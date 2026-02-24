We're already big fans of short but sweet workouts that you can easily slot into your busy schedules here at Marie Claire UK. Let's face it, in an era of endless notifications, back-to-back meetings and general day-to-day responsibilities, carving out 45 minutes for a proper workout isn't always realistic. But if you're scratching your head about what the benefits of micro workouts are, you're in the right place.

Wondering whether dedicating just five or ten minutes here, or there, actually makes a noticeable difference? Surprisingly, yes. There's a real reason why micro-workouts are quietly gaining traction with personal trainers - science proves that these short bursts of movement can lift your mood, boost energy, and shake off that heavy, sluggish feeling that creeps in after hours at a desk.

Also known as exercise snacking, the science is increasingly encouraging. Research published by the BMJ Group suggests that short bouts of activity can meaningfully improve cardiorespiratory fitness. While a study published in Diabetes Care shows that breaking up long periods of sitting with short movement breaks can lower blood sugar and insulin levels after meals. In other words, micro-workouts aren't just ticking a box - they're a quick reset for your body and your brain.

Keep scrolling to find out exactly how to fit the short but sweet sessions into your day, the many benefits of micro-workouts, plus the ready-to-stream options top experts recommend. While you're here, check out what happened when one MC UK health writer tried exercise snacking, as well as our guides to movement snacks and desk-workouts.

Short on time? Your guide to the best micro-workouts and why they actually work

What are micro-workouts?

"Micro-workouts are short periods of movement, typically ranging from 60 seconds to 10 minutes, which can be completed throughout the day," explains strength and conditioning coach Samantha Cubbins.

Samantha, a lifting club manager at Gymshark, says these mini exercise breaks provide a chance to mentally and physically reset, and they are especially helpful for anyone with a busy schedule. Physically, they can improve joint mobility and cardiovascular health, whilst reducing stress and boosting mood.

What are the benefits of micro-workouts?

Even a few minutes here and there can make a bigger difference than you think - from firing up your metabolism to giving your brain a quick-reset.

1. Boosts metabolism and blood sugar control

Short bursts of activity keep your muscles active, helping them take up glucose efficiently, explains Suzana De Pina, a.clinical exercise physiologist at Papayya.

"Frequent movement during the day increases daily energy expenditure without a single workout by increasing what is known as non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or N.E.A.T," she says.

In other words. even small movement breaks count towards keeping your metabolism firing.

2. Improves circulation and keeps muscles 'primed'

Interrupting long periods of sitting improves blood flow and keeps muscles ready to move, says De Pina. "This helps to improve circulation and keep muscles primed to work, so that our metabolism doesn't slow and stagnate."

3. Resets your mind and mood

Even a few minutes of movement can change the signal the body sends to the brain, easing tense posture, getting your body moving and breathing again.

"Blood flow increases, the eyes stop staring, the chest releases, and the brain receives new sensory input." outlines chartered clinical psychologist and yoga teacher, Dr Tracy King. "That's why it can feel like someone lifted the lid on the steaming saucepan that is your mind. The workload hasn't changed, but your system is no longer holding it in a clenched way."

4. Reduces stress

Micro-workouts releases energy that would otherwise linger in your body - helping to reduce irritability, brain fog, and the wired-but-tired feeling.

As Dr King puts it: "Even two minutes can be enough to take back control of the show, without letting stress run the show. Movement is regulation because it tells your nervous system, through the language of the body, that you are not stuck."

5. Builds lasting consistency

We know short, achievable bouts are easier to slot into a busy day than a full workout - and this means you're more likely to stick to it.

"A micro-movement fits into real life, not ideal life, which means you actually do it," says Dr King. " Consistency is rarely built through intensity. It is built through accessibility."

And over time, consistent movement becomes a go-to method to manage stress and stay focused, not a last-minute rescue, adds Dr King. "You start noticing earlier when your body is escalating, so you can intervene sooner. Baseline stress reduces, emotional recovery speeds up, focus becomes clearer, and you stop relying only on willpower to push through the day."

Who are micro-workouts best for?

Micro-workouts are perfect for anyone looking to fit movement into a busy day - and they benefit both mind and body.

If you're desk-bound, you can particularly benefit from micro-workouts, says Cubbins. “Frequent, short bouts of movement help to reenergise our mind and body when we’re still for long periods of time," she explains. "They work by triggering the release of endorphins, while boosting circulation and metabolic rate, which helps our body to optimise energy."

If you're dealing with stress or mental fatigue, short micro-workouts can provide relief. "Brief movement helps your nervous system move through stress, reduces restlessness, and gives a sense of control over your day," notes Dr King.

In short, if you're juggling work, family, or just looking for a mental and physical reset during the day, micro-workouts can be a game-changer.

3 micro-workouts to try today for a quick mental and physical reset

1. Quick cardio boost

This is probably one of the best micro-workouts (and easiest) to add into your day, says Cubbins. "A quick cardio boost - which can be laps of stairs or simple steps outside - can help improve your circulation, while reducing stiffness and lowering blood pressure."

It can be tailored to last anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. "I would recommend early afternoon when you’re feeling especially sluggish," she adds.

2. Lower body mini-sequence while your tea brews

“This one is a perfect two-to-three-minute workout to fit into your day," says Cubbins.

Next time you make a cuppa, fire up your lower body by completing as many rounds as possible of 10 squats, 10 lunges, and 10 calf raises, before your tea is ready.

"This will wake up your quads, hamstrings and glutes while helping to circulate blood flow, which is especially great if you're desk-bound most of the day," adds Cubbins.

3. Upper body desk-stretch

It's easy to neglect your upper body, but it's especially important if you’re sitting still for most of the day.

"Roll your shoulders up and back five times, tuck your chin in and down, or rest your forearm on the doorframe at a 90-degree angle. This stretch will help loosen your tight chest muscles, which will reduce back pain, improve flexibility, and improve your posture," says Cubbins.

Can micro-workouts replace longer exercise sessions? Not entirely, says strength conditioning coach, Samantha Cubbins.“Although micro-workouts have a lot of benefits, they wouldn’t work as a substitute for longer workouts aimed at building muscle mass and improving endurance. I would recommend doing micro-workouts in addition to your usual exercise routine, or when you’re struggling to fit a workout in. They're perfect for quick energy boosts, circulation and keeping you body active throughout the day.