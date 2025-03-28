Chic and cosy is a winning combination - 13 best gym layers that MC UK Editors wear daily

You've probably narrowed down exactly what you like to wear for your workout of choice, but finding the best gym layers to wear over the top of your core kit is where things get tricky.

They may not seem like the most essential investment for day-to-day, but gym layers are far more valuable than you might think. From keeping you at the right temperature during your warm-ups to protecting against the elements when you're on your way to the gym, it pays to have some reliable basics at the ready.

Myself, Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Ally Head and News Editor Jadie Troy-Pryde have tried out a fair few activewear brands in our time - so you can trust that the pieces we recommend are worthy of the investment. Below, we've shared our personal favourite gym layers, as well as the items on our wish list. From comfortable tees to stylish bomber jackets, your every need is covered.

To make shopping a breeze, I've split it up by short-sleeved layers, long-sleeved layers and cosy outerwear like hoodies that you can wear for weightlifting, strength training, or just lounging at home on your rest days. And if you're also in need of some base layers, you can't go wrong with our edit of the best gym leggings, best sports bras, cool girl activewear brands, and the best yoga flares, either.

Best short sleeved gym layers

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Swiftly High-Low Cropped Short-Sleeve Shirt Today's Best Deals £58 at Lululemon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Comfortable loose fit + Minimalist design Reasons to avoid - Baggy fit might not be suitable for all workouts

lululemon's activewear range is unparalleled, and that extends to gym layers. This boxy tee has an oversized fit but a cropped length to keep things chic. It's designed for running and training, and it's fabricated with Silverescent™ technology, powered by X-STATIC®, which inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria. The perfect gym floor layer.

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Short Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £32.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Great price point + Wide range of chic colours + Buttery soft Reasons to avoid - Form fitting

The MC UK team's love for Adanola is very well documented by now, and this sleek tee is one of many stellar investments you can make. Supportive, lightweight, and with a longer cut, it will layer seamlessly over your sports bra with a breathable finish. It's also a brilliant option if you're after a lightweight layer with a little more coverage.

(Image credit: Alo)

Alo Washed Alosoft Sweet Talker Tank Today's Best Deals £64 at Alo Reasons to buy + Classic style + Comfortable fit + Very stylish Reasons to avoid - Pricey

It can be tricky to find workout vests without a built-in bra, which is what makes this tank top a worthwhile addition to your gym kit. It has enough room to layer but still offers a form fit and breathable signature Alosoft fabric that will keep you cool on the gym floor - ideal if you get particularly sweaty during your workouts. If you ask me, it's also stylish enough to wear out and about with jeans.

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Graphic Washed T-Shirt Today's Best Deals £38 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Very roomy + Ideal for layering + Provides coverage Reasons to avoid - Baggy fit may not be for everyone

Another brand that I frequently rave about is Oner Active. Brilliantly affordable yet high quality, you can't go wrong with any purchase. This oversized tee is great for those who want a comfortable, baggy layer that can be worn over anything without compromising on style. The dropped sleeves provide a relaxed fit with ample coverage to keep you comfortable.

Best long sleeved gym layers

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Go To Seamless Fitted Long Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £38 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Seamless + Wide range of colours + Longer cut Reasons to avoid - Tight fitting

I own this top in two different colours, and it is one of my all-time favourite gym layers. It is extremely soft and stretchy, and the seamless finish means it stays comfortable no matter what type of workout I'm doing. Made from breathable fabric, it keeps me covered without causing any overheating, and it layers well over any sports bra with enough room around the chest while having a tighter fit.

(Image credit: Sisterly Tribe)

Sisterly Tribe Soft Ballet Wrap Top Today's Best Deals £87 at Sisterly Tribe Reasons to buy + Balletcore style + Lightweight + Very versatile Reasons to avoid - Not designed for intense workouts

Balletcore is still all the rage, and this sweet wrap cardi nails the look. Activewear brand Sisterly Tribe needs to be on your hit list if you're after functional and fashionable workout gear or layers to wrap up in before you break a sweat. It features thumbholes, a flattering neckline and adjustable ties to allow you to customise the fit, and it's made from extra soft Lenzing™ Modal fabric. This is definitely more of a pre-gym layer or a warmup top, but it can also be used for Pilates or Barre classes as well.

