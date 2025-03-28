Chic and cosy is a winning combination - 13 best gym layers that MC UK Editors wear daily

best gym layers
You've probably narrowed down exactly what you like to wear for your workout of choice, but finding the best gym layers to wear over the top of your core kit is where things get tricky.

They may not seem like the most essential investment for day-to-day, but gym layers are far more valuable than you might think. From keeping you at the right temperature during your warm-ups to protecting against the elements when you're on your way to the gym, it pays to have some reliable basics at the ready.

Myself, Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Ally Head and News Editor Jadie Troy-Pryde have tried out a fair few activewear brands in our time - so you can trust that the pieces we recommend are worthy of the investment. Below, we've shared our personal favourite gym layers, as well as the items on our wish list. From comfortable tees to stylish bomber jackets, your every need is covered.

To make shopping a breeze, I've split it up by short-sleeved layers, long-sleeved layers and cosy outerwear like hoodies that you can wear for weightlifting, strength training, or just lounging at home on your rest days. And if you're also in need of some base layers, you can't go wrong with our edit of the best gym leggings, best sports bras, cool girl activewear brands, and the best yoga flares, either.

Best short sleeved gym layers

lululemon Swiftly High-Low Cropped Short-Sleeve Shirt

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Swiftly High-Low Cropped Short-Sleeve Shirt

lululemon's activewear range is unparalleled, and that extends to gym layers. This boxy tee has an oversized fit but a cropped length to keep things chic. It's designed for running and training, and it's fabricated with Silverescent™ technology, powered by X-STATIC®, which inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria. The perfect gym floor layer.

Adanola Ultimate Short Sleeve Top

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Short Sleeve Top

The MC UK team's love for Adanola is very well documented by now, and this sleek tee is one of many stellar investments you can make. Supportive, lightweight, and with a longer cut, it will layer seamlessly over your sports bra with a breathable finish. It's also a brilliant option if you're after a lightweight layer with a little more coverage.

Alo Washed Alosoft Sweet Talker Tank

(Image credit: Alo)

Alo Washed Alosoft Sweet Talker Tank

It can be tricky to find workout vests without a built-in bra, which is what makes this tank top a worthwhile addition to your gym kit. It has enough room to layer but still offers a form fit and breathable signature Alosoft fabric that will keep you cool on the gym floor - ideal if you get particularly sweaty during your workouts. If you ask me, it's also stylish enough to wear out and about with jeans.

oner active white graphic t shirt

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Graphic Washed T-Shirt

Another brand that I frequently rave about is Oner Active. Brilliantly affordable yet high quality, you can't go wrong with any purchase. This oversized tee is great for those who want a comfortable, baggy layer that can be worn over anything without compromising on style. The dropped sleeves provide a relaxed fit with ample coverage to keep you comfortable.

Best long sleeved gym layers

oner active white long sleeve top

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top

I own this top in two different colours, and it is one of my all-time favourite gym layers. It is extremely soft and stretchy, and the seamless finish means it stays comfortable no matter what type of workout I'm doing. Made from breathable fabric, it keeps me covered without causing any overheating, and it layers well over any sports bra with enough room around the chest while having a tighter fit.

sisterly tribe ballet wrap top

(Image credit: Sisterly Tribe)

Sisterly Tribe Soft Ballet Wrap Top

Balletcore is still all the rage, and this sweet wrap cardi nails the look. Activewear brand Sisterly Tribe needs to be on your hit list if you're after functional and fashionable workout gear or layers to wrap up in before you break a sweat. It features thumbholes, a flattering neckline and adjustable ties to allow you to customise the fit, and it's made from extra soft Lenzing™ Modal fabric. This is definitely more of a pre-gym layer or a warmup top, but it can also be used for Pilates or Barre classes as well.

free people tempo top in purple

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve

"Free People are the absolute queens of designing cute workout tees for any sweat session, and their Tempo Ruched long-sleeved is no exception. I personally wouldn't wear it for running, as it's cotton-based and so gets sweaty, fast. That said, it's a really great, soft and wearable layer for throwing on for the gym, Pilates, home workouts or yoga. It's a flattering cropped length, comes in a range of cute colourways and has thumb holes for keeping your hands warm in winter, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

sweaty betty After Class Crop Sweatshirt

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty After Class Crop Sweatshirt

I bought this top last time it was on sale, and I liked it so much I even bought an extra one to gift to my mother-in-law. It's the perfect mid-weight layer, thanks to the pure cotton fabrication - it adds some cosiness without being bulky or trapping heat, it is chic enough to wear anywhere, and I love the thumb hole details that keep it on and protect my palms. It's perfect as a piece to travel in (as suggested by the name), but it's also great for warm-ups and low-impact classes alike.

Best outer gym layers

gymshark Sweat Seamless Zip Up Jacket

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Sweat Seamless Zip Up Jacket

"I'm not normally a Gymshark girl, but I am a big fan of their breathable and butter-soft workout jackets. They're really versatile - can be worn to the gym, Pilates, or even on your runs - and wash well, too, making them a good investment. I love the simple yet effective zip up design, which makes it really simple to take the jacket off mid workout when you're erring on the sweaty side, plus that the neckline doesn't rub your chin (something that unfortunately happens with a lot of competitor zip up jackets, truth be told)." - Ally

lululemon white scuba pullover

(Image credit: lululemon)

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark

"lululemon has so many great gym layers; it was hard to choose my favourite - but this seriously cosy, soft and stylish scuba pullover gets my pick. It's not designed for movement, per se, but is a great option for chucking over your gym kit pre a weights session or Reformer class. It's lightweight but warm, has ribbed panels on each sides for added mobility, and will become a firm favourite in both your gym and day wardrobes." - Ally

oner active Mid Weight Sweatshirt

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Mid Weight Sweatshirt

"I’ve been reluctant to take this jumper off since it was delivered two weeks ago. It’s incredibly soft and super comfy, with the fit hitting that dreamy balance of being slightly oversized without being shapeless. Now that the weather is picking up, it’s the perfect throw-on over my gym gear, too. I’m obsessed." - Jadie

BAM Packable Cloud Jacket

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Packable Cloud Jacket

"No word of a lie - I have lived in this jacket this winter (and, fun fact, wore it to the gym this morning). It's hard to find fault in it - it's super breathable but also seriously effective at keeping you the right temperature, feels soft against your skin, and has really roomy pockets (ideal for fitting your water bottle in pre-class). It also folds up neatly, making it easier to pop in tiny studio or gym lockers." - Ally

Alo Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber

(Image credit: Alo)

Alo Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber

"Three - yes, three - Team MC UK staffers have this Alo Yoga bomber jacket, and it'd be fair to say we're all pretty obsessed with it. With a cosy faux fur inner liner, it's the ideal jacket for throwing on before the gym on colder winter days. That said, it's also fairly breathable, making it a great chic option for wearing during the warmer months, too." - Ally

What are the best base layers?

When it comes to base layers for the gym, there is no one right answer. You'll want to wear clothes that you feel comfortable in and you can move in, as well as opting for items that wick sweat and keep you cool. There's no going wrong with a supportive sports bra, a breathable t-shirt and some stretchy leggings, but you could also invest in some stretchy bike shorts or a long-sleeved top for extra coverage.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

