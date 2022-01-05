Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because 2022 is all about looking after ourselves

It’s no secret that the last couple of years have been tough. Letting go of old routines and adapting to new circumstances- we’re looking at you, home-schooling and working from home – has left many with a confusing work-life balance you’re still trying to get just right.

For many, the self-care ideas included in your day-to-day activities are non-existent, any pre-existing routines long gone. Whether it’s one too many glasses of wine mid-week, sitting hunched over a desk not designed for work all day, or late nights glued to your laptop, wellbeing now sits bottom of the priorities list behind work and, well, whatever it takes to stay sane.

But as a new year dawns and with it, our Start The Year Strong campaign, we want you to know this: 2022 is your year, and it’s all about looking after yourself. Think meditation, mindful movement, and plenty of self-care, long soaks in the tub with our best bath products, sleep sans phone checking, and finally getting around to reading the best books of 2021.

Sound good? We thought so. Here’s why a wellness planner will help you do just that.

Why should you buy a wellness planner?

You all know staying on track with your goals for 2022 can sometimes seem tricky, which is one reason investing in a wellness planner is money well spent.

According to clinical psychologist Barbara Markway PhD, using a daily planner allows for effective time management, improved productivity in your personal and professional life, and a multitude of health benefits, from reducing anxiety and stress.

As with everything in life, wellness planners aren’t for everyone: while for some, they can be immensely helpful for tracking habits and making goals a reality, for others, they can be triggering. If that’s you, they might not be your cup of tea, and that’s ok. Perhaps our round up of the best diaries might be more up your street.

9 best wellness planners to buy now, from £8.19

With such a wide range of planners available out there, it can be hard to know which one to go for. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up our top picks.

From personalised wellness planners to weekly healthy habit trackers and even stress management diaries, we’ve included everything you could possibly need to help stay on track with your self-care routine.

2022, we’re ready for you…