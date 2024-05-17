Forget workout bras that make you feel uncomfortable - 9 longline sports bras that are supportive and chic

As someone who isn’t much a fan of wearing sports bras , longline sports bras are the perfect compromise - because they feel like a comfy crop top, but with the added support of a bra. It’s the best of both worlds when it comes to fitness clothing essentials, in my opinion.

Choosing the right sports bra is an important step in picking out your gym wear . Do you practise a lot of running and HIIT (in which case you’ll need one of the best high impact sports bras ), or is your priority picking out one of the best sports bras for big boobs ?

You need to think about performance, yes, but comfort is also key when it comes to fit kit you’ll reach for again and again, and that’s where the best longline sports bras come in.

With so many options out there, why do I love longline sports bras in particular? Well, the added coverage provided by their longer length means they can be worn alone with your gym leggings or running shorts without feeling too revealing.

Because - while workout tops are great - often during sweaty summer workouts, the last thing I want is to add extra layers to my workout clothes. So when MC UK’s Senior Health Editor Ally Head asked me to collate a buying guide for the best longline sports bras, I jumped to it immediately.

I love low-impact workouts like Pilates, yoga and strength training, while Ally is a multi-marathon runner. Together, we’ve tried plenty of athleisure in the name of journalism, so are pretty well-placed to review the best longline sports bras. I’ve also reached out to Paola di Lanzo, OG wellness guru and founder of Paola's Body Barre, for her top longline sports bra picks - direct from a fitness expert.

We’ve included both affordable and luxury options, as well as models to suit any style of workout - from running to Pilates, so keep scrolling to shop the best longline sports bras for yourself.

What did we look for when deciding on the best longline sports bras?

All the products we feature here on the MC UK Health and Fitness page goes through a pretty scrupulous testing process . We wouldn’t feature anything we haven’t tried and tested at least a few times, ensuring that they don’t just look good but actually perform too. There are certain things we think make these longline sports bras a cut above the rest…

Support - does it hold everything in place without cutting off our circulation?

- does it hold everything in place without cutting off our circulation? Comfort - does it dig in or sit at a comfortable place?

- does it dig in or sit at a comfortable place? Fit - are there a wide range of options available for all breast sizes and shapes?

- are there a wide range of options available for all breast sizes and shapes? Material - is it sweat-wicking? Lightweight? Breathable? Will the fabric hold its own or pile over time?

- is it sweat-wicking? Lightweight? Breathable? Will the fabric hold its own or pile over time? Price - would we get our cost per wear?

9 best longline sports bras: as tested by team MCUK

1. Best longline sports bra all round

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Tank Bra Today's Best Deals £29.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Affordable + Great for low and high impact workouts + Super comfortable Reasons to avoid - Material can bobble over time

When it comes to affordable, fashion-forward and high-performance workout gear, you can’t really get better than Adanola’s offering, and the brand’s bestselling Ultimate Tank bra is no exception.

"This longline tank from Adanola has a supportive bra layer, which makes it my go-to bra for pretty much any workout - I’m talking strength training, long runs and low-impact sports like Pilates. It sweat-wicks well, and I like that it's supportive, flattering, and it’s even versatile enough to be worn as daywear." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

2. Best affordable longline sports bra

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M SoftMove Medium Support Sports bra Today's Best Deals £18.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Affordable + Flattering design + Supportive Reasons to avoid - It's quite low cut

“One of my all-time favourite longline sports bras is from H&M Move, and while the design I’ve worn for years has now sadly been discontinued, I've recently discovered this similar SoftMove design.

This longline sports bra sits a good few inches below my bust, meaning it hugs my waist comfortably, and it has a medium support, which holds everything in surprisingly well, considering it’s quite low-cut. The quality is amazing for the under-£20 price, and I already have my eye on the other colours as well as the matching yoga flares (I do love a matching gym set ).” - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

3. Best longline sports bra for Pilates

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Like a Cloud Ribbed Longline Bra Light Support Today's Best Deals £58 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Quick drying + Incredibly comfy Reasons to avoid - Only suitable for a smaller cup size

"This bra has marshmallowy-soft foam cups and beautiful buttery fabric. I love the look and cut and the added bonus that the fabric is quick-drying!

As I constantly live in my fitness gear, I always opt for a longline support bra, mainly for the comfort factor. I need to be supported and comfortable whilst teaching my PBB classes and whilst running between studios and meetings." - Paola di Lanzo, founder of Paola's Body Barre

4. Most fashion-forward longline sports bra

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Power Contour Plunge Bra Today's Best Deals £60 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Flattering, fashion-forward design + Versatile + Supportive Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

“This sports bra from Sweaty Betty’s new Rewilding collection hits the sweet spot between chic design and a surprising amount of support. I'm a B/C cup and felt the bra worked really well to hold everything in place for low, medium and high impact workouts. Trust me - I gave it a thorough test over a hike, yoga and a run and felt like it suited all three sports well. I’m also obsessed with the wavy-edged trim (which doesn’t ride up thanks to its rubberised underside). I get compliments on this bra all the time - especially when I pair it with the matching shorts .” - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Most flattering longline sports bra

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Halo Performance Crop Today's Best Deals £60 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Flattering design + Buttery soft + Comes in a few different colours Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

“This sports bra hugs me in comfortably and securely, stopping at the narrowest point of my waist for an extremely flattering fit. The fitted design almost feels like shapewear - but not in a restrictive way.

The material is buttery soft and moves flexibly to support my workouts. One thing I will mention is that it’s not the most sweat-wicking and has a light support, so is probably better suited to low-impact exercises.” - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

6. Best longline sports bra for running

(Image credit: On)

On Performance Bra Today's Best Deals £45 at On Reasons to buy + Super supportive + High neck design + Comfy and breathable Reasons to avoid - It's not *super* longline

Looking for a high-impact longline sports bra? This is it. "I tested this longline bra over a ten-mile long run and two shorter runs, and I was incredibly impressed. It's comfortable, breathable, and offers just the right amount of support. I also rated the fact that the straps didn't move, staying in place thanks to the responsive elastic which moves with your body." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

7. Best sustainable longline sports bra

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Enduro Cross Back Crop Top Today's Best Deals £27 at BAM Reasons to buy + Affordable + Super comfy + Made from sustainable materials Reasons to avoid - Not the most sweat-wicking

“BAM’s Enduro bra is one of the most comfortable longline styles I’ve tried. With a flattering cross-waist design, higher neckline for increased coverage and super soft material, it’s my go-to for Yoga and Pilates. Do note, though, that this isn’t the most sweat-wicking material, it’s definitely better suited to low-impact workouts than, say, running or HIIT.” - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

8. Best printed longline sports bra

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Power Medium Support Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £55 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Supportive + Breathable, sweat-wicking and comfy + Chic print Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

"This option from Sweaty Betty is probably on the shorter side of things for a longline sports bra, but it still feels like it offers plenty of coverage thanks to the wide underbust band and relatively high neckline. Wearing this sports bra, I felt very supported, but - crucially - could still move and stretch easily thanks to the four-way stretch. The material is lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking and how cute is the statement-making zebra print? I’m a fan.” - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

9. Best luxury longline sports bra

(Image credit: Amada)

Amada Melissa Bra Today's Best Deals £63 at Amada Reasons to buy + Supportive + Comfy + Flattering Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

“This design is both supportive and incredibly flattering - a mean feat when it comes to sports bras. It features a moisture wicking material with four-way stretch to move with your body through your workout. The soft pad inserts provide extra coverage and support, but are also removable if you prefer your sports bra to have a lighter support. I do wish it had a wider range of sizes, but I’m willing to overlook this in favour of its chic design and high-performance, super stretchy fabric.” - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor