The SAG Awards—also known as the Actor Awards—may not command quite the same level of global spotlight as the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs or Emmys, but when it comes to celebrity red carpet fashion, the annual event more than pulls its weight. Year after year, the Los Angeles-based ceremony delivers some of awards season’s most memorable style moments, as the biggest names in Hollywood step out in headline-worthy, high-octane looks that strike the perfect balance between drama, glamour and fashion-forward risk-taking.

And the 2026 SAG Awards red carpet was no exception. From sweeping couture gowns to sharply tailored suiting and modern minimalist silhouettes, this year’s arrivals proved once again that the ceremony is a reliable showcase for some of the most fabulous celebrity fashion in the world. With actors dressing for their peers rather than critics or academy voters—this is the only only industry honour given to actors, by actors—the mood often feels a touch more relaxed, and that freedom tends to translate into bolder fashion choices.

The result? A red carpet packed with standout moments, bold colours, impeccable craftsmanship and conversation-starting designs. From Jenna Ortega's lingerie-inspired Christian Cowan look and Demi Moore's epic Schiaparelli moment to Teyana Taylor in trompe l'oeil Thom Browne, these are the celebrities who delivered the best looks at the 2026 SAG Awards.

All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 SAG Awards

Demi Moore in Schiaparelli

Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewellery

Jenna Ortega in Christian Cowan

Aimee Lou Wood in Versace

Mia Goth in Christian Dior

Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga and Rahaminov Diamonds

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Odessa A'Zion in Giorgio Armani

Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Rose Byrne in Chanel and Messika jewellery

Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy

Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier

Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

Yerin Ha in Balenciaga

Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton and Messika jewellery

Michelle Monaghan in Prada

Kirsten Dunst in Khaite

Quinta Brunson in Gabriela Hearst and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

Kate Hudson in Valentino

Parker Posey in Gucci and Messika jewellery

Rhea Seehorn in Louis Vuitton

Michelle Williams in Prada and Messika jewellery

Sarah Paulson in archival Saint Laurent and Boucheron jewellery

Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewellery

Britt Lower in Colleen Allen

Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio

