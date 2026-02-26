For years, the wellness conversation has been dominated by step counts, sleep scores and gut health indicators. But as our understanding of longevity evolves, experts are increasingly shifting their focus towards something far simpler: strength.

How strong you are may say more about your future health than how many supplements you take or how often you meditate. In particular, scientists have been paying close attention to one surprisingly powerful measure: grip strength.

Known clinically as hand grip strength (HGS), the grip test measures how firmly you can squeeze a handheld device called a dynamometer. At first glance, it may seem basic. Yet decades of research suggest it offers a remarkably accurate snapshot of how well your body is ageing.

Large-scale studies, including research published in The Lancet and the British Medical Journal, have found strong links between grip strength and life expectancy, cardiovascular health, disability risk and overall mortality. One landmark study, which tracked over 140,000 adults worldwide, concluded that grip strength was a stronger predictor of death than blood pressure in some populations.

Meanwhile, research into sarcopenia - the age-related loss of muscle mass - consistently shows that lower muscular strength is associated with frailty, fractures, cognitive decline and chronic disease. In other words, declining strength isn’t just about feeling weaker. It reflects what’s happening beneath the surface.

So why has this simple test become one of the most talked-about markers in longevity medicine - and what can it really tell you about your future health?

So, what is ‘The Grip Test’?

A grip test is a quick, non-invasive assessment of hand and forearm strength using a device called a dynamometer.

“A grip test, or hand grip strength, is a simple assessment that measures the strength of the hand and forearm muscles,” explains Dr Angela Rai, GP and longevity expert at The London General Practice. “Based on research, it has been adopted as an indicator of overall health.”

You squeeze the device as firmly as possible for a few seconds, usually with each hand. The reading is recorded in kilograms and compared against age- and sex-specific averages.

While it measures hand strength directly, experts say it acts as a proxy for total-body strength. “There is an association with grip strength and the strength of other muscles in the body,” says Dr Rai. “It’s considered a useful biomarker for current health status as well as future outcomes.”

Today, grip testing is used in hospitals, GP practices, sports medicine clinics and longevity centres worldwide.

How to successfully perform a grip test

You’ll most often find grip tests in clinical settings, gyms or health assessments, and clinicians usually use a device called a dynamometer. You can also buy affordable dynamometers online if you want a precise measure at home, but you don’t need one to get a rough sense of your grip strength. A simple tennis ball, stress ball or even a rolled-up sock can be used to estimate how strong your hands feel compared with how they normally perform.

To do the test with a dynamometer:

Sit or stand upright with your arm by your side

Bend your elbow at roughly 90 degrees

Hold the device comfortably in your hand

Squeeze as hard as you can for three to five seconds

Repeat two or three times on each hand and take the best score

If you’re using a ball or similar object, focus on how firmly and comfortably you can squeeze it and whether you feel a big difference between your dominant and non-dominant hand. This won’t give you a numeric score, but it can still indicate changes in strength over time.

For reliable results, avoid testing when you’re injured, extremely fatigued or unwell. With a dynamometer, your score can be compared to reference ranges for your age and sex - there’s no universal “perfect” number, but consistently low results may suggest reduced muscle strength and functional reserve, which is why clinicians pay attention to this simple measure.

What does the science say?

The reason grip strength has gained so much attention is simple: it works.

“Grip strength is a surprisingly powerful and clinically meaningful marker of overall health and longevity,” says Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor. “It is consistently associated with cardiovascular disease, frailty, loss of independence and even all-cause mortality.”

Studies show that people with stronger grip strength tend to live longer, experience fewer falls, and maintain better mobility and cognition as they age. Ada Ooi, Integrative Chinese Medicine clinician and founder of 001 London, explains why: “Physical strength is one of the most reliable external markers of internal health. It reflects how well multiple systems are functioning together - muscles, nervous system, hormones, metabolism and cellular energy production.”

Grip strength requires coordination between the brain, nerves, muscles and circulation. If any of these systems are compromised - through inflammation, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal changes or insulin resistance - strength often declines. “While it appears to measure just the hand, grip strength actually provides a snapshot of whole-body vitality,” Ooi says.

Dr Wylie adds that muscle tissue plays a crucial metabolic role. “Reduced muscle mass and strength are associated with poorer glucose control, higher inflammation and reduced physical activity, all of which contribute to heart disease, stroke and certain cancers.”

Importantly, researchers now view grip strength as a marker of “biological age” - how well your body is functioning - rather than simply how many birthdays you’ve had.

How you improve your strength, according to a medical professional

The good news? Unlike many risk factors, strength is highly modifiable.

“Loss of strength isn’t inevitable with age,” says Ooi. “With appropriate resistance training, nutrition, stress regulation and targeted supplementation, we can often reverse decline.”

Dr Wylie agrees. “Resistance training, adequate protein intake and regular weight-bearing activity can all improve strength, even in older adults.”

Experts recommend focusing on:

1. Resistance training

Aim for two to three strength sessions per week using weights, resistance bands or bodyweight exercises. Prioritise compound movements like squats, rows, presses and deadlifts.

Check out the best strength training workouts , as chosen by a personal trainer. You can also explore our guides to the best strength training exercises and how to start lifting weights as a beginner.

2. Daily movement

Staying active outside the gym matters. Walking, carrying shopping, climbing stairs and gardening all contribute to functional strength.

3. Protein intake

Muscle maintenance depends on sufficient protein. Most adults benefit from around 1 to 1.2g per kilogram of bodyweight daily, increasing slightly with age or activity.

4. Sleep and stress management

Chronic stress and poor sleep impair muscle recovery and hormonal balance. Prioritising rest is essential for long-term resilience.

5. Grip-specific training

While overall strength matters most, exercises like farmer’s carries, dead hangs, deadlifts and squeezing stress balls can improve hand strength directly.

“Grip strength acts as an early warning system,” says Ooi. “It gives us a window to intervene before more serious health issues develop.”

Can grip strength really predict how long you’ll live? Not exactly, and experts are keen to stress this. “Grip strength should not be viewed in isolation or as a deterministic predictor of lifespan,” says Dr Wylie. “It’s best used as part of a broader assessment of physical function.” In other words, a low score doesn’t mean you’re destined for poor health, and a high score doesn’t guarantee longevity. Genetics, lifestyle, environment and healthcare access all play major roles. However, as Dr Rai explains, “Hand grip strength is an excellent marker of general strength and health, and several studies have linked it to disease-specific mortality, fractures, cognition and quality of life.” Think of it as a health signal - not a verdict. A prompt to check in with your body, reassess your habits and invest in your future resilience.