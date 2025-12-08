Trust Me, I've Worked In The Wellness Industry For 20+ Years: My Failsafe Guide To The Winter Nutrition Trends To Try - And Avoid

Is there any corner of the health world more chaotic than nutrition right now? This year alone, we’ve seen GLP-1 weight-loss injections go mainstream, a boom in electrolytes and “functional waters”, a new wave of metabolism "hacks", and an even louder social-media obsession with protein and anti-inflammatory eating. All while eating-disorder rates continue to rise: according to The Priory Group, 1 in 50 UK adults now struggle with binge-eating disorder, and lesser-known conditions such as ARFID are becoming increasingly recognised.

Social media deserves some credit, of course. It’s never been easier to access credible, evidence-led experts - think Dr Hazel Wallace or Dr Megan Rossi - who consistently champion science-backed advice on gut health, vitamin D and fibre.

But it’s also an unregulated space packed with nutrition myths, extreme “what I eat in a day” videos, and wellness creators pushing quick fixes that promise the world and deliver very little.

And in winter? The noise only gets louder. A season associated with colds, lower moods and darker days becomes peak time for “immune boosters”, “detox resets” and anything labelled “anti-inflammatory”, it’s no wonder that it’s harder than ever to understand what’s genuinely worth paying attention to.

The solution? To turn to two of the most experienced voices in the field. Ahead, public health nutritionist Dr Frankie Phillips and dietitian Sasha Watkins, Head of Nutrition at Mindful Chef – with more than 40 years’ combined experience across NHS, academic, corporate and charity settings – share the winter nutrition trends they’d actually recommend, and the ones it’s best to scroll past.

For more expert-led nutrition content, don’t miss our guides to fibremaxxing , mindful eating , intuitive eating and the inflammation diet . Plus, we’ve got healthy breakfast ideas , healthy snack ideas , healthy smoothie recipes , and what to eat after a workout - so you can stay feeling your best all season long.

A Nutritionist Shares: The Trends To Pay Attention To This Winter - And Ones To Avoid

Which trends should we be following these winter?

1. Fibremaxxing

A trend ending in “-maxxing” usually screams red flag, but this one is genuinely worth your attention. As Dr Phillips points out, “As a population we don’t eat nearly enough fibre,” with research showing most UK adults only manage about half of the recommended 30g per day.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The good news? Fibremaxxing doesn’t mean overhauling your life, and is actually one of the simplest dietary changes we can make. “The goal doesn’t need to be consuming huge amounts of fibre,” explains Watkins. “It’s about adding more plants - including beans, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruit and veg - in a way that works for you.”

She suggests making variety easy, through mixed vegetable packs, frozen fruits and canned bean mixes, and encourages us to think about getting a rainbow of colours, rather than a checklist of foods, onto our plates.

It’s even Christmas-friendly, adds Dr Phillips. “There’s lots of fibre to be found in the dried fruit in mince pies, Christmas pudding and Christmas cake, as well as common festive foods like dates, nuts and the seasonal vegetable accompaniments to roast turkey, such as sprouts, carrots and parsnips.”

2. Fermented foods

Gut health has been everywhere this year, and fermented foods have been firmly in the spotlight. They’re rich in prebiotics - the fibres that feed your good gut bacteria.

“ Studies suggest that foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, pickles and yoghurt all contribute to a healthy and diverse gut microbiome which plays a key role in boosting our immune system and our mental health,” says Dr Phillips.

Given that around 90% of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut, and that 70–80% of our immune system is housed there, it’s a trend with staying power. “There’s still lots to learn,” she caveats, “but increasing fermented foods in your diet is generally considered a positive step.”

3. Vitamin D supplements

The supplement industry is undeniably crowded and fad-filled. There’s plenty you don’t need, but according to the experts, there is a place for one in your winter nutrition.

“Between October and March, we simply can't synthesise our own vitamin D, and we need to top up our stores with a daily supplement,” says Dr Phillips, who adds that “whilst there is vitamin D in meat, oily fish, eggs and fortified foods such as breakfast cereals, it's more reliable to take a supplement.”

For things like Vitamin C, though, you can definitely go with a food-first approach. “A simple glass of pure orange juice at breakfast time can provide over 80% of the European daily recommended dose of vitamin C,” says Dr Phillips.

4. Seasonal eating

Blue Zone and Mediterranean-style eating continue to dominate wellness circles, and for good reason. Both emphasise wholefoods, seasonal produce and simple, plant-rich meals.

