For another year running, Pilates topped the charts as the most popular form of exercise in 2025. According to ClassPass' report, global bookings are up as much as 66% - which is saying something, considering it saw an increase in 2024 too. So, if you're now a part of the ever-growing Pilates fan club and committing to classes regularly, it's probably time to invest in the best Pilates outfit sets.

I fell in love with Reformer Pilates back in 2022, and have noticed huge changes in my strength and mobility since I began. Having a selection of the best Reformer Pilates sets on hand has undoubtedly helped my performance, and being aware of the different requirements of the equipment I'm using always informs how I dress for a class. With that in mind, it's crucial to differentiate between the forms of Pilates and the gear you might want to wear for each one.

Although there are no hard and fast rules, you might be more comfortable in some clothes than others. Whilst some mat classes might not require grippy Pilates socks, most Reformer sessions should not be undertaken without them. Likewise, you might feel more comfortable wearing baggy layers for a home workout session, but tighter fitting pieces are essential for in-person classes where an instructor will be checking your form.

As well as rounding up instructor recommended Pilates clothes and pieces of kit the MC UK team wear regularly for Pilates, I've curated outfit sets that will have you feeling put together for any sweat session. So whether you're after a new pair of Pilates leggings, longline sports bras, cosy gym layers, or just reliable cool girl activewear brands to add to your collection, these are the tried and tested pieces we swear by.

Best set for Reformer Pilates

Adanola Ultimate Leggings

Shop the matching t-shirt for £34 at Adanola

Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of the dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates, has previously told me that she loves Adanola gear for both mat and Reformer - but I think the flexible fabric lends itself perfectly to movement on the carriage.

"Adanola has long been my top recommendation for affordable but seriously impressive quality workout leggings that'll support you through all forms of workout," says Ally Head, Senior Health Editor. They get my vote for Reformer classes, in particular, because they're designed using a four-way stretch fabric with a lightly compressive fit that allows comfortable movement throughout the whole workout.

Best set for mat Pilates

Vuori Daily Layered Tank

Shop the matching shorts for £75 at Vuori

If you're taking a mat Pilates class, your instructor will likely be keeping an eye on your form. That's why I typically go for a vest and shorts combo, so it's easy to check I'm holding my body correctly and doing the exercises in the right way. I have Vuori's Daily Layered Tank in a green colour way and I would say I wear it more than any other top for Pilates. That's because it has a built-in bra with a breathable honeycomb lining and removable soft cups - which means I don't need to wear a sports bra underneath it. Mat classes tend to be gentle enough for this top alone, and it works for gym sessions too.

Moreover, the fabric of both the top and shorts is unbeatably smooth. It feels like butter against the skin, which means I never feel uncomfortable - even in sweaty mat sessions. The only downside is that the straps aren't adjustable, but I haven't yet found that to be a problem, even with a larger chest.

Best set for home workouts

Oner SoftMotion™ Flared Bottoms

Shop the matching bra for £40 at Oner

Although I do often wear flares to Pilates classes, sometimes they can be slightly inconvenient when using equipment or a Reformer. That's why I particularly like wearing them for home workouts - firstly because they won't get in the way, but also because they offer a looser fit that I prefer to wear when I'm at home. Our Oner active review already tells you how much our team rate this brand, and this set only makes me love it more. The flares come in three inseam lengths and they're made from the brand's smooth and sweat wicking fabric, which really does what it says on the tin.

I don't typically feel comfortable wearing just a sports bra when at Pilates classes, but I often will when exercising at home. Oner's bras manage to be supportive without digging in, and this particular design is extremely stretchy for comfortable day-long wear. And of course, it wicks sweat brilliantly too.

Best set for hot Pilates

Gymshark Soft Sculpt T-Shirt With Shelf

Shop the matching shorts for £35 at Gymshark

Although Gymshark is, understandably, more associated with kit for the gym floor, it's also one of my favourites for Pilates. This set is the newest in my Gymshark collection and it's made for sweaty workouts. With a built in bra shelf, this top provides plenty of support for low impact sessions and means you don't need the extra layer of a bra. I was slightly worried that the scoop neck would sit too low on me or not provide enough coverage, but it fits perfectly true to size. It's extremely stretchy so easy to slip on and off - even when you're sweaty - and it doesn't dig in anywhere.

I always opt for black or dark colourways for hot workouts, and can confirm this set doesn't show any marks or stains whatsoever. Going for a shorts and a short sleeved top set will also help to keep you cool, whilst the lightweight fabric prevents overheating.

Best all-rounder set

BAM Enduro Cross Back Vest

Shop the matching leggings for £24 at BAM

BAM undoubtedly gets my vote for versatility. Made from a blend of bamboo viscose, organic cotton, and elastane, these pieces from the brand are incredibly breathable and soft - essential for any Pilates workout. If you work up a sweat quite quickly, natural materials such as these will keep you as comfortable as possible. I always leave my classes sweaty, but any items from BAM have prevented that wet, sticky feeling you can sometimes get.

This top contains hidden support for just the right amount of hold, and the leggings have light compression and squat-proof properties that will see you through mat and Reformer. Also available in three leg lengths, they'll work for all heights - including petites, as I've found.

