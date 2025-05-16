We're Super Fussy Editors Who've Tested 100’s of Activewear Brands – Trust Us, Oner Active Needs To Be on Your Radar
If you're not already familiar, it's time to get acquainted.
I'm not exaggerating when I say that the Marie Claire UK team have tested almost every activewear brand under the sun between us. From multiple marathons to intensive Reformer Pilates classes, we put fit kit through the wringer to ensure it's completely up to scratch, and there's one brand in particular that our Editors have been talking about on repeat recently: Oner Active.
Cool girl activewear brands have developed somewhat of a cult following in recent years. You only have to look at the unparalleled interest in Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's leggings of choice to see that it's about far more than practicality - what we wear to workout is about style, too.
But in a world of gym gear that costs a small fortune for a full set, Oner Active has carved out a unique selling point. Founded in 2020 by female co-founder, entrepreneur, and strength training coach Krissy Cela, Oner Active sells high-quality, stylish and affordable kit promising to help you look and feel your best.
Not convinced? Let the brand's growth do the talking. It's been one of the fastest-growing gym brands of recent years, disrupting the gym gear sphere with its innovative, fashionable and functional designs. Since launching back in 2020, Oner sales have grown by over 100% each year, and to continue this progression, last year, Cela appointed Zach Duane, who's worked with both Victoria and David Beckham, as Oner's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Cela's aim is simple: to kit out as many young girls and women around the world in high-quality, fashion-forward and functional gym gear that empowers them to feel good during their workouts. And she's going above and beyond to make this happen, even launching The Krissy Cela Schools Initiative, where she and her team of athletes and qualified trainers head to schools to host women-led, women-only workshops. Again, the aim is simple: to create safe and supportive environments where young girls can truly thrive. (Oh, and they've gifted young girls 2,473 items of Oner Active kit to help them feel supported during their future workout sessions, during their visits).
Keen to shop our top picks from one of the best activewear brands on the market RN? You're in the right place, because Oner Active ticks every box. Keep scrolling for the Oner Active pieces that we've personally tried and fallen in love with.
For more of our top kit picks, don't miss out edits of the best gym leggings, best Reformer Pilates sets, pink activewear, and spring workout sets.
Our top Oner Active kit: Quick shopping links
- Timeless Square Neck Mid Vest: £25.20 at Oner Active (was £42, save 40%)
- SoftMotion™ Long Sleeve Shrug: £35 at Oner Active
- SoftMotion™ Sports Bra: £40 at Oner Active
- Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top: £38 at Oner Active
- SoftMotion™ Shorts 6": £48 at Oner Active
- Mid Weight Sweatshirt: £48 at Oner Active
Shop our favourite Oner Active kit
Oner Active SoftMotion™ Long Sleeve Shrug
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Pilates shrugs are a growing trend, so of course Oner has that covered. I have worn this shrug on repeat since I got it; it's the ideal layer for springtime when you want some extra coverage without any bulk. I was worried that it wouldn't fit me when it first arrived, but it's incredibly soft and stretchy with zero digging in around the armpits. The sweat-wicking fabric means you can train in it, or just wear it when travelling to and from the gym for extra style points.
Oner Active Timeless Square Neck Mid Vest
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another one of my personal favourites from Oner is this gym vest with built-in bra support. Even though I need a lot of hold for my workouts, I hate wearing sports bras, so this is my dream. It's great for Pilates or training in the gym, and I love the square neckline that doesn't cut into my chest. The midi cut is also perfect if you usually wear high-waisted leggings or shorts and hate the overlap you get with regular-length tops.
Oner Active SoftMotion™ Sports Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many sports bras, especially when they feel this good. The buttery soft fabric doesn't cause any rubbing or chafing, and it has removable bra padding so you can adjust it to your liking. I find the racerback style brilliant for support, but this is definitely most suited to lower-impact workouts when you don't want to be restricted by an extremely tight bra.
Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This ranks as one of our best gym layers for when you want some more coverage for your workout, but also don't want to overheat. Again, it's incredibly smooth with plenty of stretch, and it's made from breathable, lightweight fabric that's a joy to wear. If you are someone that prefers a longer cut, this top is ideal - and it's thin enough to ensure you don't feel too compressed or sucked in.
Oner Active SoftMotion™ Shorts 6"
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm in love with this pair of shorts for summer workouts. The 6" inseam is just right to prevent chafing but still have a micro-short feel. I particularly like the SoftMotion™ range as it boasts 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties for comfort while training, so it's brilliant when the weather heats up. High-waisted without any restrictive seams, I could live in these shorts (and I pretty much do).
Oner Active Mid Weight Sweatshirt
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Our News Editor, Jadie Troy-Pryde, absolutely swears by this Oner sweatshirt. "I’ve been reluctant to take this jumper off since it was delivered. It’s incredibly soft and super comfy, with the fit hitting that dreamy balance of being slightly oversized without being shapeless. Now that the weather is picking up, it’s the perfect throw-on over my gym gear, too. I’m obsessed."
Oner Active Soft Active Legging
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Senior Health Editor Ally Head raves about these leggings. "I have been so, so, so pleasantly surprised by the quality of these Oner Active leggings and can confirm that they rival much higher price point alternatives. They're super flattering, sweat-wicking and supportive, butter soft, and don't roll down or sag around the knees or ankles, either. I've worn them for gym workouts, Pilates, yoga, leggings and runs, and can confirm they wash well, too. A great investment IMO."
Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another of Senior Health Editor Ally Head's favourites from the brand, this tee is a reliable basic that really stands the test of time. "This flattering, slightly cropped top is made from lightweight performance material and also has a seamless, soft neckline, meaning no distractions mid-squat. Buy for a seriously functional basic that works well for sweat sessions and day-to-day wear, with it's USP really being it's versatility and quality - next level basics like this are quite hard to come by, but the quality is so good, you'll find yourself wearing it for both workouts and work."
Oner Active Unified Wrap Flared Bottoms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Last but by no means least, you'll know that yoga flares are having a bit of a moment right now, with these from Oner topping our list of ones to invest in. They helpfully come in a range of three leg length options, meaning you can ensure you're not tripping over extra material or flashing your ankles, plus no front seam for maximum comfort. Ally Head says: "It's actually very hard to find a pair of yoga leggings that are the right leg length and don't cut you in half, but these supportive, seamless and stylish flares from Oner get my vote. I loved how well they sweat-wick, too - made from Oner's Unified fabric, they're designed to support you through your sweatiest sessions."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Green Nails Are The Unexpected Trend Of 2025—Pistachio Manicures Will Be The *Only* Way To Wear Them This Summer
Move over matcha
-
This iconic perfume has been loved by beauty editors for over a decade—it’s a true floral explosion
And a true crowd-pleaser
-
I’ve tried hundreds of liners, but this one allows me to create the lips I want—it effortlessly defines and shapes
Plus, no feathering
-
Bored of drab exercise gear? Behold, our Editors' 6 favourite Reformer Pilates sets for a chic sweat session
Working out has never looked so good.
-
No Reformer? No problem - the 6 best Pilates balls are a ridiculously affordable way to add resistance to your workout
And they hardly take up any space
-
Got marathon fever? Trust us: these 12 running accessories will make any distance more manageable
Once you try these, you won't look back.
-
Pink activewear is officially the must-wear trend of the season - 9 items our Health Editors can't stop wearing
Make your workout even more fun with a pop of pink.
-
Sustainable activewear brands are a great way to make your workout more conscious - 14 to have on your radar
Do your bit and sweat in planet-friendly kit.
-
Stuck for warm weather exercise gear? These 7 spring workout sets from our Editors' favourite brands have you covered
Don't let sweat cramp your style.
-
On the hunt for the best running shoes? I'm a Health Editor and marathon runner who's tested nearly 1000 pairs - my definitive pick for every distance and gait
Don't be confused by the jargon - we've tried 100's of trainers and these are the ones worth investing in.
-
Chic and cosy is a winning combination - 13 best gym layers that MC UK Editors wear daily
You don't have to travel to the gym in your old uni jumper anymore...