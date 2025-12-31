If You Take Any Wellness Advice This Year, Let It Be These 13 Lessons From World-Renowned Experts

Another year, another 365 days of wellness being firmly cemented as a mainstay. Millions of women globally continued to embrace low-impact Pilates workouts in 2025, with hybrid fitness competition Hyrox going from strength to strength and longevity treatments soaring to global attention. In July, the Lionesses made history, winning their second consecutive Euros, and shortly afterwards, the women's Red Roses team won the World Cup, too.

Sure, there have been fad diets and Ozempic headlines - GLP-1s have also dominated the mainstream media this year - but there's also been an uptick in the number of women moving in spaces that feel inclusive and safe, Government strategy announcements to improve women's healthcare and tackle inequalities, and steps forward for Women in Sport (our award-winning cover with sporting legend and cultural icon Ilona Maher being one of them).

All of this to say - it's been a great year to be a woman in wellness. Which is why, below, we've asked some of our go-to experts for their wellness learning of the year. From top nutritionists, to record-smashing athletes, to globally-renowned therapists, we've picked the brains of those at the very top of their wellness game for the small tweaks they've made that could positively impact your lives, too.

Ready to make 2026 your healthiest and happiest year yet? Read on. Happy New Year, from the entire MC UK team, and thanks to every single one of you who's read our wellness content this year. Don't sleep on our 2026 wellness trends report, or explainers on goal setting and mental endurance, while you're at it.

1. Caroline Idiens, personal trainer and founder of Caroline's Circuits

Wellness learning of the year? "My top wellness lesson for 2025 is committing to just ten minutes of daily mobility. Do it first thing in the morning before the to-do list takes over, even if you’re not in the mood - it will change your mindset for the whole day."

(Image credit: Caroline Idiens)

2. Rhian Stephenson, nutritionist, naturopath and founder of ARTAH

Wellness learning of the year? "Foundational habits will always outperform perfectionism and quick fixes. By consistently prioritising protein and fibre, leaning into habits like eating earlier and batch cooking, staying consistent with my supplements and prioritising recovery, I’ve really noticed how much my health is driven by small, intentional behaviours rather than dramatic overhauls. The constant themes of my year have been discipline and adaptability: recalibrating around kids, business demands, and navigating through injuries and the loss of a parent, yet still finding ways to support my biology so I can show up. This year in particular highlighted how much discipline around movement, nutrition and self-care actually creates more mental space and energy for me. Without discipline, we need to rely on moods and daily motivation - which is far more difficult."

(Image credit: Rhian Stephenson)

3. Adrienne Adhami, leading wellbeing expert, writer, and co-host of the Modern Wellness Podcast

Wellness learning of the year? "This year, I stopped drinking coffee. I loved the ritual of a morning flat white, but it always left me feeling wired. Coffee delivers a fast hit of caffeine, so I switched to matcha or Japanese kukicha tea, which offer a slower, steadier release. I felt the difference almost immediately, calmer energy, better focus, and my skin has never looked better. The lesson? We all tolerate things differently, so it’s worth paying attention to what actually works for you."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Adriene Adhami)

4. Philly Bowden, British long distance runner, GB international athlete, coach, and content creator

Wellness learning of the year? "One of the biggest things I’m taking away from 2025, after experiencing my first major injury of my career, is that your body is in charge. As much as we want to be able to Google our way out of a health problem, spend our way to fix it, or read everything to predict how long healing will take, your body is on its own timeline. I’ve learned that sometimes the answer to “how long until I’m back and my knee is healed” is “as long as it needs”. That can be a hard pill to swallow, but I’ve learned that listening to my body now, and respecting the timeline it’s giving me, is going to give me many more years of running to come."

(Image credit: Philly Bowden)

5. Dr Ashwin Soni, qualified UK and US-trained Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and founder of The Soni Clinic

Wellness learning of the year? “Wellness in 2025 has been the year of collagen stimulation in the skin. We are all doing everything to boost our collagen reserves, and my top tip, besides injectables, is innovative collagen-stimulating peptides in skincare. They have enhanced my skin significantly this year, and have complemented injectables to perfection!"

(Image credit: Dr Ashwin Soni)

6. Sara Kuburic, therapist, existential analyst, and author

Wellness learning of the year? "This year taught me that life is too short to play it safe. The fear of being embarrassed, cringy, or failing becomes irrational when we remember that we only have one life and it is our job to use it to its full extent."

(Image credit: Sara Kuburic)

7. Tatyana Heard, Red Roses rugby player and British Beauty Council ambassador

Wellness lesson of the year? "My top wellness learning of the year has to be how transformative the sauna can be. I've made it a part of my daily routine and, what started as a recovery tool for training has become essential for my overall wellbeing. It helps me reduce stress and consistently sets me up for a great night’s sleep.”

(Image credit: Future)

8. Dr Megan Rossi, renowned gut health scientist, best-selling author, and the founder of The Gut Health Doctor, The Gut Health Clinic, Bio&Me and SMART STRAINS

(Image credit: Dr Megan Rossi)

Wellness learning of the year? “Ridiculous as it may sound, even as a dietitian, I was meticulous about checking food labels, yet for years I didn’t look beyond the ‘active ingredients’ on supplement labels. That changed following findings from our clinical trial at King’s College London this year, which highlighted that certain additives may place an unnecessary burden on the gut. When I began reviewing supplements more closely, I was genuinely surprised. Many products marketed as ‘gut-supporting’ contain ingredients that don’t align with fundamental gut health principles.”

9. Lilly Sabri, Founder of the Fitness App, LEAN with Lilly, and one of the world's biggest fitness YouTubers

Wellness learning of the year? "Sometimes when things feel like they are falling apart, they are actually falling into place. This has been one of the hardest years of my life, but stepping into 2026, I now know that when things seem like they are falling apart, it’s actually an opportunity to rewrite your future the way that you want it to look. Remember that "the messy middle" of the life transition is actually an opportunity, and it’s where the most growth takes place."

(Image credit: Lilly Sabri)

10. Sarah Bradden, renowned cosmetic acupuncturist and founder of The Bradden Method

Wellness learning of the year? "This year has reminded me that the nervous system sits at the centre of everything. You can eat perfectly and exercise daily, but if your system is stuck in survival mode, the body cannot heal, regulate hormones or truly thrive. My biggest wellness lesson is that real health comes from working inside out. Supporting the nervous system, digestion, breath and emotional load creates visible change in energy, resilience, skin and long term wellbeing. Regulation is the new optimisation."

(Image credit: Sarah Bradden)

11. Lottie Murphy, Pilates instructor and founder of LMP Pilates Virtual Studio and app

Wellness learning of the year? “In 2025, I’ve learnt that building a meaningful life and business doesn’t always mean being busier or louder or more “visible”. It means aligning with who you truly are, being more selective and making choices that support a steady sustainable rhythm of life. I want to be teaching Pilates and running my business for a long time because what a gorgeous way to spend life, helping people move and feel a bit better in mind and body."

"On a more personal level, it’s probably been the slowest and softest I’ve ever approached exercise and fitness. I intended to start running again and that didn’t really take off, I went for some swims at the lido with the hope of that becoming a thing, it didn’t, so I kept finding myself on my mat choosing to do grounding Pilates, stretching, moving, breathing. We experienced a lot of loss this year having 2 miscarriages, it’s taught me that actually in many ways we aren’t in control of what destiny intends for us. Some things in life are unfair and unexplainable but all we can do is trust the timing and appreciate all we have. I feel very lucky indeed.”

(Image credit: Lottie Murphy)

12. Kayla Jeter, Run Coach, Athlete Mental Health Specialist and Digital Creator

Wellness learning of the year? "2025 was the year I learned the importance of defining success by my own terms. This year, I turned 35 years old. I’m not married, I don’t have kids, I don’t own a home, and I’m not working towards a C-suite position. By an archaic societal timeline, I’m failing. But it’s a timeline that never included me as a Black woman, so why use it as an achievement gauge?"

"When I reflect on 2025, I see days spent living in alignment with my values, core memories travelling the world, empowering moments rewriting what running looks like and who the sport is for, and precious time with my family and friends. No perfectly plotted plan or cleared path. Rather, an unfolding at a divine timing. This was the year I quieted the fear of failure imposed on me and boldly stepped towards a life that had been waiting for me all along."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Ally Head, award-winning Health Editor and Boston Qualifying marathon runner

Wellness learning of the year? "This year taught me patience, persistence, and the beauty of belief. I faced my first major injury, which took me out of high-impact exercise for three months at the start of the year. But I've come back fitter, faster, and stronger than I ever could have imagined, and with a far more resilient mindset. You get one body and one life - trusting in the process and believing your day will come will get you far."

(Image credit: Ally Head)

Shop MC UK approved wellness kit: