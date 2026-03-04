I’m Convinced Milky SPFs Are the Best Formulas on the Market—These Are My 7 Most Used

Few quests have me quite as determined as the one to make my skin glow. There's a fine line between radiance and oiliness, and I've carefully tailored my everyday skincare routine to put me firmly in the camp of the former. After thorough trial and error, I've learnt that if there's one step that gets my closest to my goal, it's a hydrating and milky SPF.

Yes, investing in the best Korean moisturisers can work wonders—particularly during cold or dry weather. But anyone who has used milky toners will know that the glass effect they leave on the skin is almost unparalleled. Likewise, a high SPF is the only daily step I will never forfeit due to its protective properties and ability to improve my skin tone and prevent damage.

Combining all the hydration and barrier support of a milky toner with the protection of an SPF, milky sunscreens tick most of my most essential boxes in one step. These are the formulas I have on rotation, and exactly who I recommend them for—from affordable to luxury.