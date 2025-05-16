We're Super Fussy Editors Who've Tested 100’s of Activewear Brands – Trust Us, Oner Active Needs To Be on Your Radar

I'm not exaggerating when I say that the Marie Claire UK team have tested almost every activewear brand under the sun between us. From multiple marathons to intensive Reformer Pilates classes, we put fit kit through the wringer to ensure it's completely up to scratch, and there's one brand in particular that our Editors have been talking about on repeat recently: Oner Active.

Cool girl activewear brands have developed somewhat of a cult following in recent years. You only have to look at the unparalleled interest in Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's leggings of choice to see that it's about far more than practicality - what we wear to workout is about style, too.

But in a world of gym gear that costs a small fortune for a full set, Oner Active has carved out a unique selling point. Founded in 2020 by female co-founder, entrepreneur, and strength training coach Krissy Cela, Oner Active sells high-quality, stylish and affordable kit promising to help you look and feel your best.

Not convinced? Let the brand's growth do the talking. It's been one of the fastest-growing gym brands of recent years, disrupting the gym gear sphere with its innovative, fashionable and functional designs. Since launching back in 2020, Oner sales have grown by over 100% each year, and to continue this progression, last year, Cela appointed Zach Duane, who's worked with both Victoria and David Beckham, as Oner's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Cela's aim is simple: to kit out as many young girls and women around the world in high-quality, fashion-forward and functional gym gear that empowers them to feel good during their workouts. And she's going above and beyond to make this happen, even launching The Krissy Cela Schools Initiative, where she and her team of athletes and qualified trainers head to schools to host women-led, women-only workshops. Again, the aim is simple: to create safe and supportive environments where young girls can truly thrive. (Oh, and they've gifted young girls 2,473 items of Oner Active kit to help them feel supported during their future workout sessions, during their visits).

Keen to shop our top picks from one of the best activewear brands on the market RN? You're in the right place, because Oner Active ticks every box. Keep scrolling for the Oner Active pieces that we've personally tried and fallen in love with.

For more of our top kit picks, don't miss out edits of the best gym leggings, best Reformer Pilates sets, pink activewear, and spring workout sets.

Shop our favourite Oner Active kit

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active SoftMotion™ Long Sleeve Shrug Today's Best Deals £35 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + On trend + Buttery fabric + Very stretchy Reasons to avoid - Minimal back coverage

Pilates shrugs are a growing trend, so of course Oner has that covered. I have worn this shrug on repeat since I got it; it's the ideal layer for springtime when you want some extra coverage without any bulk. I was worried that it wouldn't fit me when it first arrived, but it's incredibly soft and stretchy with zero digging in around the armpits. The sweat-wicking fabric means you can train in it, or just wear it when travelling to and from the gym for extra style points.

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Timeless Square Neck Mid Vest Today's Best Deals £25.20 at Oner (was £42, save 40%) Reasons to buy + Built in support + Huge range of colours + Mid length cut Reasons to avoid - Sells out very quickly

Another one of my personal favourites from Oner is this gym vest with built-in bra support. Even though I need a lot of hold for my workouts, I hate wearing sports bras, so this is my dream. It's great for Pilates or training in the gym, and I love the square neckline that doesn't cut into my chest. The midi cut is also perfect if you usually wear high-waisted leggings or shorts and hate the overlap you get with regular-length tops.

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active SoftMotion™ Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £40 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Soft, seamless design + Very comfortable + Great for layering Reasons to avoid - Not for high intensity workouts

I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many sports bras, especially when they feel this good. The buttery soft fabric doesn't cause any rubbing or chafing, and it has removable bra padding so you can adjust it to your liking. I find the racerback style brilliant for support, but this is definitely most suited to lower-impact workouts when you don't want to be restricted by an extremely tight bra.

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £38 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Seamless + Very stretchy + Not too see-through Reasons to avoid - May be too warm for summer workouts

This ranks as one of our best gym layers for when you want some more coverage for your workout, but also don't want to overheat. Again, it's incredibly smooth with plenty of stretch, and it's made from breathable, lightweight fabric that's a joy to wear. If you are someone that prefers a longer cut, this top is ideal - and it's thin enough to ensure you don't feel too compressed or sucked in.

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active SoftMotion™ Shorts 6" Today's Best Deals £48 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + No digging in + Ideal length for keeping cool + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - May show some sweat

I'm in love with this pair of shorts for summer workouts. The 6" inseam is just right to prevent chafing but still have a micro-short feel. I particularly like the SoftMotion™ range as it boasts 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties for comfort while training, so it's brilliant when the weather heats up. High-waisted without any restrictive seams, I could live in these shorts (and I pretty much do).

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Mid Weight Sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £48 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Perfectly oversized + So comfortable + Sleek Reasons to avoid - Bulky

Our News Editor, Jadie Troy-Pryde, absolutely swears by this Oner sweatshirt. "I’ve been reluctant to take this jumper off since it was delivered. It’s incredibly soft and super comfy, with the fit hitting that dreamy balance of being slightly oversized without being shapeless. Now that the weather is picking up, it’s the perfect throw-on over my gym gear, too. I’m obsessed."

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Soft Active Legging Today's Best Deals £58 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Butter soft + Sweat-wicking + Seamless. Reasons to avoid - Mid range price point

Senior Health Editor Ally Head raves about these leggings. "I have been so, so, so pleasantly surprised by the quality of these Oner Active leggings and can confirm that they rival much higher price point alternatives. They're super flattering, sweat-wicking and supportive, butter soft, and don't roll down or sag around the knees or ankles, either. I've worn them for gym workouts, Pilates, yoga, leggings and runs, and can confirm they wash well, too. A great investment IMO."

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Top Today's Best Deals £35 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Uber comfortable + Breathable + Flattering cropped length. Reasons to avoid - Capped sleeve design might not be for everyone.

Another of Senior Health Editor Ally Head's favourites from the brand, this tee is a reliable basic that really stands the test of time. "This flattering, slightly cropped top is made from lightweight performance material and also has a seamless, soft neckline, meaning no distractions mid-squat. Buy for a seriously functional basic that works well for sweat sessions and day-to-day wear, with it's USP really being it's versatility and quality - next level basics like this are quite hard to come by, but the quality is so good, you'll find yourself wearing it for both workouts and work."

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Unified Wrap Flared Bottoms Today's Best Deals £62 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Range of leg lengths available - short, regular or long. + Soft and sweat-wicking + Don't dig in around the stomach. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

Last but by no means least, you'll know that yoga flares are having a bit of a moment right now, with these from Oner topping our list of ones to invest in. They helpfully come in a range of three leg length options, meaning you can ensure you're not tripping over extra material or flashing your ankles, plus no front seam for maximum comfort. Ally Head says: "It's actually very hard to find a pair of yoga leggings that are the right leg length and don't cut you in half, but these supportive, seamless and stylish flares from Oner get my vote. I loved how well they sweat-wick, too - made from Oner's Unified fabric, they're designed to support you through your sweatiest sessions."