If we tried to come up with a list of TikTok-approved health and fitness trends, it would be pretty much endless - but the ones with any credibility would be few and far between.

To say we're sceptical of viral challenges would be an understatement, so it's not without some trepidation that we've set about scrutinising the latest craze: the 50 jumps every morning ritual.

Fans claim the practice is excellent for lymphatic drainage (another wildly popular wellness trend, RN) as well as working to boost mood, energy and even transform you into a morning person (yep, really!) While these are all benefits we can get on board with (but good luck getting us to relish an early alarm), this seems heavy on the pros for what is essentially a simple jump around.

That being said, scratch the surface of the challenge and there does seem to be the potential for some legitimate benefits, here: studies (such as this 2024 systematic review, published in the Journal of Sports Sciences) show that jump training can, in fact, improve bone density - not to be sniffed at, especially for women, as our bone strength begins to decline once we hit 30 (a depressing but not entirely unavoidable fact).

Given how easy and accessible the trend appears (more on this, below), we want to know: does it really work? Keep scrolling to hear the experts' take, but in the meantime, do check out our guides to jump training workouts, and don't miss our guides to the most effective cardio workouts, the best cardio exercises to do at home , and an expert-led guide to how to improve your cardio fitness , to boot.

TikTok's 50 jumps morning ritual is trending - but does it really work?

What is TikTok's 50 jumps every morning challenge?

If you're yet to come across the craze, allow us to shed some light. Morning routines are all the rage right now; our socials are flooded with cortisol-calming wake-up flows, ice face dunking and morning sheds, among many, many others.

This particular ritual is exactly what it says on the tin: we're being directed to jump up and down on the spot 50 times as soon as we wake up, in a bid to improve lymphatic drainage, wake up the body (and mind) and even (bear with us here) improve skin health.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"TikTok’s 50 jumps challenge is basically a challenge where you wake up in the morning and jump on the spot 50 times," explains personal trainer Monty Simmons. "The idea is to wake the body up fast. You’re getting your body moving early in the day, and that’s the core of it."

As for whether there's any magic in the 50 jumps - it's worth saying that TikTok loves a number, and it definitely makes for a catchier challenge; so we'd wager that it's random rather than science-backed.

"Fifty is a neat number," continues Simmons. "There’s definitely a feel-good factor here: it’s trackable, and you can just do it and get on with your day." Easy to see how it's caught on, then.

What are the benefits of TikTok's 50 jumps every morning challenge?

Ok, so this is where our doubts start to creep in. Call us cynical, but we're not sold on the promise of a dewy complexion post-jump, unless we're talking a slight sheen of sweat.

However, as touched on above, there just might be some unexpected benefits to the trend.

1. It wakes you up

This one's a dead cert: jumping around as soon as you wake up is a sure-fire way to kickstart your body and mind for the day.

"The main benefit of the ritual is that it wakes you up," agrees Simmons. "It increases nervous system arousal and feelings of alertness, and your heart rate goes up briefly, which is useful compared to waking up and staying completely flat all morning. It gets blood circulating, which helps you feel more awake."

2. It might boost bone health and density

This is the big one, as far as we're concerned. We know that from the age of 30, our bone density decreases, leaving us at risk of developing osteopenia, a precursor to osteoporosis. Regular exercise can help counteract this risk, and jumping counts.

"There hasn’t been lots of research into the benefits of daily jumping; however, initial research shows that there may be some health benefits," notes physiotherapist at Bupa UK, Billie Hall. "In terms of bone density, research has found that jumping can help to improve the bone density in your hip, especially at the narrow section where your thigh bone joins your hip. This gain in bone density was found in both older and younger people who do jump training, but the payoff was slightly greater for younger people.

"The same research found that doing more jumps didn’t necessarily increase the benefits of jump training. Researchers found that doing around 50 jumps a day, four times a week, was enough to feel the bone density benefit."

3. It can enhance lymphatic drainage

Possibly the internet's favourite benefit, it's claimed that 50 jumps each morning can boost our lymphatic drainage system. Quick biology lesson: lymph is a clear fluid that flows through our lymphatic system (blood vessels, lymph nodes and organs). Its primary purpose is to remove toxins, waste and excess fluid from the body, but it's also associated with immune function, pain relief and reducing inflammation.

"Since the body is largely water, jumping creates acceleration and deceleration that shifts fluid," says Simmons. "Gravity (e.g., lying down overnight) causes pooling in the legs, and jumping helps counter that. Walking, mobility work, breathing, and muscle contractions all do the same thing."

Aesthetically speaking, it's thought that lymphatic drainage can improve skin quality and smoothness, as well as reduce the appearance of (totally normal) lumps and bumps we all have. This, rather than the more legitimate bone density claims, is likely why the trend has really taken off. But the experts urge caution here.

