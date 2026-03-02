SAG Awards 2026 Best Dressed: Jenna Ortega, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Standout Red Carpet Looks

Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out for the 2026 SAG Awards in a lineup of unforgettable looks—these are the celebrities who truly stole the show

Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
published
in Features
sarah pidgeon, teyana taylor, gwyneth paltrow and jenna ortega on the 2026 sag awards red carpet
(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The SAG Awards—also known as the Actor Awards—may not command quite the same level of global spotlight as the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs or Emmys, but when it comes to celebrity red carpet fashion, the annual event more than pulls its weight. Year after year, the Los Angeles-based ceremony delivers some of awards season’s most memorable style moments, as the biggest names in Hollywood step out in headline-worthy, high-octane looks that strike the perfect balance between drama, glamour and fashion-forward risk-taking.

And the 2026 SAG Awards red carpet was no exception. From sweeping couture gowns to sharply tailored suiting and modern minimalist silhouettes, this year’s arrivals proved once again that the ceremony is a reliable showcase for some of the most fabulous celebrity fashion in the world. With actors dressing for their peers rather than critics or academy voters—this is the only only industry honour given to actors, by actors—the mood often feels a touch more relaxed, and that freedom tends to translate into bolder fashion choices.

The result? A red carpet packed with standout moments, bold colours, impeccable craftsmanship and conversation-starting designs. From Jenna Ortega's lingerie-inspired Christian Cowan look and Demi Moore's epic Schiaparelli moment to Teyana Taylor in trompe l'oeil Thom Browne, these are the celebrities who delivered the best looks at the 2026 SAG Awards.

All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 SAG Awards

Demi Moore in Schiaparelli

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Erin Doherty in Louis Vuitton

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewellery

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega in Christian Cowan

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood in Versace

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Mia Goth in Christian Dior

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Sarah Pidgeon in Balenciaga and Rahaminov Diamonds

sag awards 2026 best dressed sarah pidgeon

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Odessa A'Zion in Giorgio Armani

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rose Byrne in Chanel and Messika jewellery

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow in Givenchy

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Sarah Catherine Hook in Balenciaga

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Yerin Ha in Balenciaga

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton and Messika jewellery

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Michelle Monaghan in Prada

michelle monaghan on the 2026 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst in Khaite

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson in Gabriela Hearst and Tiffany & Co. Jewellery

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson in Valentino

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Parker Posey in Gucci and Messika jewellery

parker posey in a pink gucci dress on the 2026 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Rhea Seehorn in Louis Vuitton

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams in Prada and Messika jewellery

michelle williams on the 2026 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson in archival Saint Laurent and Boucheron jewellery

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley in Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewellery

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Britt Lower in Colleen Allen

best actors on the red carpet at the 2026 sag awards

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Leslie Bibb in Ashi Studio

leslie bibb on the 2026 sag awards red carpet

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)
Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.