Strava, Runna, Coopah, URUNN, Garmin Run Coach... the list goes on and on. If you haven't heard of one of the plethora of AI-run coaching apps around right now, where have you been? Gone are the days when you could simply lace up and head out for a jog - in, the era of negative splits, cadence and heart rate zone?

It's fair to say AI-run coaching apps are levelling the playing field when it comes to running prowess. Where previously, the closest most of us got to a running coach was a stranger shouting encouragement from the sidelines at parkrun, these days, we all have access to a coach in our pockets via our phones.

The stats certainly make for interesting reading, too: it's clear that the trend is taking off. An estimated 125 million people are registered with Strava alone, and there's a new app almost every month. While studies into running apps themselves are limited, broader research shows that AI fitness apps improve workout adherence by 71%, as well as reducing rehabilitation time by 30%.

Among the facts are some bold claims, though, so we asked top running experts to cut through the noise: are AI-run coaching apps really unparalleled at boosting running skill, speed and endurance? Keep scrolling to find out, and do check out our guides to the best running apps, the benefits of running and how to run faster, while you're at it.

AI run coaching apps are everywhere right now - so, how effective are they really?

What are AI-run coaching apps?

If you've never used an AI-run coaching app, they're really very simple: imagine a virtual running coach, giving you goals, feedback and data from your pocket.

"An AI-run coaching app uses artificial intelligence and data to create personalised running plans, track your progress, and also give you feedback on your running," explains Danny Brunton, clinical physiotherapist and ambassador for Enertor. "They work by analysing your data - think your pace, distance and heart rate - from your watch and heart rate monitors. They’re much like a human coach but without that personal touch."

What are the benefits of AI run coaching apps?

1. They provide clear feedback and tailored goals

If you're goal-oriented (and find us a runner who isn't...), you're likely to respond well to an AI coaching app. Whether you're training for Couch to 5k or are planning your tenth marathon, it's important to have goals in running. But without some kind of structure, it can be tricky to measure progress - and that's where AI coaching apps come into their own.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"AI-run coaching apps can be a great tool and have lots of benefits when used correctly," shares Brunton. "They provide personalised training, as the AI adjusts your plan automatically based on your performance, fatigue, and goals. They also allow you to fine-tune your training in response to data-driven feedback gained from objective data, such as your heart rate."

2. They're relatively accessible

Want some personalised feedback but don't want the financial or personal commitment of a human coach? AI apps still provide accountability and structure, just in a less expensive, more relaxed way.

“AI running coaching apps are incredibly popular because they’re very accessible," notes leading running coach Arj Thiruchelvam. "They require very little effort in order to sign up, are relatively cost-effective, and there's no intimidation of actually having to speak to someone or run with other people."

Many of the apps have partnered with professional sportspeople (URUNN, for example, is co-founded by Sir Mo Farrah, and Charlotte Purdue, the second-fastest female marathon runner in history, is one of their coaches). Most of us simply wouldn't have access to these experts in the real world.

"For the everyday runner, or even those training for big races like marathons and half marathons, having a running coach can be a big financial commitment, and understandably not super common," agrees coach, elite runner and co-founder of URUNN, Adam Clarke. "What using a quality running app like URUNN does is give you that one-on-one coaching experience for a fraction of the price, and it’s available 24/7. It’s like you’re getting all of the years of expertise of a full elite coaching team in your pocket."

3. They encourage consistency and boost motivation

Ask any coach what the most important part of training is, and they'll all say consistency. A 10-minute run two or three times each week will always trump a longer run once a month, if you're looking to progress.

AI apps can be an excellent tool to help with consistency and motivation, with built-in reminders and progress tracking. "Used in the right way, there's huge potential for AI to enhance the way we approach fitness; more personalised, more engaging, and easier to stick with," says head of performance and strength and conditioning coach at Pure Sports Medicine, Tom Williams. "From apps that design workouts around your goals to wearables that adapt plans based on your progress and recovery, it’s helping training to become more personalised and tailored to the individual, rather than a generic one-size-fits-all approach."

He continues: "It's extremely exciting and can be very motivating. For many, this could be the game changer that makes the difference between smashing goals or falling off."

4. They provide flexibility

Hectic life getting in the way of your training? We get it - and so, too, does your AI run coaching app.

"AI-run apps work really well if your work or life schedule is pretty hectic," agrees Brunton. "Rather than having a fixed, in-person appointment, you can use it flexibly to run when it fits best with you and your lifestyle." No cancellation guilt, here.

What are the drawbacks of AI run coaching apps?

It's said that every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and AI run coaching apps are no exception. It's clear that they have plenty of legitimate benefits, but they're not without their shortcomings.

All of our experts agreed that, in a perfect world, aspiring runners would have access to - and actually use - both human and AI coaching.

1. They can go wrong

"Like most things, there are always a few drawbacks with using AI," notes Brunton. "The apps are very reliant on data. If this goes wrong - for example, your watch misreads your heart rate or GPS - the plan may adjust incorrectly."

2. They're not always personalised

While the best AI-run coaching apps learn about - and respond to - you as an individual, others don't, copying and pasting generic plans to the masses framed as personalised plans. "Some of the apps have generic algorithms and use broad templates rather than true adaptive intelligence," warns Brunton.

This can be dangerous for many reasons, but predominantly because it could then encourage overtraining and lead to injuries.

3. They can't detect certain issues and injuries

Technology is by no means fool-proof, and sometimes, there's no substitute for a real-life coach noticing that your trainers are over-worn, or you're favouring one leg over another.

"AI won't know if you have the right gear, and this is something I always recommend," says Brunton. "From well-fitted running shoes to supportive and shock-absorbing insoles, having the correct equipment reduces injury risk and enhances performance, ensuring that every training session counts."

He goes on: "Additionally, the apps can also have limited injury guidance. AI can’t always detect early signs of overtraining in the same way a personal coach can, where they can then recommend changes or additional gear needed to help combat that."

4. They can push you too hard, too soon

Some AI-run coaching apps have been criticised for how early on in beginner's training plans they ramp up the intensity, introducing difficult sessions like threshold or interval workouts from as early as two to three weeks in.

This is dangerous for a number of reasons. Beginners need time to build up their base fitness level and get their heart, lungs, and capillaries used to running aerobically. Not only that, but every runner needs adequate recovery time baked into their plan, which some AI-run coaching apps have been criticised for not prioritising.

Do too much, too soon, or take on a plan without adequate recovery time, and you risk finding the plan overwhelming and giving up for good. Working out is meant to be enjoyable, after all, and throwing yourself in at the deep end is not only physically dangerous, but could have mental implications, too.

5. There's no personal accountability

Lastly, AI-coaching lacks the all-important humanity that a coach offers. "There's a lack of human interaction - you miss the personal touch of a real coach," says Brunton. "Some runners can miss this, and it can have a knock-on effect on their motivation and accountability."

For this reason, Senior Health Editor Ally Head shares that working with an IRL coach gets her vote. "I've trained with my coach, Andy, for the best part of five years now, and I can't stress how much of an impact working with an in-person coach has had. He knows me better than I do, at this point, and has helped me to achieve personal bests and course times that I once dreamed of."

"I'm personally team human over AI coaching because having face time with him week on week is invaluable for keeping me motivated, holding me accountable, and also helping me to believe in my own capabilities. He analyses my workout data each and every week, deciding my upcoming workouts based on my heart rate, splits, and more. If I'm feeling under the weather or notice a niggle coming on, I trust him to tailor my plan accordingly. Testament to his magic, I've achieved three Boston qualifying marathon times since I started working with him and - touch wood - never experienced a mid-block injury."

"I had concerns about costs, at first, but there are plenty of coaches offering competitive prices or prices similar to those of the apps you'd pay for. I personally believe that both routes have their place and can benefit people's lives - but if you're on the fence, a human coach will always get my vote."

A post shared by ALLY HEAD (@allyyhead) A photo posted by on

How do AI run coaching apps work?

With so many different apps on the market, you'll need to spend some time working out which one is right for you, but by and large, they work by combining real-time knowledge of your goals and performance with established coaching methods.

"A running app works in much the same way an in-person coach does," explains Clarke. "The more they know about your running, your recovery, your lifestyle, the more they’re able to tailor your plans to maximise your performance."

"The smart technology monitors patterns in running behaviours, and just like if you had one of our coaches there with you in-person, learns from your behaviour and performance trends, what adaptations to make to your plan in order to help you get the most out of your training."

Are AI run coaching apps really effective in boosting speed and endurance?

Now for the million-dollar question: do the apps really work? The answer, predictably, is - they can, but only when used properly - there's no avoiding the hard work, here.

"AI-run coaching apps are definitely a good way to improve running endurance and speed, although they’re only the same as any coaching plan in that you have to be consistent with the plans put in place," advises Brunton. "For most runners, the apps provide excellent structure, adaptability, accountability, and goal setting, which then leads to better all-around compliance and consistency."

"By following the plan consistently, recreational runners in particular can significantly improve endurance and running economy, leading to faster times, although some of the gains will depend on how consistent you are with the plan, how accurately the app interprets your data and your recovery habits, too."

Shop MC UK's running essentials now:

Hoka Clifton 10 Trainers at Free People Movement £148 at FP Movement Running shoes are a uniquely personal item, but the love for Hoka's Clifton 10s is pretty universal. Lighter than air, good-looking and comfortable, these will see you through your daily miles with ease. Shop our full edit of the best running trainers, here. Sweaty Betty Power Leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty We've tried more pairs of running leggings than we've had hot dinners (almost) and we keep coming back to the Sweaty Betty Powers. Soft, supple and supportive, they've got a handy pocket for your keys/phone/running essentials, too. Alo Yoga Airlift Suit Up Bra £78 at Alo Yoga A supportive bra is a running kit non-negotioable: whether you're dabbling in jeffing or planning an ultra, it pays to invest in a decent bra. This one from Alo Yoga is highly compressive, minimising bounce as you move.