"These aren’t medically-backed claims, and if someone has lymphatic issues, they should seek medical advice," advises Simmons. "Most people don’t need to correct their lymphatic system specifically."

Hall is also sceptical, here. "We do know that regular exercise helps your lymphatic system function well, and may reduce swelling in your body, so there’s a chance regular jumping can help too," she tells MC UK. "That said, the jury’s still out on whether doing 50 jumps every morning has any particular benefit."

4. It's simple and accessible

We can't deny the appeal of the trend in terms of ease - even if you're not quite up for 50 jumps, a few jumps on waking each day is fairly universally achievable.

"It’s simple, quick, and easy to stick to," notes Simmons. "I’ve used jumping as a morning habit with clients for a couple of years now, progressing to small step-off jumps, which increase the load. The principle is the same: you gradually add impact so the bones adapt and get stronger."

@niicoleamber WE DID ITTT!! I’m so proud of us jumping beans!!! Comment if we should keep documenting past day 30? ♬ original sound - Nicole Amber 🦂✨🧚‍♂️

Who invented TikTok's 50 jumps every morning challenge?

So, who came up with the (admittedly slightly bonkers) idea to start each day by jumping 50 times?

"Like most TikTok trends, there isn't really a single inventor," says Simmons. "It's more a case that someone shared it and it's spread. It seems to have been popularised by TikTok's Kathryn Smith, and from there it’s had a network effect across socials."

Are there any drawbacks to TikTok's 50 jumps every morning challenge?

Besides really annoying your neighbours/housemates/siblings, the experts warn that the trend isn't without its shortcomings.

"All health trends can catch our attention, but sometimes the pay-off may be too good to be true," cautions Hall. "It’s wise to consider any health concerns you may have before trying out a jumping trend. For example, if you have knee or hip issues, placing this kind of daily strain on them may end up doing you more harm than good.

"Additionally, if you have a weak pelvic floor, high-impact exercise, like jumping, might add extra strain. Jumping this amount might even lead to pelvic floor issues in some people, so it’s important to reach out for support if you feel this is something that’s affecting you. If you struggle with balance, cardiovascular issues, recent injuries or pregnancy, you may need to avoid it and seek professional guidance."

If you're not used to working out, you might think the trend is the perfect gateway to a more active lifestyle, but the experts advise caution.

"If you don’t currently exercise every day, going from doing nothing to 50 jumps every single day may be a lot for your body to adjust to," continues Hall. "Although jumping might not seem like a big movement, it’s actually quite a high-impact move and can place a lot of strain on your joints. Instead, it may be better to slowly build things up, making 50 jumps a few times a day, the end goal."

How to wake up your muscles without waking up your injuries

So, what should we be doing when we wake up, to get our brains and bodies going? The good news is, there are plenty of ways we can kickstart our day without kickstarting our niggles with it - and a routine is a great place to start.

"Establishing a healthy routine in the morning may help you to start your days feeling ready," says Hall. "Finding a balance between movement and mindfulness may help reduce stress and increase focus across your day. Simple mobility flows can help you feel more alert and energised in the morning, without putting unnecessary strain on your joints.

"Try beginning with a few minutes of gentle stretches, focusing on moving all the main joints through their natural range of motion. This might include circling your ankles and wrists, rolling your shoulders, and gently twisting your torso from side to side. Add in some deep breaths to further wake up your system and encourage a sense of calm before you get on with your day."

Shop MC UK-approved fit kit now:

Lilybod Chloe Cloud-Core Legging - Coffee £39 at The Sports Edit We've recently discovered Lilybod and are seriously impressed with this kit: it's reasonably priced and does the job well. We might have been wearing these leggings on repeat for a little too long now. lululemon Softstreme Full-Zip Hoodie £118 at lululemon Could this be the perfect throw on? We think so. Soft, warm and comfortable, it's ideal both pre- and post-workout, especially at this time of year. Adanola Ultimate Tank Bra £30a t Adanola Pop this Adanola bra by your bed and you'll be all set for your morning routine, whether that's 50 jumps or simply heading to the kitchen and popping the kettle on.

What are the alternatives to 50 jumps every morning? "Squats, calf raises, marching on the spot, light jogging, or jumping jacks are good alternatives to jumping," advises Simmons. "They create similar circulation, nervous system activation, joint lubrication, and fluid movement without as much impact. If you’re very stiff, a short stretching routine can be useful. Adding a bit of light cardio helps wake the system up. Save jumping for later when tissues are warmer and you’re more alert. Work on gradually transitioning from low arousal to higher arousal, rather than shocking the system immediately."