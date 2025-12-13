Still Not Finalised Your Christmas Presents? 14 Best Pilates Gifts for the Low-Impact Workout Lover in Your Life
From supplements to grippy socks, recommended by experts.
It's that time of year again - December is upon us, and there are fewer and fewer days to get your Christmas shopping sorted. Although there's never any going wrong with a scented candle or shower gel, there's something about a gift tailored to the recipient's hobbies and interests that feels extra thoughtful, which is where Pilates gifts come in.
Not only is Pilates a fantastic advanced home workout, but it's also a brilliant way to improve your strength and fitness through classes. PureGym's UK Fitness Report proves that not only has Pilates been a popular workout for the last few years, but it's also set to grow further in 2026, with searches for hot Reformer Pilates up 53%. So, even if they're not already a huge Pilates fan, it's safe to bet that they are interested in trying it out in some form.
If you've already scoured the internet for gifts for her or the best wellness gifts, and still can't find anything that quite fits the bill, fear not. For Pilates fans, padding out their kit with some everyday essentials they're currently lacking is an easy recipe for success. But if you're shopping for someone newer to Pilates and need some direction, I've spoken to a Pilates instructor and founder of Collective Fitness, Lotty Campbell Bird, to find out exactly what she would recommend (and ask for herself).
Plus, as an avid mat and Reformer Pilates goer myself, I've rounded up the items I either swear by for my own workouts, or that I'd like to find under the tree. From at-home Reformer machines, Pilates socks, Pilates rings, and even Pilates clothes, each of these expert-approved picks will go down a treat.
Shop the best Pilates gifts
"For a friend who’s just getting into Pilates and wants to level things up, you can’t go wrong with wrist or ankle weights," says Campbell Bird. "Bala Bangles are my favourite because they’re so easy and comfortable to wear." This festive colourway from Free People is fun and unique too.
"If there were absolutely no budget, I would love a Fold Reformer Pilates machine so I could enjoy my favourite reformer burn at home whenever I like and slot sessions in around work," says Campbell Bird. However, if you're after something a little more affordable, one of the best Pilates boards could be a good alternative.
Vuori's AllTheFeels™ Bra is easily the softest one in my collection, and it's ideal for low-impact workouts like Pilates. Made from a stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric, it will keep them comfortable throughout their session. Choose from several different colours to suit their taste and add a touch of luxury to their workout wardrobe.
Pilates rings are often used during studio classes to add resistance, so they're a brilliant way to add some oomph to their home workout. I love this pink colourway that makes for a handy and stylish gift.
"When it comes to clothing, my forever favourite leggings are the lululemon Align pants. They’re buttery soft, super flattering, and have no bulky seams or zips to get in the way of your flow," says Campbell Bird. Even if they already own some, a fresh pair in a fun colour makes for the perfect gift.
A wellness journal is a thoughtful gift for countless different types of people, but especially avid Pilates goers. This Papier diary contains twelve weeks' worth of daily overview pages with space for writing intentions and logging sleep and energy levels in the morning and evening. It can help them to track their workouts and take some time to reflect whenever they need it.
A pair of comfortable slip-on shoes to wear to Pilates classes is essential in my book. These cosy UGGs can be worn with their grippy socks when on the move, and they can be kicked off in an instant once they arrive at the studio. They're also a luxurious and stylish pick for everyday and at-home wear.
I'm not a huge fan of traditional protein powders, but I love this protein water supplement that tastes delicious and goes down easily, too. It has a berry squash flavour that I love having in my water whilst exercising, so you can be sure it will be well received by Pilates fans who like to hit their protein goals.