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve Today's Best Deals £44 at Free People

"Free People are the absolute queens of designing cute workout tees for any sweat session, and their Tempo Ruched long-sleeved is no exception. I personally wouldn't wear it for running, as it's cotton-based and so gets sweaty, fast. That said, it's a really great, soft and wearable layer for throwing on for the gym, Pilates, home workouts or yoga. It's a flattering cropped length, comes in a range of cute colourways and has thumb holes for keeping your hands warm in winter, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty After Class Crop Sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £45 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Roomy fit + Chic design + Versatile Reasons to avoid - May be too thick for some

I bought this top last time it was on sale, and I liked it so much I even bought an extra one to gift to my mother-in-law. It's the perfect mid-weight layer, thanks to the pure cotton fabrication - it adds some cosiness without being bulky or trapping heat, it is chic enough to wear anywhere, and I love the thumb hole details that keep it on and protect my palms. It's perfect as a piece to travel in (as suggested by the name), but it's also great for warm-ups and low-impact classes alike.

Best outer gym layers

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Sweat Seamless Zip Up Jacket Today's Best Deals £60 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Breathable + Washes well + Doesn't rub the chin Reasons to avoid - Larger sizes sell out quickly

"I'm not normally a Gymshark girl, but I am a big fan of their breathable and butter-soft workout jackets. They're really versatile - can be worn to the gym, Pilates, or even on your runs - and wash well, too, making them a good investment. I love the simple yet effective zip up design, which makes it really simple to take the jacket off mid workout when you're erring on the sweaty side, plus that the neckline doesn't rub your chin (something that unfortunately happens with a lot of competitor zip up jackets, truth be told)." - Ally

(Image credit: lululemon)

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark Today's Best Deals £64 at Lululemon (was £108) Reasons to buy + Cosy + Sleek + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not designed to work out in

"lululemon has so many great gym layers; it was hard to choose my favourite - but this seriously cosy, soft and stylish scuba pullover gets my pick. It's not designed for movement, per se, but is a great option for chucking over your gym kit pre a weights session or Reformer class. It's lightweight but warm, has ribbed panels on each sides for added mobility, and will become a firm favourite in both your gym and day wardrobes." - Ally

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Mid Weight Sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £48 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Very soft + Roomy + Ideal for spring Reasons to avoid - Thick

"I’ve been reluctant to take this jumper off since it was delivered two weeks ago. It’s incredibly soft and super comfy, with the fit hitting that dreamy balance of being slightly oversized without being shapeless. Now that the weather is picking up, it’s the perfect throw-on over my gym gear, too. I’m obsessed." - Jadie

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Packable Cloud Jacket Today's Best Deals £135 at BAM Reasons to buy + Great for cold weather + Roomy pockets + Easy to fold Reasons to avoid - Only for outside the gym

"No word of a lie - I have lived in this jacket this winter (and, fun fact, wore it to the gym this morning). It's hard to find fault in it - it's super breathable but also seriously effective at keeping you the right temperature, feels soft against your skin, and has really roomy pockets (ideal for fitting your water bottle in pre-class). It also folds up neatly, making it easier to pop in tiny studio or gym lockers." - Ally

(Image credit: Alo)

Alo Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber Today's Best Deals £230 at Alo Reasons to buy + Extra warm + So stylish + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Bulky

"Three - yes, three - Team MC UK staffers have this Alo Yoga bomber jacket, and it'd be fair to say we're all pretty obsessed with it. With a cosy faux fur inner liner, it's the ideal jacket for throwing on before the gym on colder winter days. That said, it's also fairly breathable, making it a great chic option for wearing during the warmer months, too." - Ally

What are the best base layers? When it comes to base layers for the gym, there is no one right answer. You'll want to wear clothes that you feel comfortable in and you can move in, as well as opting for items that wick sweat and keep you cool. There's no going wrong with a supportive sports bra, a breathable t-shirt and some stretchy leggings, but you could also invest in some stretchy bike shorts or a long-sleeved top for extra coverage.