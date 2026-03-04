I’m Convinced Milky SPFs Are the Best Formulas on the Market—These Are My 7 Most Used
Glow, protection and hydration in one
Few quests have me quite as determined as the one to make my skin glow. There's a fine line between radiance and oiliness, and I've carefully tailored my everyday skincare routine to put me firmly in the camp of the former. After thorough trial and error, I've learnt that if there's one step that gets my closest to my goal, it's a hydrating and milky SPF.
Yes, investing in the best Korean moisturisers can work wonders—particularly during cold or dry weather. But anyone who has used milky toners will know that the glass effect they leave on the skin is almost unparalleled. Likewise, a high SPF is the only daily step I will never forfeit due to its protective properties and ability to improve my skin tone and prevent damage.
Combining all the hydration and barrier support of a milky toner with the protection of an SPF, milky sunscreens tick most of my most essential boxes in one step. These are the formulas I have on rotation, and exactly who I recommend them for—from affordable to luxury.
The best milky SPFs, tried and tested
Best overall
Tatcha's brand new SPF is what inspired me to write this piece in the first place. I truly believe this is a pretty perfect formula, and is exactly what a good SPF should be. The lightweight fluid sinks into the skin instantly, leaving a dewy, healthy finish that is similar to the brand's iconic Dewy Skin Cream (my all-time favourite). Made with vitamin E and encapsulated ectoin to moisturise and support the skin barrier, it also uses soothing Okinawa aloe to calm dryness and irritation. The cherry on top is the mess-free pump applicator and squeezy tube that gets every last drop. It's my new everyday SPF that I've been recommending to everyone.
Best for all skin tones
You're almost certainly familiar with the Anthelios range, and it's more than deserving of the hype it's had. If you hate the feeling of thick, chalky suncreams and want something that will take seconds to blend in and leave no trace or white cast, this is it. It layers beautifully with other skincare and under makeup, and it has never irritated my blemish-prone skin or caused pilling. The brand also offers tinted versions if you want to tick off makeup and SPF in one step.
Most affordable
The second I laid eyes on this Byoma SPF, I knew I would fall in love. The clue is in the name—it really is ultra light, and I love that it's formulated with brightening astaxanthin as well as UVA and UVB protection. It comes at a fantastic price point for the ingredients, and its gentle formulation means it will work for almost everyone. And, of course, it isn't greasy, doesn't pill, and doesn't leave a white cast.
Best for all skin types
Beauty of Joseon's products have been in my everyday routine since I first tried them, and this suncream has to be one of the standouts. It's not quite as liquid-y as some of the other formulas in this guide, but it still has a thin, single cream-like texture that requires minimal rubbing in. It leaves no trace whatsoever, and makes the skin bouncy and refreshed. It's designed for all skin types, even sensitive, and it won't clog pores either.
Best for high protection
I used this Bondi Sands SPF religiously for about a year, and still turn to it regularly now. The reason I initially became so infatuated with it was the way it left my skin looking—like I had just had a facial. Think radiant, glass-like skin that looks exceptionally hydrated. This version with no added fragrance suits my acne-prone skin perfectly, and a little goes a long way thanks to the fluid formula.
Best mattifying
Garnier's SPFs are the newest ones in my collection, but this one in particular has stood out to me. I love wearing it on office days when I know my skin will get slightly oilier throughout the day, as this keeps me from looking greasy but still lets some natural radiance through. Niacinamide works a treat for keeping my skin smooth and bright, as well as controlling blemishes. If you want a milky, hydrating SPF for oilier skin, this is the one for you.
Best luxury
Bader's SPF was one of 2025's most anticipated launches, and it delivered. "I haven't used a sunscreen in recent memory quite so nourishing," says Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas, which tells you what you need to know about this formula. With a blend of high-grade vitamins, lipids and peptides, it's a seriously hardworking formula that delivers on the luxury front, feeling like a real treat every time you apply it. And, of course, it leaves the most beautiful glow.
