it over different outfits ever since.

The trend has been all over the street style set at the current edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week, too, where chic show-goers have been wearing silk scarves over everything from capri pants and bubble skirts to oversize tailoring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, in an ideal world, you'd have already a selection of silk scarves in your wardrobe, ready and waiting to be tied around all manner of outfits... But in case not, you can find my top picks below.