I’ve Worked in the Wellness Industry For Over 10 Years - and My Predictions For The Trends That’ll Dominate 2026 Might Surprise You

What a year it’s been for wellness, huh? As the Senior Health Editor here at Marie Claire UK, and a firm believer in preventative, holistic health habits that make you feel your best, I can’t quite believe the growth I’ve seen in the last year.

Rewind to ten years ago, when I first started my journalism career at Women’s Health magazine, and the focus was undoubtedly on aesthetics - calories in vs calories out, which workout would burn the most fat, and how much we could push our bodies to look the smallest. Even come 2020, when I joined MC UK as their first-ever dedicated Health Editor, the nation’s understanding of health as one of our most precious assets was only starting to take root. Largely influenced by Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdowns, the tragedy forced us to assess just how vital looking after ourselves is, not to mention how much better our lives are when we’re actively investing in our bodies and minds.

Need more convincing? The stats do the talking. Reports from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) valued the wellness industry at $6.8 trillion in 2024, with projections placing it at around $7.3 trillion for 2025 and exceeding $10 trillion by 2029. This staggering growth isn’t to be ignored, and is largely, according to the experts, being driven by a keen consumer interest in preventative health, mental wellness, and healthy ageing.

But back to the year just passed, and my predictions for the year ahead. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Pilates was the most popular workout of the year for the second year in a row, as per ClassPass stats. Strength training, boosted by a seemingly unwavering interest in the likes of Hyrox and CrossFit, came in second, with yoga a comfortable third. Not forgetting the undeniable and ever-growing boom in interest in running in 2025 - I’d bet my bottom dollar that every single one of you reading this article knows someone who’s run a marathon this year, something that even a few years ago was considered a niche hobby of those willing to push themselves the extra mile. (Although, as a runner myself, I can’t lie - seeing so many fall in love with the sport globally has been a standout highlight).

It’s also difficult to ignore the way both GLP-1s and Ozempic have dominated headlines this year. Forecasts from J.P. Morgan and UBS now estimate as many as 40 million GLP-1 users by 2029, with as many as 30 million in the U.S. alone by 2030. While the controversial fat loss drug has helped many worldwide lose weight and regulate their blood sugar levels, it's also sparked global debate over long-term effects, the need for lifelong treatment, and affordability.

But it wasn't just about fat loss jabs. There were some unforgettable sporting achievements, too - the England Women’s Football team stormed to victory and won their second consecutive Euros, making history and giving young girls across the nation overnight role models, as a result. Meanwhile, in August, the Red Roses won the Rugby World Cup for the first time in eleven years, rounding off an undeniably unforgettable year for women in sport.

Keen to read more about what's in store for the world of wellness in 2026? I have the pleasure of talking to top industry experts day in, day out as part of this job, and am constantly picking their brains about what's next. Trust me on this one - you'll see the below everywhere next year.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trust me, I’ve worked in the industry for ten years - 13 wellness trends that’ll soar in 2026

1. Preventative healthcare and seeking wellness solutions to live better for longer will soar

Did you know? The UK health check-up market is projected to reach around $4.42 billion by 2033, according to data from Novaone Advisor , with at-home health tests, blood kits, and microbiome checks soaring in popularity in recent months.

This is in part due to technological advancements, but also due to an increased focus on proactive and preventative health behaviours, shares April Preston, Global Product Director at Holland & Barrett. “More people are choosing to care for their bodies now, and with greater access to health data, wearable technology and personalised insights, people are more aware than ever of how daily habits influence long-term wellbeing."

People are taking control of their health earlier in life, placing a renewed focus on preventative over reactive care. She goes on: “Consumers no longer accept generic advice; they want insights tailored uniquely to them. With greater access to health data, wearable technology and personalised insights, people are more aware than ever of how daily habits influence long-term wellbeing and the next generation of wellness is set to be defined by a powerful sense of control over long-term health, one where staying well is seen not as a quick fix, but as an ongoing investment in a healthier future.”

We've seen the likes of fitness trackers and wearables WHOOP, Oura, Garmin, and more, go from strength to strength this year, with insights on your Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Resting Heart Rate (RHR), respiratory rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen levels and more all now the norm for the 450 million projected to be using them globally.

“Everyone has the power to make wellness a way of life, and this shift shows that health is no longer about short-term fixes - rather, healthy choices for a healthier future," Preston adds. Nutritional scientist Toral Shah agrees, adding: "The understanding of healthcare is moving from lifespan extension to 'healthspan' optimisation, with metabolic testing and strength training now mainstream consumer priorities. With our health systems overburdened, wearables, home diagnostics, and AI coaching platforms are growing."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Brain health will become cemented as a marker of overall wellbeing

Another thing that experts are predicting seeing a sharp rise in interest in in 2026? Brain health. "One in four Holland & Barrett customers feel they don’t know how to look after their brain health at different stages of life," shares Rachel Chatterton, Product Director at Holland & Barrett.

She's predicting an increase in the number of brain-tailored food and drink options in the coming year, from supplements to support cognitive health, to functional food and drinks.

"Cognitive fitness is being powerfully redefined as a priority for every stage of life, with the next wave of nootropics expected to deliver tailored solutions for every decade," she explains.

Key ingredients to keep an eye on for 2026 include Safr’Inside, a premium saffron extract that offers a gentle yet effective way to naturally support mental wellness, Bacopa Monnieri, a herb which may reduce oxidative and cellular stress, modulate neurotransmitters, and promote healthy brain ageing, and polyphenols, a group of natural plant compounds gaining attention for their potential cognitive benefits.

3. Gut health isn’t going anywhere - and next gen biotics are inbound

Gut health has been steadily growing in interest for the past five years or so, with Tim Spector and the team at Zoe moving the conversation around probiotics, fibre, and how to hit your 30-plant-a-week target.

Consumer interest is only surging, with 2026 expected to see a move past simple biotics to a deeper understanding of how the entire gut ecosystem influences every part of your body. "Science now shows that the body thrives on a symphony of nutrients, rather than a single solution, and knowing your biotics is key," explains Alex Glover, Global Product Formulation Lead at Holland & Barrett.

Glover goes as far as to call the gut "a master regulator of immunity, energy, and more," and predicts that consumer trends will shift toward gut-friendly formats this year. Expect to see products such as fibre blends, prebiotic drinks (which H&B’s are launching in the form of 'High Fibre Sodas' in January) and fermented snacks lining shelves soon.

“Ingredients including acacia, baobab, and Jerusalem artichoke fibre are the ones to watch and look set to shape the next phase of gut-health innovation, as well as Boswellia serrata, which is known to support digestive comfort," Glover concludes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Pilates will go fusion

Let's be honest - Pilates has been the workout of the moment for a few years now, with Reformer studios, hot Pilates spaces, and even wall Pilates classes popping up left, right and centre. Voted as the most popular workout of the year for a second year in a row, ClassPass saw a huge jump in bookings for Reformer from 2023 to '24 (+84%) and 2024 to '25 (+66%).

For 2026, hybrid classes will take centre stage, with physiotherapist at Complete Pilates, Helen O'Leary, predicting new and unique iterations flooding the market (and your local studios). “We'll see more fusion Pilates brands as people link more gym-based exercises or cardio-based machines with the Pilates Reformer," she predicts. "More gyms will open up Reformer spaces, too, adding the workout to their repertoire.”

She also reckons the demand for the best at-home Reformer Pilates machines will drive down the price, making the workout more accessible and affordable for those at home.

5. While quick-fix drugs dominate headlines, others will continue seek out natural, longevity-focused nutrition

GLP-1s have undoubtedly been headline news this year, with a recent KFF poll stating that nearly one in five adults (18%) have taken them. And while the situation is undoubtedly nuanced - murmurs of concern about black market alternatives, malnutrition, and side effects spanning hair loss, muscle loss, and more all circulate - our experts maintain that in the nutrition world, the products people are investing in indicate a move away from quick fixes.

As Daniel Temm, CEO of Puresport and a former professional rugby player, explains: “We’re seeing a real move away from quick fixes – both in the products people use and in how they think about their health more broadly. Wellness has shifted from the grind mentality, where it was all about pushing harder, chasing PBs and numbing pain, to something far more sustainable and long-term.”

The rise in interest in longevity and living for longer has impacted this, he goes on - "that shift has been significant" - with Gen Z consumers driving the change and cementing the interest in longevity-focused nutrition. "They’re far less interested in shortcuts, and far more committed to building habits that help them feel strong, energised and resilient for years to come," he shares.

Next year, expect more people moving away from over-the-counter solutions and short-term hacks, and towards natural performance and recovery solutions they can rely on day to day. "Many are even changing how they spend more generally – drinking less or pulling back on impulse purchases – so they can prioritise products that genuinely support long-term health," he shares.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Exercise will continue to be about community and connection, and wellness travel will boom

If 2025 taught us anything, it's that exercise that's fun, community-driven, and rooted in connection is one of the easiest ways to truly make the habit stick. Run clubs, women's football leagues, and competitions like Hyrox are only growing in interest, making movement accessible to all.

2026 will see this continue to expand into holidays, too. I've long been a fan of active breaks - there's nothing quite like returning to work feeling rested and recharged, having learnt a new skill, or having made an all-new set of friends. And Jeff Adams, president of Marathon Tours & Travel, reckons running holidays, retreats, and self-betterment trips will only become more firmly cemented in 2026.

For those of you who aren't familiar, Marathon Tours helped to spark the runcation movement back in 1997 and today, has evolved into one of the fastest-growing wellness trends worldwide. “Forget passive holidays—2026 is all about active escapes that fuel body, mind, and soul," he shares. “I'm predicting the runcation as one of the fastest-growing wellness trends for next year- because where you travel not just to race, but to connect, explore, and recharge. Runners want more than a bib - they crave culture, community, and a sense of purpose. They want structured downtime, goal-driven motivation, and the thrill of discovering the world.”

Interestingly, he believes that women are leading the charge with this trend, adding: “Women runners are driving this growth - fueling demand for experiences that combine fitness, adventure, and empowerment.”

And it won't just be running holidays leading the charge with this trend, either - Sophie Hatton, founder of Reformer Retreats , reckons that restorative, relaxing retreats will continue to help the wellness travel industry boom. “There's a growing demand for deeply restorative experiences in settings where considered design, luxury and holistic practice seamlessly combine. People are looking for architecturally led environments that harmonise, inspire and cultivate a profound sense of calm, and spaces to reconnect, recharge and rediscover your inner equilibrium."

7. Wearable tech will continue to level up

We've touched on how commonplace health tracking devices have become in recent years, but Shah predicts that wearable tech will only continue to boom in '26. “The evolution of wearable technology has transcended basic pedometers, with smart rings and advanced devices now functioning as comprehensive health monitors that continuously measure sleep quality, stress levels, heart rate variability, blood glucose, and recovery metrics," she shares.

I've personally been to many events in the last year where the founders of some of the biggest fit tech companies in the world have shared their plans - and the future looks bright. Think a seamless integration of your health stats into your day-to-day, informing your every move and making minorly inconvenient bouts of ill health, like colds or flu, far easier to predict and ultimately avoid.

She goes on: "This technological shift is transforming daily decision-making, as users increasingly modify their exercise intensity, sleep schedules, stimulant consumption, and work arrangements according to personalised physiological data rather than predetermined routines.” Pretty neat, huh?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Wellness stacking will become the norm

Ever heard of wellness stacking? If you haven't, it's worth having on your radar for the year ahead, or so reckons Eloise Skinner, qualified fitness instructor and personal trainer at some of London's biggest clubs and studios, including Third Space. "I'm predicting a rise in wellness stacking this year, where multiple healthy habits are paired in a single routine," she shares.

Already being seen doing the rounds on Instagram and TikTok, wellness stacking makes sticking to new habits that bit easier, pairing them with something you already do day-to-day. Think: doing your stretches while brushing your teeth, meditating while you're waiting for the kettle to boil in the morning, or drinking a glass of water as soon as you turn your alarm off in the morning. Simple, actionable stacks are the most effective way forward here, and promise to boost quality of life without adding hours to your day that you may not have.

"These types of wellness combinations fit well with the multidimensional nature of wellness - targeting body, mind, emotions, energy levels, nutrition, sleep, and so on - as well as leaning into the expanding length of time that people spend on wellness each day," she explains.

9. As will identifying our period as the fifth vital sign

Did you know? The menstrual cycle is already recognised by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists as the ‘fifth vital sign.'

