I'm always intrigued by any new wellness trend, especially one that promises better mood, focus and sleep (music to my ears as a long-term insomniac). One of the trends I've been noticing popping up again and again is bio-syncing workouts.

If you're familiar with cycle syncing - aligning exercise and nutrition with your menstrual cycle - the concept is similar, so you'd be forgiven for getting the two confused. But while the two overlap, bio-syncing is less about hormones and more about timing your movement to match your body clock.

This trend sits alongside the rise of circadian syncing and chrononutrition - timing meals to your body's natural 24-hour rhythm - both of which are gaining serious traction in the wellness world.

And it turns out there's some science behind it, too. This 2023 review suggests that exercise can act as a cue for your body's internal clock, helping to regulate sleep, metabolism and recovery. Meanwhile, a study published in 2019 shows that strength, endurance and performance can fluctuate throughout the day - meaning what you get out of your workout may depend not just on what you do, but when you do it.

This got me thinking about my own workout routines - or lack of one. I've always tried to be intentional about rotating my workouts - I tend to mix cardio, strength and lower-impact sessions across the week - but I'll be honest, I've paid less attention to the time of day I'm exercising.

So, naturally, I was curious to see what might happen if I deliberately aligned my workouts with my natural body clock. Would I notice a difference in my energy levels, focus, and (dare I say it?), my sleep?

To find out, I decided to try bio-syncing workouts for a week. You'll have to keep scrolling to find out how I got on. But before you do, check out what happened when I tried walking at different times of day, as well as our guides to cycle tracking, bio-hacking and metabolic workouts.

I Tried Bio-Syncing My Workouts To Boost Sleep, Focus and Mood - My Review

What is bio-syncing?

Simply put, bio-syncing workouts is about timing movement with your circadian rhythm - your body's natural body clock - which influences energy levels, alertness and sleep.

Longevity and bio-hacking expert, Michal Cohen-Sagi, who founded tech-based circuit Vidavii, explains that the first step is understanding your own biology. "We’re not all wired the same," she says. "Some people wake up energised and ready to move, while others need time to regulate before training."

Instead of following a fixed routine, Cohen-Sagi recommends a simple check-in before exercising. "Ask yourself: How did I sleep? What’s my stress level? Where is my energy today? For women, the monthly cycle also plays a major role."

Bio-syncing means not only asking yourself how you feel right now, but also how you want to feel after this workout, adds Cohen-Sagi. "Sometimes the right choice is intensity and strength. Other times, it’s recovery, mobility, or nervous-system regulation. Long-term health comes from adapting your training to your current state—not forcing a fixed routine every day."

In practice, this often means matching intensity to energy levels. Many people feel strongest late-morning to mid-afternoon, while early mornings or evenings may be better suited for gentler movement.

Nutrition also plays a role. Strength coach and nutritionist Georgia Garlick explains that when you eat can be just as important as what you eat. "Scheduling meals to suit your body clock can help workouts feel easier, and recovery feel smoother," says Georgia, who founded the Self Care Academy.

How can you start bio-syncing workouts?

The good news, says Cohen-Sagi, is that bio-syncing doesn't need to be complicated. "Start with the basics," she advises. "Begin your day with gentle breath-work, gratitude meditation or stretching, followed by your favourite form of movement, and then a nourishing breakfast."

The key is not doing everything - but choosing what helps your nervous system feel balanced and resilient. "Most people don’t need more discipline - they need better alignment between fuel, movement, and recovery," she adds.

From a sleep perspective, Wilson expresses the importance of working with your natural rhythms. "When I’m coaching people on sleep, I get them to think about their chronotype and sleep in terms of 90-minute windows of opportunity," he says.

For example, if you are slightly skewed towards being an early type, your bedtime might be somewhere between 9.30 to 11 pm, depending on your sleepiness levels. "But I would only go to bed when you are sleepy," he stresses. "Most importantly, get natural daylight as soon as possible after waking up."

Ultimately, bio-syncing is less about discipline and more about alignment. The goal should be to create a routine that feels flexible and sustainable in real life.

What are the benefits of bio-syncing workouts?

On paper, bio-syncing workouts might sound fairly subtle - after all, you're still doing the same workouts. But before I put it to the test myself, I was keen to understand the potential benefits, so I asked the experts. They explained that when you move your body can shape how you feel, how well you recover, and even when you sleep.

1. May support better sleep

If, like me, you struggle with sleep, bio-syncing your workouts may have a positive impact on your sleep pattern.

"From a sleep perspective, exercising in line with your natural rhythm is more beneficial," believes sleep expert James Wilson - also known as The Sleep Geek. "If you're a night owl, and you're setting an alarm to wake early just to train, you're interrupting something fundamental: sleep. The same applies if you're an early type trying to do intense classes late in the evening, when your body should be winding down for sleep."

Gentle movement can still be beneficial, but high-intensity sessions too late can leave you feeling too wired to sleep.

2. More energy throughout the day

Timing workouts to match your peak alertness can make exercise feel easier and leave you feeling more energised afterwards.

"When sleep timing and quality are aligned with your natural body clock, you're more likely to feel energised and get more out of your routine," says Wilson. "Exercising at a time that suits you helps avoid the crashes and stress that come from training against your rhythm."

Even small adjustments - moving a session 30 or 60 minutes later or earlier - can noticeably improve stamina throughout the day.

3. Improve performance and training quality

Even subtle shifts in timing or the type of training you do can influence how well the body performs. Research shows that short-duration strength and power output can peak later in the afternoon or early evening, suggesting scheduling demanding sessions around your natural energy peaks may help them feel more effective.

"Small changes can make a big difference: adapting training type to your age and current state, choosing strength training over excessive cardio when appropriate, and not following trends that don’t align with your body," says Cohen-Sagi.

4. Supports recovery and stress regulation

Recovery isn't just about rest days; it's about timing workouts to avoid unnecessary strain, Garlick points out.

"Fuelling your body at the right time can support recovery, and help you feel less fatigued," she says. "Matching meals to your energy peaks means workouts feel easier, and your body can repair more efficiently afterwards."

I tried bio-syncing my workouts for a week - here's what happened

Days one - three

The first few days for me were about awareness, rather than trying to change too much. I followed the experts' advice and listened to how I felt - checking in on how I slept the night before, as I knew this would affect my energy and mood. It also happened that the experiment landed at the same time as my period (yay), which actually served as a conscious reminder not to push myself too hard.

During the beginning of the experiment, sleep expert James Wilson's advice regularly came to mind: "Exercising in line with your natural rhythm is more beneficial - don't force yourself to train at a time that doesn't suit your chronotype." Taking that to heart, I let my body guide me, rather than sticking to a rigid schedule. Straight away, each session felt easier and more enjoyable.

More often than not, I tend to head out for a run early morning, but on day three, I woke up feeling quite sluggish, so rather than push through, I shifted the timing to a mid-afternoon run and eased into the day with a low-intensity walk. I did feel a little out of sync at first - but the change had an instant effect - I felt more energised, my mood lifted, and that familiar 3 pm energy slump disappeared.

The first few days made me realise just how inconsistent my energy levels can be - and it was surprisingly reassuring to give myself permission just to follow my body's cues, rather than forcing workouts around work (and general life) commitments.

The first few days made Rebecca realise just how inconsistent her energy levels can be - and it was surprisingly reassuring to give herself permission just to follow her body's cues, rather than forcing workouts around work (and general life) commitments.

Days four - seven

By midweek, I was starting to notice clearer patterns in my energy. My alertness tended to peak late morning to early afternoon, so I focused on higher-intensity workouts - a HIIT session or a run - during these windows. On the evenings when I concentrated on gentler workouts - even a 10-minute stretching session - I felt noticeably more relaxed. I also found it easier to switch off and fall asleep quicker, which felt like a big win.

Longevity expert Michal Cohen-Sagi summed it up perfectly: "Long-term health comes from adapting your training to your current state - not forcing a fixed routine every day." Keeping this front of mind, I adjusted each session based on how I actually felt, as opposed to sticking to a rigid plan.

I also paid more attention to how I fuelled my body. Nutritionist Georgia Garlick's advice on timing meals around workouts proved helpful. For example, having a protein-rich breakfast before a late-morning workout made the workout feel smoother and more manageable.

By the end of the week, bio-syncing my workouts didn't dramatically improve my sleep - at least, it's too early to say - but it has made me more conscious of how and when I move my body. The biggest takeaway? Giving myself permission to be flexible with timing and trusting my body's cues made workouts feel more enjoyable and less forced. I've definitely noticed an improvement with my energy levels, mood and focus, so I'll happily take that as a win.

By the end of the week, bio-syncing her workouts didn't dramatically improve Rebecca's sleep, but it did make her more conscious of how and when to move my body.

Could the timings of meals influence the benefits of workouts or recovery? "Yes, mainly from a digestion and comfort perspective," believes nutritionist and strength coach Georgia Garlick. "Leaving enough time between eating and training can make workouts feel better and reduce discomfort." That said, eating before training isn’t essential for everyone. People who train very early often do well training fasted. From a recovery and metabolic standpoint, total daily intake matters more than precise timing, adds Garlick. "Eating after training supports muscle repair and helps preserve lean mass, which plays a role in metabolic health. Meal timing also interacts with sleep, which strongly influences recovery and metabolism. While very heavy meals late at night can disrupt sleep, carbohydrates in the evening can actually support sleep quality when overall intake is balanced."