Still Not Finalised Your Christmas Presents? 14 Best Pilates Gifts for the Low-Impact Workout Lover in Your Life

It's that time of year again - December is upon us, and there are fewer and fewer days to get your Christmas shopping sorted. Although there's never any going wrong with a scented candle or shower gel, there's something about a gift tailored to the recipient's hobbies and interests that feels extra thoughtful, which is where Pilates gifts come in.

Not only is Pilates a fantastic advanced home workout, but it's also a brilliant way to improve your strength and fitness through classes. PureGym's UK Fitness Report proves that not only has Pilates been a popular workout for the last few years, but it's also set to grow further in 2026, with searches for hot Reformer Pilates up 53%. So, even if they're not already a huge Pilates fan, it's safe to bet that they are interested in trying it out in some form.

If you've already scoured the internet for gifts for her or the best wellness gifts, and still can't find anything that quite fits the bill, fear not. For Pilates fans, padding out their kit with some everyday essentials they're currently lacking is an easy recipe for success. But if you're shopping for someone newer to Pilates and need some direction, I've spoken to a Pilates instructor and founder of Collective Fitness, Lotty Campbell Bird, to find out exactly what she would recommend (and ask for herself).

Plus, as an avid mat and Reformer Pilates goer myself, I've rounded up the items I either swear by for my own workouts, or that I'd like to find under the tree. From at-home Reformer machines, Pilates socks, Pilates rings, and even Pilates clothes, each of these expert-approved picks will go down a treat.