And Justyna Strzeszynska, founder of Joii , an AI-powered platform revolutionising period care, reckons that we'll see an even deeper shift in this awareness in 2026. "I believe menstrual blood will become a measurable biomarker, and that for the first time in history, women will be able to track objective data from their periods, including volume, clot size and colour changes."

This would be in the same way that we track steps, sleep, glucose or heart rate, and would not only empower women globally, but also cement menstrual blood as a powerful and personalised health metric that gives women early insight into what's happening in their body. “In 2026, using your period as a health data point will become completely normal instead of being hidden or dismissed," she goes on.

It has the power to revolutionise the lives of women living with fibroids, endometriosis, anaemia or hormonal imbalances, as heavy menstrual bleeding is one of the earliest indicators of these conditions, yet women today are still asked to guess their flow using subjective charts from the 1990s. "Menstrual blood carries real clinical information, and advances in digital imaging and AI are finally making this objective," she explains.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Nervous system regulation will take precedence in people’s day-to-day

Nancy Trueman, sound practitioner, yoga teacher and owner of True North Studio in London, has long been a fan of nervous system regulation - and is encouraged to notice it being on more people's radars. “Nervous system regulation is rising because stress has become chronic rather than occasional," she shares. "In my work with sound meditation, I see how many people are living in an almost constant state of fight or flight, which affects everything from sleep, digestion and emotional balance. Sound healing, breath-work and gentle movement work directly with the nervous system, helping the body feel safe enough to slow down and reset."

For next year, she predicts the focus shifting from switching off occasionally to integrating nervous system regulation into everyday life. Rather than getting a one-off massage or relying on intermittent moments of relaxation, people will continue to incorporate simple, repeatable practices like sound healing, gentle yoga, reiki and breath-work that support regulation throughout the day, she shares.

Tori Lutz, Spinal Energetics Practitioner, agrees and adds: “This trend reflects a broader recognition of how psychological states can influence physical wellbeing and vice versa. This understanding has been incredibly important in my own life. After navigating anxiety for over twenty years, exploring the mind–body connection and the role of the nervous system created profound change for me and ultimately inspired me to support others with nervous system–regulating tools."

She goes on: "One modality gaining traction is Spinal Energetics, which helps your body return to a more balanced state and reconnect with your natural, authentic way of being, and other approaches like Trauma Release Exercises (TRE), Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), and Breathwork also help us connect with the body and subconscious mind to create real transformation in our lives."

By releasing what the body has been holding, incomplete emotional responses can finally be resolved. This helps the nervous system shift out of fight-or-flight and into a more balanced, regulated state. Over time, our nervous system capacity expands, improving our ability to meet everyday stressors with more ease and resilience.

11. GLP-1 drugs will quietly rewrite how the nation snacks - and moves

With millions around the globe now turning to insulin-regulating medications, which in turn impact appetite and help curb obesity numbers, Damian Soong, CEO and co-founder of Form Nutrition, predicts that the way the nation snacks will change in the coming years.

“As more people adopt GLP-1 medications, calorie-dense impulse foods will be the first behaviours to shift," he shares. "Users report earlier satiety, reduced cravings and far less grazing, which quietly reshapes the £20 billion UK snacking market. The winners? Likely products that are portion-controlled, high-protein and genuinely functional. 2026 could see protein bars move from post-workout emergency to everyday essential as people look for smaller, nutrient-dense snacks that align with GLP-1 eating patterns.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. Low impact will continue to reign

According to PureGym's annual Fitness Report and Google Trends data, low-impact workouts that you can do from home and sans equipment are already trending up for next year.

Search for the newly viral "Japanese walking" was up +2968% from 2024 to 2025, with walking yoga +2414%, the plank hover +967%, and Nord Pilates +750%

Virtual fitness challenges are also rising in interest, +177% in the same time period. People are actively seeking out and engaging with sports that don't excessively stress the joints, don't require hefty or expensive equipment or gym memberships, and can be done from home.

13. Fundamentals will come out tops

Last but by no means least, Soong also predicts a rise in interest in the boring, fundamental basics that underpin our wellness each and every day. "Sleep, digestion, stress and training will become the real wellness status symbols - after years of hacks and extremes, consumers are gravitating toward foundational routines, consistent sleep, gut health, and daily movement," he shares.

"These 'boring basics' are quietly becoming the new prestige in wellness - it's less about optimisation and bio-hacking, and more about restoring baseline function," he continues.