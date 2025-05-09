Bored of drab exercise gear? Behold, our Editors' 6 favourite Reformer Pilates sets for a chic sweat session
Working out has never looked so good.
Search for the best Reformer Pilates sets is up 250%, and it's no surprise given how popular the low impact exercise has become in the last few years. Once you've mastered balancing on the carriage and getting your feet into the straps effortlessly, it's time to make sure you have the perfect fit kit on hand.
Knowing what to wear to Reformer Pilates is about more than just aesthetics - the right pieces of activewear ensure you have a comfortable and stress-free workout. It might not be as high impact as other workouts, but Pilates requires sweat-wicking fabrics and items that offer ample movement for whichever move gets thrown at you. But I'd be lying if I said that style credentials don't also come into it - there's nothing like feeling confident and put-together for Pilates in items you love.
The shortcut to being the best dressed person in the room at any Reformer class? The best Reformer Pilates sets. The best Pilates clothes and Pilates socks don't always come in handy sets, but there's no denying that a pair of Pilates leggings and a Pilates top in the same hue or pattern always look chic.
So without further ado, these are the activewear sets that are not only suitable for a Reformer workout, but deliver on fashion credentials too. As well as rounding up the team's favourite tried and tested sportswear brands, I've also included items that Pilates experts swear by. Happy shopping.
Best Reformer Pilates sets: Quick shopping links
- Best neutral Reformer Pilates set: from £50 at Adanola
- Best colourful Reformer Pilates set: from £86 at Monday Body
- Best patterned Reformer Pilates set: from £88 at Sweaty Betty
- Best sustainable Reformer Pilates set: from £38 at BAM
- Best shorts Reformer Pilates set: from £48 at Oner Active
- Best Reformer Pilates unitard: £45 at Chelsea Peers
1. Best neutral Reformer Pilates set
Adanola Wrap Over Yoga Pant
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Shop the matching top for £30 at Adanola
When I asked Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of the dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates, what her favourite activewear brands are, Adanola came up first. She was even wearing it when I attended one of her classes, so you can be sure she's a true fan. This flared legging set is extra stylish thanks to the wide leg, and it offers 4-way stretch as well as adequate compression that's still comfortable. I regularly wear flared leggings to my Reformer classes and have never found them to be a hinderance when on the machine, but just ensure they aren't too long for you.
2. Best colourful Reformer Pilates set
Monday Body Acadia Legging 27"
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Shop the matching top for £65 at Monday Body
If you love a splash of colour for your workouts, look no further than Monday Body. I'm particularly fond of this brand because there are two different inseam lengths available - 27" and 29" - making them some of the best petite gym leggings out there. The high waistband offers great support without digging in, and the matching top has a structured underbust that offers support for low to medium impact exercise. It is pricier than some other brands out there, but just from looking at this Reformer Pilates set, you can tell it's a truly premium design.
3. Best patterned Reformer Pilates set
Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Gym Leggings in Leopard Print
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Shop the matching bra for £45 at Sweaty Betty
My love for leopard print activewear knows no bounds - it always looks good and brings in countless compliments. My Sweaty Betty leopard print leggings are some of my most worn of all time, and I can attest to the high quality and soft fabric that is a dream to wear. The beauty of this set is that it's designed to work for all types of workout, be it a gym session, a 10k run, or a Reformer class, so you really get your money's worth. The bra offers medium support which is ideal for low impact, and the leggings wick sweat like a dream with handy pockets for your phone. The Power range also ranks high as one of Deville's top picks for her Pilates workouts, so you can trust that it will see you through your class in style.
4. Best sustainable Reformer Pilates set
BAM Mallea Define Crop Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Shop the matching leggings for £44 at BAM (was £55, save 20%)
BAM is one of the best B Corp brands for activewear with impeccable quality, so much so that it made our edit of the best gym leggings on the market. MC UK's News Editor, Jadie Troy Pryde, has crowned the leggings in this set her go-to for Reformer classes thanks to the soft, slinky fabric and ample stretch. The top is designed with a secret support shelf so you don't need an extra bra, and it has a slightly longer length if you prefer a little more coverage.
5. Best shorts Reformer Pilates set
Oner Active SoftMotion™ Shorts 6"
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
- Shop the matching sports bra for £40 at Oner Active
This set is the definition of buttery soft. The 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties mean that it really is functional, but the smooth fabric and chic colourways mean it delivers on style points too. Although I usually stick to leggings for my Reformer workouts, I love these shorts when the weather heats up and I don't want as many layers on. They're also great for wearing with a longer t-shirt if you prefer a baggy layer on top, or you can opt for just the bra without feeling too exposed thanks to its longer cut. In my opinion, the shorts are just the right length to prevent chafe without verging on micro, so you can even wear them casually or to the gym too.
6. Best Reformer Pilates unitard
Chelsea Peers SoftSculpt Short Unitard
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I absolutely love an activewear unitard. Yes, they're a faff when you need to go to the toilet, but they just look so good. This short sleeved onesie has all the essential properties - it's sweat wicking, stretchy, squat-proof, and has an invisible zip at the back to keep things sleek. Chelsea Peers is extremely underrated as an activewear brand in my opinion - it's sustainable, affordable, and fashion forward, with pieces that actually perform. If you want a shortcut to a Reformer set without breaking the bank, it doesn't get much better than this.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Wave goodbye to leopard and tiger—you should be wearing *this* animal print on your nails this summer
Cool girl coded
-
This Old-school Product Might Just Be The Volumising Saviour To Help With Flat And Lifeless Hair
I'm a total convert
-
From immersive exhibitions to cult cabaret and fun food markets - 8 bits not to miss in May
-
I tried one of the most advanced moves, the Pilates teaser, every day for a week - and wow, it was challenging
This one's not for the faint hearted.
-
No Reformer? No problem - the 6 best Pilates balls are a ridiculously affordable way to add resistance to your workout
And they hardly take up any space
-
Got marathon fever? Trust us: these 12 running accessories will make any distance more manageable
Once you try these, you won't look back.
-
Stop what you're doing: these are, hands down, the best wall Pilates workouts for the core, according to top instructors
Rigs at the ready.
-
Modern Pilates is one of the most fun yet effective ways to strengthen and lengthen your body - 6 exercises to try
Keen to strengthen your entire body? This one's for you.
-
I tried Pilates roll-downs every day for a week - and was amazed at how quickly it eased years of stiffness
Consider my spine more mobile than before.
-
Pink activewear is officially the must-wear trend of the season - 9 items our Health Editors can't stop wearing
Make your workout even more fun with a pop of pink.
-
I tried Pilates scissors, the raved-about Pilates move - and think it's the best combination of stretching and strengthening ever
Trust me, this one's worth trying.