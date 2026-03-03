Experts Confirm: The Bubble Bob Is the Ideal Cut if You Want Serious Volume

The days are finally getting longer and sunnier, and I, for one, can't wait to do a big spring overhaul. What I'm most looking forward to, though, is changing up my hair. The start of a new season is a perfect time to consider a chop or a new style.

And one look I've been seeing all over my feeds is the "bubble bob". Not only is it on trend (the bob is going nowhere, folks), it's also a great way to instantly boost volume and fullness, especially when it comes to fine hair. Get the lowdown ahead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the cloud bob?

Cos Sakkas, TONI&GUY Global Creative Director, explains that the cloud bob is a modern, softly textured, chin-length bob, designed to look effortless and airy. "It’s popular because it's low-maintenance, looks lived-in yet modern, and offers plenty of movement. There are no harsh lines here—it’s all about softness, versatility and doesn’t need lots of work or products to get the look. It’s weightless, bouncy and fluffy."

Award-winning stylist Tim Scott-Wright, adds that this look is a brilliant way to create natural volume. "It holds a blunt, bold outer line, almost like a classic bob with a twist. But the difference is in the interior. We surface layer it, or ‘take the corner out’ as hairstylists would say, to build a softer, rounded silhouette. The beauty of this technique is that it works on all hair types because you’re not stripping away density as you might with a heavily layered shag; instead, you’re adding a shorter internal layer to encourage lift and movement."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who does the bubble bob suit?

Per Daniel Rice of Daniel's Chelsea, it works especially well for finer to medium hair because the curved perimeter creates the illusion of density and lift. "That said, it can also be tailored for thicker textures by removing internal weight so the silhouette stays buoyant rather than heavy. It is ideal for anyone who wants a statement cut that still feels wearable and refined."

Sakkas adds, "It works well with your natural texture, so it is ideal for those with curly or wavy hair. The seamless layers give it an effortless, breezy feeling, and it is perfect for those who want something a little bit more relaxed and lived-in. It has face-framing layers, which are great for oval faces, while the volume plays nicely with natural curls and waves. It can be as big or as small as you want, but the key is making it voluminous."

How do you style the bubble bob

For styling, preparation is everything, says Rice. Start with a lightweight volumising mousse on damp hair to give that airy structure without stiffness. You want lift and memory in the shape, not crunch. Blow dry using a medium round brush, directing the ends slightly under to create that soft, bevelled curve. The key is tension and control through the mid-lengths while keeping the finish smooth and glossy.

Once dry, you can refine the silhouette with a large barrel tong or hot brush just through the ends if needed, but avoid over-curling, explains the expert. "It should feel rounded and buoyant rather than flicked. Finish with a light mist of flexible hairspray or a shine spray to keep the movement intact."