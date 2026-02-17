If you’ve spent any time on gym TikTok lately, you’ll know the step machine or Stairmaster is firmly back in its main-character era. Creators are sharing everything from slow, glute-focused climbs to surprisingly spicy weighted workouts, breathing new life into a piece of kit that’s been lurking on gym floors for years.

It might be trending now, but this isn’t exactly a shiny new invention - which makes it even funnier that I’ve basically ignored it for the last couple of years, despite my full awareness of the machine's popularity.

As someone who usually gravitates towards traditional strength training or a solid Pilates session, the towering stair climber has never really been my go-to. I’d walk past it, slightly intimidated, convinced my own lower-body workouts were doing the job just fine.

But with the hype building - and my curiosity officially piqued - I decided it was time to give the step machine and some of the best stairmaster workouts the attention they've clearly been demanding. So, I committed to using it regularly for two weeks to see whether this old-school cardio staple really deserves its viral comeback.

You'll have to keep reading for my full take, plus an expert's guide to how to use a Stairmaster.

I tried using the step machine every day - and it's not for the faint-hearted

What is the step machine?

If you’ve walked into a gym lately and spotted a queue forming around a very tall, slightly intimidating-looking cardio machine, chances are you’ve clocked the step machine. Designed to replicate the action of climbing stairs, it’s essentially a lower-body strength and cardio workout rolled into one - and yes, it’s a lot spicier than it looks.

Speaking to MC UK, personal trainer Annie Openshaw of Accomplish Coaching explained why the step machine is such a tough workout. “Unlike walking or running on a flat treadmill, the step machine requires continuous hip and knee extension, which significantly increases muscular demand, particularly in the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves,” she says.

In other words, it’s not just about getting your heart rate up - your legs are working overtime with every step.

PT Carly Corrigall adds that there are different versions of this popular gym machine. "Some gyms have the classic ‘StairMaster’ style with rotating steps, others have two independent foot plates that move up and down."

While the setups vary slightly, the goal stays the same: steady, rhythmic stepping that builds endurance while quietly challenging balance, coordination and lower-body strength. Think less mindless cardio, more full-body effort disguised as climbing a never-ending staircase.

What are the benefits of using the step machine?

So, why is there a hype around the step machine at the moment? I have a sneaky suspicion that it might have something to do with the vast array of benefits this machine has to offer.

First up, the cardio payoff. Because you’re constantly working against gravity, the step machine quickly nudges your heart rate into that steady, breathy zone that feels challenging but sustainable.

“Unlike a treadmill, where you're exercising on the flat, you're climbing with the step machine, which means you're working against gravity," Corrigall explains. "That’s brilliant for improving aerobic capacity, lowering blood pressure and supporting overall heart health.” Research around stair climbing and similar aerobic exercise backs this up, linking regular stepping-style movement with improved cardiovascular fitness and heart health markers.

Then there’s the strength element. Openshaw notes that, “unlike many cardio machines, the step machine heavily recruits the glutes and quadriceps,” adding that studies analysing stair climbing biomechanics consistently show high glute activation compared to flatter forms of cardio. Translation: you’re essentially sneaking in lower-body strength work while you sweat, which helps support muscle endurance and long-term joint stability.

Last but not least, there’s the functional fitness factor. Speaking to MC UK, PT Sarah Campus pointed out that, “regular use of the stair machine improves functional fitness and balance, since the movement mimics climbing stairs, which is something we do in daily life."

This means that the step machine is the kind of training that quietly carries over into real-world movement - from running for the train to hauling groceries upstairs - making each session feel that bit more purposeful.

Trying the step machine: my review

Week one

,I’ll admit it: before this challenge, the step machine was one of those bits of kit I’d walked straight past. I’d tried it once or twice years ago, but somewhere along the way I convinced myself that my usual lower-body strength workouts were a more efficient use of time. Day one quickly proved me wrong. Within minutes, my heart rate was climbing, my glutes were working overtime, and I realised this wasn’t just “easy cardio” - it was properly tough.

Wanting to make sure I was using the machine well, I asked PT Sarah Campus for her top tips. “Stand tall, keep your core engaged, and avoid leaning heavily on the handrails, since this will reduce muscle activation,” she advised. Easier said than done when your legs are on fire, but focusing on posture instantly made the movement feel more controlled and purposeful.

One of the biggest surprises in those first few sessions was how challenged my balance felt. There were moments where I genuinely worried about losing my footing, especially as the steps kept moving beneath me. The handlebars were reassuring, but I found I had to stay fully present with each step, concentrating on steady, even pacing rather than zoning out as I might on a treadmill.

By the end of week one, I wasn’t just sweaty - I was slightly humbled, too.

Week two

By week two, I was feeling more confident on the machine - confident enough, in fact, to try one of the upgrades I kept seeing all over TikTok: adding dumbbells. And boy oh boy did that take things up a notch.

I got sweatier much faster, my arms started to ache alongside my legs, and making it to a full 20 minutes suddenly felt like a real challenge - but the endorphin rush afterwards was next-level. Holding weights also meant I had to focus even more on my footing, because there wasn’t the same safety net of gripping the handlebars if I wobbled.

At this time, I recalled a tip shared by Corrigall that completely changed how the movement felt: “Take proper steps. Try to push through the whole foot rather than staying up on your tiptoes. You’ll get much better posterior chain activation that way.” Thinking about driving through my heels helped me slow down and feel my glutes and hamstrings working. If nothing else, it was a reminder that exercising mindfully really does help us get the most from it.

I also realised how versatile the step machine can be once you get past the beginner phase – from interval-style bursts to adding resistance with weights as I did, there are plenty of ways to keep things interesting.

Two weeks in, and I’m officially converted: it’s tough, but surprisingly fun, and one piece of cardio kit I’ll definitely be keeping in my regular routine.



How often should you use the step machine? There's nothing to stop you from using the step machine every day if you want. But fitness experts have shared that you're going to get more from the machine if you factor in recovery time between workouts. "Like anything in fitness, it depends on your goals and your starting point," Corrigall said to MC UK. "For general health and fitness, I'd say two to three times a week is plenty. If you’re brand new to exercise, even once or twice a week for ten minutes is a great place to start."