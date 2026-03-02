SAG Awards 2026 Best Dressed: Jenna Ortega, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Standout Red Carpet Looks
Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out for the 2026 SAG Awards in a lineup of unforgettable looks—these are the celebrities who truly stole the show
- Demi Moore in Schiaparelli
- Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton
- Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewellery
- Jenna Ortega in Christian Cowan
- Aimee Lou Wood in Versace
- Mia Goth in Christian Dior
- Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga and Rahaminov Diamonds
- Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
- Odessa A'Zion in Giorgio Armani
- Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewellery
- Rose Byrne in Chanel and Messika jewellery
- Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy
- Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier
- Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga
- Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent
- Yerin Ha in Balenciaga
- Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton and Messika jewellery
- Michelle Monaghan in Prada
- Kirsten Dunst in Khaite
- Quinta Brunson in Gabriela Hearst and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery
- Kate Hudson in Valentino
- Parker Posey in Gucci and Messika jewellery
- Rhea Seehorn in Louis Vuitton
- Michelle Williams in Prada and Messika jewellery
- Sarah Paulson in archival Saint Laurent and Boucheron jewellery
- Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewellery
- Britt Lower in Colleen Allen
- Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio
The SAG Awards—also known as the Actor Awards—may not command quite the same level of global spotlight as the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs or Emmys, but when it comes to celebrity red carpet fashion, the annual event more than pulls its weight. Year after year, the Los Angeles-based ceremony delivers some of awards season’s most memorable style moments, as the biggest names in Hollywood step out in headline-worthy, high-octane looks that strike the perfect balance between drama, glamour and fashion-forward risk-taking.
And the 2026 SAG Awards red carpet was no exception. From sweeping couture gowns to sharply tailored suiting and modern minimalist silhouettes, this year’s arrivals proved once again that the ceremony is a reliable showcase for some of the most fabulous celebrity fashion in the world. With actors dressing for their peers rather than critics or academy voters—this is the only only industry honour given to actors, by actors—the mood often feels a touch more relaxed, and that freedom tends to translate into bolder fashion choices.
The result? A red carpet packed with standout moments, bold colours, impeccable craftsmanship and conversation-starting designs. From Jenna Ortega's lingerie-inspired Christian Cowan look and Demi Moore's epic Schiaparelli moment to Teyana Taylor in trompe l'oeil Thom Browne, these are the celebrities who delivered the best looks at the 2026 SAG Awards.
