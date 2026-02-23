Ready to Progress Your At-Home Workouts? These 7 Expert-Approved Pilates Blocks Could Be the Key

If I know one thing to be true, it's that there are infinite ways to make your Pilates workout go the extra mile - whether that be from the comfort of your home or in a studio. The latest piece of equipment experts swear by? Pilates blocks.

Small but mighty, I can guess that you've probably encountered them before. I've used them for mat classes, in the gym, and in hybrid studio classes like The Method. But it's not just about having a block in your possession; it's about knowing exactly how to use it to your advantage. So before investing, you'll want to understand their purpose and whether they will work for you.

I asked Emma Mahama, a qualified Pilates educator and founder of Everybody Reformer, exactly why Pilates blocks deserve a place in your home Pilates kit. "They are worth investing in because they significantly enhance alignment and body awareness. Pilates blocks provide immediate sensory feedback, meaning the body can feel them (it's like instant learning) with a deeper mind-body connection," Mahama explains.

"They are also incredibly versatile. Blocks can be used to modify exercises or to progress movements. Importantly, they eliminate momentum. If someone is throwing themselves through moves like roll-ups, teaser or leg circles, placing a block strategically means it's a case of control or lose the block. That immediate feedback encourages better control, precision and true strength rather than relying on speed or force."

In short, they're a piece of kit that will come in handy on countless occasions when you need support, control, or want to progress certain moves. Best of all, they're incredibly affordable. Less high-tech than at-home Reformer machines and the best vibration plates, but just as reliable as Pilates accessories like Pilates balls, Pilates rings, Pilates socks, and Pilates weights, the block is the item to have on your radar.

What are Pilates blocks used for?

"I primarily use blocks to support alignment," says Mahama. "For example, they can be placed under the head in side-lying positions to maintain proper spinal alignment and prevent unnecessary strain.

"I also use them to help with better lower-body alignment. Placing a block between the knees can activate the inner thighs and help guide the legs into a more balanced and stable position. For certain exercises, I suggest sitting on a block to slightly lift the torso. This can make upright seated work more accessible by reducing stress on the hip joints and lower back, allowing clients to sit taller and move better with control," she explains.

No matter the type of Pilates you prefer to do, you'll almost certainly have multiple uses for a Pilates block.

What's the difference between Pilates and yoga blocks?

There is no difference in the design of Pilates and yoga blocks - they're the same thing in terms of materials and size. Where they differ is how you use them. Whilst yoga blocks are more commonly used as an aid for support, Pilates blocks are regularly used to add resistance to certain moves or help with alignment. If you invest in one, you can use it for both yoga and Pilates practice.

Shop the 7 best Pilates blocks

Best overall

(Image credit: Amazon)

EXERZ Yoga Blocks Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Premium quality EVA foam + Range of colours Reasons to avoid - Only one size

"Pilates blocks from Amazon are a great and reliable choice, offering good quality and versatility for a wide range of abilities," says Mahama. This particular set is not only one of the most popular with customers, but it's made from firm, durable, and non-slip EVA foam that can withstand whatever you throw at it. You get two blocks for under a tenner, and there's a huge range of colourways to match your space or other Pilates items in your kit.

Expert recommended

(Image credit: Amazon)

Merrithew Foam Cushion Today's Best Deals £29.98 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Expert recommended + Sleek design + Sturdy Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others

"Personally, I use and recommend the Merrithew Foam Cushions (Pilates blocks)," says Mahama. "I use them in my studios because they come in a variety of sizes for different uses, making them ideal for so many exercises, so there's an option to suit everybody." Yes, this brand is slightly pricier than other on the market, but they're designed for professionals and studio environments - so you can be sure they will last.

Most affordable

(Image credit: Amazon)

Yoga-Mad EVA Yoga Block Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Amazon (save 33%) Reasons to buy + Great price + From a small business + Also suitable for yoga Reasons to avoid - Thinner than others

If you're new to using Pilates blocks, a smaller and more affordable option might be right for you. Designed for both yoga and Pilates, this 30cm x 20cm x 5cm block is praised by reviewers for being very functional and comfortable to use. The smaller depth will allow you to introduce a block to your workout gently and figure out exactly how you want to use it. It's now less than £6 and easy to tuck away, but you could also invest in two to double up if you want more height.

Editor's pick

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block Today's Best Deals £18 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Gorgeous design + Versatile + Good price point Reasons to avoid - Only two colours

"I've got this Pilates block at home and it's both aesthetically pleasing and seriously useful for providing support mid session. Made from a dense foam, you can use it for Pilates or yoga to support your back or use during the more advanced moves for when you need that little extra lift." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Most stylish

(Image credit: Amazon)

MYGA Yoga Pilates Block Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stylish colours + High density + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - On the softer side

Although quality and functionality are my primary concern, I always like my Pilates kit to look stylish too - especially when it comes to storage at home too. Lightweight and portable, customers rave about the non-slip texture and how ideal the small size is for all different types of exercises. They do note that it is slightly softer than some other foam blocks, which is something to bare in mind if you plan to rest your whole body weight onto it.

Top rated

(Image credit: Amazon)

Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set Today's Best Deals £26.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highest rated + Two blocks and a strap + Two colours Reasons to avoid - Strap more for yoga practice

If you want to invest in something you can be completely confident in, this set of Syntus blocks is the top rated on Amazon with 4k reviews and an average 4.8/5 stars. That's pretty impressive. Although they're designed for yoga with an additional strap for deeper stretching, they work just as well for Pilates exercises. "These blocks are high quality, very durable, and solid," says one reviewer. Others note how comfortable they are to kneel on, as well as how well made they feel.

Best eco-friendly

(Image credit: Amazon)

Yogamatters Cork Yoga Brick Block Today's Best Deals £16 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Made from renewable and recyclable cork + Won't cause damage to floors + From a small business Reasons to avoid - Set of one

If you want to make your workout kit more eco-conscious, a block like this is a great place to start. Not only is it from a small business, but it's made from renewable and recyclable cork that feels comfortable, won't slip, and won't cause any damage to your floors. "The ever so slight give of cork makes them very comfortable to put pressure on during sustained poses," says one customer. It can also be easily wiped clean after a sweaty session as needed.