“Seasonal produce is often fresher, more affordable and naturally suited to the meals we crave at a particular time of year,” says Watkins, who points to root vegetables, leafy greens, pulses and hardy winter fruits, such as pears, apples and oranges which are all in season during winter, and which lend themselves to warming soups, stews and slow-cooked dishes.

But she stresses there’s no need for perfection: “if the fresh produce you’re looking for is out of season or expensive, then frozen, canned or jarred alternatives are great. They’re usually picked at peak ripeness and frozen quickly, which helps lock in nutrients, and in some cases can even make them more nutritious than “fresh” produce that’s travelled long distances or spent days in storage.”

5. Anti-inflammatory foods

You’ve probably seen ‘anti-inflammatory’ everywhere recently, usually next to claims that your lymphatic system slows down in winter. Whilst not entirely accurate, the experts say that supporting your body’s inflammatory pathways during the cooler months is important.

“Several winter-related factors can make inflammation seem more noticeable,” explains Watkins. “Spending more time indoors, moving less, viral infections, and colder weather can all indirectly contribute to inflammation.”

Her winter-friendly anti-inflammatory picks include:

Colourful fruits and veg, which provide antioxidants and polyphenols

which provide antioxidants and polyphenols Healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocado and oily fish

like olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocado and oily fish Beans, lentils and wholegrains, which provide fibre to support the gut microbiome

which provide fibre to support the gut microbiome Herbs and spices such as turmeric, ginger, garlic and cinnamon

“Think of winter as a season where supporting your gut, immunity and inflammation pathways matters even more, and where nourishing, whole foods can make a real difference,” she says.

And the trends to be wary of?

1. Detox or cleansing diets

If you’re at all online, you’ll know that January detox culture is still alive, albeit subtler than before.

“I’m wary of any trend which recommends cutting out whole food groups without good reason,” says Dr Phillips, who explains that “if we exclude a group of foods, we shrink the range of ways we can get all of the nutrients we need.”

Watkins agrees: “If you’re tempted by a detox, focus on nourishment rather than restriction. Regular meals, colourful plants, good-quality protein and calming evening meals will do far more for your energy, stress and metabolism than any cleanse.”

2. Time restricted eating

Time-restricted eating is often glorified online, with claims that eating after 7 pm leads to weight gain, digestive issues and disrupted sleep.

There’s nuance, says Watkins, who explains that “our bodies tend to metabolise food more efficiently earlier in the day, so eating very late, energy-dense meals may disrupt sleep or blood glucose and digestion.”

That doesn’t mean you need to align dinner with sunset, however. “It’s more about keeping fairly regular mealtimes and leaving a few hours between dinner and bedtime, where possible,” says Watkins.

3. Smart waters, unnecessary electrolyte supplementing and functional nutrition

Electrolytes became the wellness accessory of 2025. Formally something used by elite athletes to replenish salts post-training, these sachets of potassium, sodium and magnesium have found their way onto our desks as part of the health optimisation, preventative health and longevity conversation.

But, be warned. Though there is a time and a place for electrolytes, namely when you’re extremely dehydrated or have sweated excessively thanks to heavy training, they aren’t an essential for everyday hydration. “Keeping hydrated doesn't have to be limited to water,” says Dr Phillips. “Tea or coffee without sugar, pure fruit juice and milk, or milk alternatives are all ways to keep well-hydrated.”

Watkins agrees. “We don’t need to over-rely on powders or functional products for a quick fix. Even hydrating foods like soups, stews, fruit and vegetables all contribute more to hydration than you realise.”

Her winter hydration rule? “Drink water regularly throughout the day, even if you’re not thirsty, and when drinking alcohol, pair each drink with a glass of water to stay ahead of dehydration.”

4. Demonising processed foods

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have been under intense scrutiny, for good reason, with some studies linking them to heightened risk of developing precursors to bowel cancer.

At the same time, “total UPF avoidance is unrealistic and often guilt-inducing,” says Watkins, reminding us that “not all processing is bad. In fact, some processing actually makes food safer, more nutritious or easier to cook with.”

Her advice: “cook from scratch where you can, choose foods with ingredients you recognise, and prioritise whole food meals, whilst leaning on nutrient-dense ‘processed’ staples like frozen veg, canned beans and wholegrain bread where you need.”

If you’re unsure, the NHS Eatwell Guide remains a solid starting point for a balanced plate.

Shop MC-UK Approved Products Now: