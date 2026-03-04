Shark’s New Hair Tool Had a 10K+ Waitlist—But Does It Live Up to the Hype?

It’s safe to say that beauty editors get very excited at the first hint of a new hair tool launch, especially when it's from Shark. The brand has built a reputation for incorporating cutting-edge technology into its innovations, so we weren't surprised to hear that the waiting list for their new wet-to-dry styler, the SilkiPro Straight, had reached 10,000 people. Plus, it's said to work on all hair types, which was music to our ears.

I have naturally wavy hair, so I've long relied on similar models, including the Dyson Airstraight, for when I want a sleeker style. I was curious to see how Shark's offering compared to what's currently on the market, and just how smooth it left my strands... See how I got on below.

What makes the Shark SilkiPro Straight different?

Unlike the offerings from Dyson and GHD's Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler, the Shark SilkiPro includes three interchangeable combs, which are designed to reach every strand from root to tip. Chiefly, this means that it is much easier to straighten your roots, and this is something I have struggled with when it comes to similar products.

Another mental tick for me was that these combs were developed to replicate the "chase method" used by hairstylists to increase tension and allow for greater control.

The SilkiPro also utilises HeatSense Ceramic Plates with a built-in sensor that measures its temperature 1000x per second to help prevent heat damage. and it was tested under Shark’s For All Hair Kind platform to ensure consistent 5-star performance across all different hair types.

Crucially, though, this tool was designed to work equally well for those with curly, coily and textured hair, with results that allegedly last all day long.

Shark Shark Silkipro Straight Hair Straightener + Dryer in One Tool With Heat-Resistant Storage Case - Rose Petal Ht401ukpk £249.99 at Shark Clean

What does the Shark SilkiPro come with?

As well as the styler, the SilkiPro also comes with a heatproof case and three interchangeable combs you can use depending on your styling needs.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

A wide-tooth comb to use to rough-dry roots, and for stretching thick, long, textured, or curly hair.

A gentle comb to use for a natural, straight style with body and movement.

A precision comb to use for more tension and control for a sleeker, ultra-straight finish.

You can buy the Shark SilkiPro Straight in two colour-ways: Plum Satin and Rose Petal.

A Beauty Editor's honest review of the Shark SilkiPro

Because I have very long, thick and naturally wavy hair, I spritzed my heat protectant spray and then used the styler's airflow mode with the device clamped shut, so I could essentially blow-dry my roots to ensure they were dry, but you can also do this just by using the combs, which I love.

Nessa with damp hair, without using the Shark SikiPro Straight (Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

I then opted for the precision comb to get the sleekest finish, and finished off my hair by using a combination of the wet and dry modes. I did find that it was a little confusing to get a handle on all of the different modes and combs. In fact, initially, I struggled to get that "pin-straight" look I wanted, until a couple of uses in, when I found the exact comb that worked well for me—the precision comb is a winner for hair like mine that is not naturally straight and can be difficult to style.

Nessa after using the Shark SilkiPro Straight (Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

After I'd worked that out, however, I loved it. The SilkiPro straight left my hair so smooth and shiny, even without my usual roster of styling products, and it did stay true to its longevity claims, too. It's also slightly cheaper than its direct competitors, at £249.99, and as you're technically getting two tools in one—a wet and dry straightener—I'd argue it's great value for money.

Overall, it's one of the best wet-to-dry stylers I've ever used, but it's a real game-changer for those with curly, coily or kinky hair; the attachments really do ensure that each hairtype is catered for. Plus, it's a lot less bulky than other models on the market, which makes styling that much easier.