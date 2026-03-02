At this point, you don’t need me to tell you that modern life is stressful. Whether it’s pressure at work, issues at home, constant connectivity online, or worrying news stories, our nervous systems have to process an overwhelming amount of (often negative) information every day. Unsurprisingly, then, chronic stress affects 74% of adults in the UK, with that number rising to 81% amongst women.

The advice we’ve traditionally received? Talk it out. Either with a friend, family member, or trained therapist. And the alternative solution? Usually, write it down: in a journal, the back of an envelope or your phone’s notes section.

That’s all great advice. But what happens if, after all this talking, writing and thinking, you still feel just as anxious and exhausted as ever? It’s a problem that I, as someone who loves to intellectualise her feelings, have run into multiple times. I’ll try to rationalise away my worries, often coming to pretty sensible conclusions, but with a frustrating lack of emotional calm.

Relatable? I’m guessing so. Although many of us try to outthink our worries, our minds aren't the only place stress lives. Traumatic experiences, which can range from one acute moment to a series of smaller overwhelming events, are stored in the body, too. Which means that to move through them, we need to release the stress; not just from our brains, but from our gut, muscles and joints, too.

That’s where somatic therapy comes in. A growing area of trauma research amongst the scientific community, it’s been gaining traction on social media as an effective way for high-functioning women in particular to regulate their nervous systems. And as someone who’s been using it in her own therapy for the last three months, I’m a fan.

Below, two leading somatic practitioners break down everything you need to know, from what somatic therapy is to who it works best for and the techniques you can try at home. Plus, what to expect from a session with a somatic therapist, if that’s something you decide to explore.

And for further practices to regulate your nervous system ? Head to our guides to somatic exercise , somatic Pilates , mindful movement and dancing for happiness . Plus, we’ve got the best moves to ease tension for the days when you just need to feel instant calm.

Caught in an Overthinking Spiral? 16 Psychologist-Approved Somatic Healing Tips For Finding Instant Calm

What is somatic therapy?

To put it simply, somatic therapy is a technique “which includes the body in the therapeutic process,” says David Cornwell , psychotherapist and somatic experiencing practitioner at The Balance Rehab Clinic .

That means that instead of solely focusing on our mental experiences of situations, i.e. our thoughts and memories, somatic therapy explores the physical sensations we experience in our bodies during these stressful moments.

It’s based on the idea that “emotions and traumatic experiences are stored and expressed in the body,” says Sarah Jackson , neuroplasticity coach and founder of Restore . “By helping the body to feel safe, these traumatic experiences can be processed and released in ways that may be beyond the reach of traditional talk therapy.”

Cornwell agrees. “It’s about reconnecting safely to the present moment in an embodied way. When that relationship shifts, cognitive processes shift too.”

What’s the science behind somatic therapy?

To make sense of how emotions become stuck in our bodies and how somatic therapy helps to release them, we need to understand the nervous system.

Made up of the brain, spinal cord and a network of nerves that run around our whole body, it’s responsible for processing and responding to situations happening in the world around us. It’s divided into two parts: the sympathetic nervous system; activated in moments of stress, and the parasympathetic nervous system; activated in moments of rest.

When regulated, we should be able to move in and out of these two parts flexibly. But according to Jackson, “after a period of prolonged stress or an acute shock trauma, the nervous system can become chronically dysregulated.”

That means that we become stuck in the heightened protection of the sympathetic nervous system, which causes us to feel constantly trapped in a fight, flight or freeze response. Though short-term, this is no bad thing; research shows that staying in this activated mode for a prolonged period can lead to health problems, from chronic anxiety, insomnia and digestive issues, to high blood pressure, fatigue, and chronic pain.

Somatic therapy teaches the body that it’s safe to come out of this protective state. “Repeated, real-time experiences of safety give the nervous system clear, physical feedback that the present moment is different from the past,” says Jackson. “Over time, the system regains the flexibility to move between activation and rest, rather than remaining stuck in chronic hyperarousal or numbness.”

What are the benefits of somatic therapy?

Somatic therapy helps us to rediscover a sense of safety after a traumatic experience, especially when we’re struggling to process it in our minds. “People often report feeling more present, grounded and connected to their bodies,” says Cornwell. “Over time, this practice regulates the nervous system, discharges trauma and teaches individuals to have a calmer, more resilient response to stress.”

Jackson agrees, adding that “as regulation improves, people may also notice a reduction in chronic anxiety and improvements in emotional regulation, sleep, digestion, and physical functioning, as well as a stronger sense of agency in their bodies and lives.”

Is somatic therapy right for you?

Somatic therapy is primarily used to treat trauma, which can sound like a big word associated with big topics, like war and abuse. The reality, though, is that it’s actually less about the event itself and more about how your body and mind reacted to it. In fact, anything that caused you to feel frightened, ashamed, humiliated or helpless at the time can leave you with trauma and a dysregulated nervous system.

As Jackson points out, it’s an especially good fit for people struggling with chronic stress, anxiety, or who have struggled to see changes with talking therapy alone. “If you feel easily overwhelmed, emotionally shut down, disconnected from your body, or like you are constantly bracing, somatic therapy can help,” she says.

16 expert-approved somatic techniques for when you’re stuck in fight, flight or freeze:

Now, onto the practicalities. Because while somatic therapy is often aided by a trained practitioner in a traditional therapeutic setting, there are also lots of techniques you can try at home to move you out of high alert.

The one you choose, Jackson tells me, will depend on whether you’re in fight, flight or freeze.

Fight or flight

“In fight-or-flight, the body will, generally speaking, be more responsive to movement,” Jackson says. In these scenarios, she suggests:

Shaking

Running on the spot

Dancing

Pushing against a wall

“These help the body to release mounting activation and tension,” she says.

Freeze

In freeze, on the other hand, “vigorous movement can actually make the feeling more intense,” says Jackson. Instead, she suggests introducing small, gentle movements to gradually mobilise the nervous system. These include:

Rubbing your fingers together

Rotating your wrists

Wiggling your toes

Rolling your shoulders

Curling up in the fetal position

Ultimately, whatever you do, the goal is to make your body feel safe. “In any protective state, your survival brain speaks the language of sensation,” says Jackson. “Bringing attention to neutral or pleasant sensations is one way to flood the brain with messages of safety.” This could include:

Running your hands under warm water

Wrapping up in a heavy quilt

Humming and noticing the vibration in your chest

Holding a warm mug between your hands

Walking barefoot on textures like grass or thick carpet

Smelling something pleasant like coffee, cinnamon, or lavender

Giving yourself a containment hug

The key, through all of this, is “to pay attention to the sensations you’re generating,” says Jackson. “There is no right answer - just have fun noticing in ways you haven’t before.”

It’s also normal, she says, for your body to respond to these practices. “You might sigh, yawn, feel waves of warmth, a settling in your core, or have tears spring to your eyes. These are signs that the nervous system is feeling safer and moving toward regulation,” she explains.

If you don’t feel any of these, however, that’s no bad thing, and it doesn’t mean it’s not working. “The body often responds in quieter ways, or it may take time to develop awareness of more notable shifts,” explains Jackson.

