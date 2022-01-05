Because 2022 is all about looking after ourselves
It’s no secret that the last couple of years have been tough. Letting go of old routines and adapting to new circumstances- we’re looking at you, home-schooling and working from home – has left many with a confusing work-life balance you’re still trying to get just right.
For many, the self-care ideas included in your day-to-day activities are non-existent, any pre-existing routines long gone. Whether it’s one too many glasses of wine mid-week, sitting hunched over a desk not designed for work all day, or late nights glued to your laptop, wellbeing now sits bottom of the priorities list behind work and, well, whatever it takes to stay sane.
But as a new year dawns and with it, our Start The Year Strong campaign, we want you to know this: 2022 is your year, and it’s all about looking after yourself. Think meditation, mindful movement, and plenty of self-care, long soaks in the tub with our best bath products, sleep sans phone checking, and finally getting around to reading the best books of 2021.
Sound good? We thought so. Here’s why a wellness planner will help you do just that.
Why should you buy a wellness planner?
You all know staying on track with your goals for 2022 can sometimes seem tricky, which is one reason investing in a wellness planner is money well spent.
According to clinical psychologist Barbara Markway PhD, using a daily planner allows for effective time management, improved productivity in your personal and professional life, and a multitude of health benefits, from reducing anxiety and stress.
As with everything in life, wellness planners aren’t for everyone: while for some, they can be immensely helpful for tracking habits and making goals a reality, for others, they can be triggering. If that’s you, they might not be your cup of tea, and that’s ok. Perhaps our round up of the best diaries might be more up your street.
9 best wellness planners to buy now, from £8.19
With such a wide range of planners available out there, it can be hard to know which one to go for. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up our top picks.
From personalised wellness planners to weekly healthy habit trackers and even stress management diaries, we’ve included everything you could possibly need to help stay on track with your self-care routine.
2022, we’re ready for you…
Wellness Journal, £24.99 | Papier
Papier's personalised wellness journal allows you to list out your intentions each day, as well as track your sleep, meals and time for self-care. Not only that, but for every wellness journal sold, they will donate 50p to YoungMinds charity, that helps young people get the mental health support they need.
192 Pages of Wellness, £24.99 | Papier
Papier's wellness journals come in so many different designs, and we love this fun pink version. Filling this out every morning is bound to brighten up your day.
My Wellbeing Toolkit Journal, £20 | Neom
Neom might be known for their relaxing candles and diffusers, but did you know that they also do journals? This one is designed with pages to help you manage your wellbeing and enhance mindfulness.
Wellness Passion Journal, £26.99 | Moleskine
Take a stylish approach to your health and wellbeing with Moleskine's wellness journal, which will help you to track your fitness goals.
The Positive Wellness Journal, £24 | Not On The High Street
This three month journal is dedicated to nourishing your mind, body and soul through activities, quotes and daily journaling.
Enjoy The Now Gratitude Journal, £18 | Anthropologie
One of our goals for 2022 is to practise more gratitude. In this journal you can set your intentions for the day and write down what you are grateful for, helping to create a more organised and positive headspace.
The Little Calm and Happy Planner, £16.95 | Amazon
This planner has everything you need to stay on track with your self-care routine. Plan out your week, track your healthy habits and note down your mood to help keep on top of your wellness goals.
Stress Less Journal, was £34 now £27.20 | CGD London
If you are wanting to reduce your stress levels, why not try out this stress management journal by CGD London? With seven chapters of cognitive exercises, daily habit and mood trackers and advice and journal pages, it has all the tools you need for a relaxing start to the year.
My Wellness Tracker, £8.19 | Amazon
A wellness tracker is a great way to stay on top of your goals. This journal contains monthly trackers to record things such as sleep, exercise and how much water you are drinking. There is also space to note down your worries and how to overcome them.