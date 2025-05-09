Bored of drab exercise gear? Behold, our Editors' 6 favourite Reformer Pilates sets for a chic sweat session

Search for the best Reformer Pilates sets is up 250%, and it's no surprise given how popular the low impact exercise has become in the last few years. Once you've mastered balancing on the carriage and getting your feet into the straps effortlessly, it's time to make sure you have the perfect fit kit on hand.

Knowing what to wear to Reformer Pilates is about more than just aesthetics - the right pieces of activewear ensure you have a comfortable and stress-free workout. It might not be as high impact as other workouts, but Pilates requires sweat-wicking fabrics and items that offer ample movement for whichever move gets thrown at you. But I'd be lying if I said that style credentials don't also come into it - there's nothing like feeling confident and put-together for Pilates in items you love.

The shortcut to being the best dressed person in the room at any Reformer class? The best Reformer Pilates sets. The best Pilates clothes and Pilates socks don't always come in handy sets, but there's no denying that a pair of Pilates leggings and a Pilates top in the same hue or pattern always look chic.

So without further ado, these are the activewear sets that are not only suitable for a Reformer workout, but deliver on fashion credentials too. As well as rounding up the team's favourite tried and tested sportswear brands, I've also included items that Pilates experts swear by. Happy shopping.

1. Best neutral Reformer Pilates set

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Wrap Over Yoga Pant Today's Best Deals £50 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Minimalist design + Neutral colourways + Buttery soft Reasons to avoid - Some may find flared shape inconvenient

Shop the matching top for £30 at Adanola

When I asked Sam Deville, Pilates instructor and founder of the dynamic online platform Sam Deville Pilates, what her favourite activewear brands are, Adanola came up first. She was even wearing it when I attended one of her classes, so you can be sure she's a true fan. This flared legging set is extra stylish thanks to the wide leg, and it offers 4-way stretch as well as adequate compression that's still comfortable. I regularly wear flared leggings to my Reformer classes and have never found them to be a hinderance when on the machine, but just ensure they aren't too long for you.

2. Best colourful Reformer Pilates set

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Monday Body Acadia Legging 27" Today's Best Deals £86 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Unique colourway + Two inseam lengths + Good size range Reasons to avoid - Pricey for the full set

Shop the matching top for £65 at Monday Body

If you love a splash of colour for your workouts, look no further than Monday Body. I'm particularly fond of this brand because there are two different inseam lengths available - 27" and 29" - making them some of the best petite gym leggings out there. The high waistband offers great support without digging in, and the matching top has a structured underbust that offers support for low to medium impact exercise. It is pricier than some other brands out there, but just from looking at this Reformer Pilates set, you can tell it's a truly premium design.

3. Best patterned Reformer Pilates set

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Gym Leggings in Leopard Print Today's Best Deals £88 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Chic pattern + Different leg lengths available + Suitable for all types of workout Reasons to avoid - No matching longline top

Shop the matching bra for £45 at Sweaty Betty

My love for leopard print activewear knows no bounds - it always looks good and brings in countless compliments. My Sweaty Betty leopard print leggings are some of my most worn of all time, and I can attest to the high quality and soft fabric that is a dream to wear. The beauty of this set is that it's designed to work for all types of workout, be it a gym session, a 10k run, or a Reformer class, so you really get your money's worth. The bra offers medium support which is ideal for low impact, and the leggings wick sweat like a dream with handy pockets for your phone. The Power range also ranks high as one of Deville's top picks for her Pilates workouts, so you can trust that it will see you through your class in style.

4. Best sustainable Reformer Pilates set

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Mallea Define Crop Top Today's Best Deals £38 at BAM Reasons to buy + B Corp brand + Different inseam options + Chic colourway Reasons to avoid - Smaller sizes sell out quickly

Shop the matching leggings for £44 at BAM (was £55, save 20%)

BAM is one of the best B Corp brands for activewear with impeccable quality, so much so that it made our edit of the best gym leggings on the market. MC UK's News Editor, Jadie Troy Pryde, has crowned the leggings in this set her go-to for Reformer classes thanks to the soft, slinky fabric and ample stretch. The top is designed with a secret support shelf so you don't need an extra bra, and it has a slightly longer length if you prefer a little more coverage.

5. Best shorts Reformer Pilates set

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active SoftMotion™ Shorts 6" Today's Best Deals £48 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Extremely soft + Designed for Pilates + 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties Reasons to avoid - No pockets

Shop the matching sports bra for £40 at Oner Active

This set is the definition of buttery soft. The 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties mean that it really is functional, but the smooth fabric and chic colourways mean it delivers on style points too. Although I usually stick to leggings for my Reformer workouts, I love these shorts when the weather heats up and I don't want as many layers on. They're also great for wearing with a longer t-shirt if you prefer a baggy layer on top, or you can opt for just the bra without feeling too exposed thanks to its longer cut. In my opinion, the shorts are just the right length to prevent chafe without verging on micro, so you can even wear them casually or to the gym too.

6. Best Reformer Pilates unitard

(Image credit: Chelsea Peers)

Chelsea Peers SoftSculpt Short Unitard Today's Best Deals £45 at Chelsea Peers Reasons to buy + 4 way stretch + Squatproof + Invisible zip Reasons to avoid - Less convenient than separates

I absolutely love an activewear unitard. Yes, they're a faff when you need to go to the toilet, but they just look so good. This short sleeved onesie has all the essential properties - it's sweat wicking, stretchy, squat-proof, and has an invisible zip at the back to keep things sleek. Chelsea Peers is extremely underrated as an activewear brand in my opinion - it's sustainable, affordable, and fashion forward, with pieces that actually perform. If you want a shortcut to a Reformer set without breaking the bank, it doesn't get much better than this.