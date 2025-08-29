Garmin Fitness Trackers are the Best Of The Best - and Trust Us, We're Fussy Fitness Editors. 5 Best to Buy

I always thought fitness trackers were reserved for ultra-marathoners and hardcore gym-goers, but since adding one of the best Garmin watches to my wrist, I've come to realise just how much of a difference they can make to any type of active lifestyle.

Our expert health team have thoroughly tried and tested a whole range of the best fitness trackers on the market, and whilst there are several brands we regularly turn to, Garmin has certainly become one of the most favoured amongst the team thanks to the sleek designs and impressive range of functions on offer.

From long-distance runs to low-impact swimming sessions, we've used each of the models in this guide for various types of exercise over the years, paying close attention to ease of use, accuracy, and functionality. And, as fashion-conscious exercisers, we've also focused on how each watch looks and feels after hours of wear - no rubbing or slipping around here, thank you.

If you've already narrowed down your fitness tracker search and decided this is the brand for you, these are the Garmin watches we have found serious success with, plus the particular reasons they get our vote.

Garmin Vivoactive 6

Garmin Vivoactive 6 Today's Best Deals £279.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely long battery life (it says twelve days, but mine lasted up to two weeks) + Lightweight and comfortable to wear + Affordable in relation to how advanced the features are Reasons to avoid - I haven't found the smart sleep feature the most accurate

I was previously an Apple Watch user, and I never expected to say this, but I'm a total Garmin convert. I've received so many compliments on this watch thanks to the modern watch face and chic pink colour way that sets it apart from other fitness trackers. It's also much more lightweight than other smart watches I've worn. But by far the best thing about the Vivoactive 6 is the battery life - my first charge lasted me two whole weeks of consistent wear, which allows me to keep it on at all hours and get very accurate stats.

I love that it's water resistant and you don't need to set it to a certain mode before jumping in the swimming pool, and it has all the key functions I need (steps, heart rate, sleep, workout tracking, alarm clock, notifications, etc) for my daily routine. The touch screen is also a very handy addition that makes it even more intuitive to operate.

The only thing I've noticed is that the smart alarm feature isn't the strongest, rarely waking me up before my actual alarm, but it's not a huge issue.

Garmin Venu X1

Garmin Venu X1 Today's Best Deals £679 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very sleek design + Smart features + Reliable stat tracking Reasons to avoid - Expensive

"At almost £700 per watch, this is a significant investment - but it would seem the Venu X1 delivers. Launched in June 2025, the Venu X1 is, quite literally, hot off the press. According to the brand, its USPs are that it's exceptionally lightweight (I can attest to this) and the ultra-large display, alongside the features you'd expect from preloaded maps and workout stats to health insights, including sleep and stress data."

"First and foremost, its sleek design sets it apart from my previous running watches, and it's the most comfortable watch I've ever owned. Practically speaking, it ticks a lot of boxes, too. You can listen to music via the built-in speaker, as well as pay for your post-run coffee and pastry, all while making and receiving calls and texts, should you wish. I also have to commend the battery life: I found that it lasted well, and certainly lived up to its touted eight-day life; however, you have to make sure that the display isn't in always-on mode, as this will drain the battery."

The Venu X1 tracks my runs and other workouts efficiently for the most part, and it churns out some interesting data. As it gets to know me and my lifestyle, I'm pleased to note that it's giving me decent feedback on my fitness via V02 max scores, resting heart rate, fitness age and - my favourite function - the 'body battery', which tells you how much energy and resilience you have at any given point, and allows you to tailor your activity accordingly," - Anna Bartter, Health Writer

Garmin Forerunner 935

Garmin Forerunner 935 Today's Best Deals £443.14 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sturdy and long-lasting design + Connects to app + Sleek and easy to use Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

"I've had my Garmin Forerunner 935 for around ten years now, and it's as good as new - and if that isn't a testament to how sturdy and long-lasting their watch designs are, I don't know what is. They're a lifetime investment, but one that will positively impact your health so much - especially if you're a keen fitness fan who wants detailed but easy-to-navigate data on demand."

"The 935 is my particular favourite for a number of reasons. It's lightweight, slick, and stylish, as fitness trackers go. It has all the obvious features - specific workout tracking, step counts, and sleep tracking, alongside a whole wealth of more in-depth stats, like your VO2 max data and cadence. It offers so much useful data, but is still easy to navigate and use, and I like that the watch face is slightly bigger than other Garmin alternatives, making it easier to see mid race or run."

"You can light up the screen, download your music to your watch, and use GPS maps offline if you find yourself out on a trail run without signal or phone battery. And it also gives you a little celebratory buzz and screen face celebration every time you hit your daily goals, which you can set in app (for example, mine are 12k steps)."

"But my favourite bit? It uses your training to then calculate race predictions, which are scarily accurate and come in super handy come race day. I honestly can't recommend the Forerunner enough - I've used mine for all of my most recent marathons (London, Chicago, and Berlin), countless half marathons, and even one 37-mile ultramarathon in the snow."

Garmin Lily 2 Active

Garmin Lily 2 Active Today's Best Deals £299 at Amazon (was £349) Reasons to buy + Connects to app + Contactless payment + Daily fitness review with tips + On-screen workouts. Reasons to avoid - Constant fitness reminders could be triggering

"The Lily 2 Active is one of the most seamless fitness watches I've ever used. The features are also really simple to navigate, with data clearly outlined on the app. My favourite element is the variety of things it tracks. Throughout the day, I was able to monitor my fitness progress, steps, sleep score, and body battery and analyse how this data was going to affect my day and performance whilst exercising. Especially tracking my runs with its specialised GPS system that helped me feel comfortable and safe when running outside."

"It's definitely helped me stay on track with my fitness goals (currently loving my 41-day 10K step streak), and as someone with a very sedentary job, its movement reminders 3x a day have really helped me make sure I move more during the day and stay active - though the constant updates could be irritating for some. Comfortable and sleek, there really hasn't been a day I haven't enjoyed using this watch and will thoroughly recommend it as a long-term investment." - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer

Garmin Venu 2S

Garmin Venu 2S Today's Best Deals £349 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Connects to app + Very long lasting battery + Advanced workout tracking tools + Stress management features Reasons to avoid - Could be hard to navigate at first

"The Garmin Venu 2S is one of the most efficient smartwatches I've ever used. Its design is very simple, so it feels like a piece of jewellery rather than a smartwatch. It took me a while to get my head around the different buttons and functions, but it connected to the Garmin app pretty easily, which was very useful for exercise inspiration and health stats."

"My favourite thing about this model is that it has a strong focus on wellbeing, tracking your stress levels and often notifying you when these are too high. The Garmin also offers timed breathing exercises to help you relax. It also has a MOLED display and it enables you to store music directly on your wrist for hands-free listening when paired with headphones. All in all, it's a very well-rounded smartwatch that provides accurate workout-tracking tools with a strong focus on wellness while looking fashionable, too." - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer