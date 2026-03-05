Honestly, I feel anxious most days. A long to-do list makes me jittery. A sharply worded email can keep me up at night. And a looming deadline? I’ll be awake at 5 am.

The frustrating thing is that I know I’m capable of managing all of these things. It’s just that for some reason, my body defaults to a freeze-like state of high alert in order to get anything done.

Speaking to my female friends, I know that I’m far from alone. Nearly 40% of women in the UK report high levels of anxiety according to Priory data, whilst research shows that hormonal changes over our lives increase our risk of panic attacks and panic disorder.

Living in this permanent state of high alert has a real impact, not just on our personal and professional lives, but also on our health. Our nervous systems aren’t designed to stay in fight or flight; they’re meant to move in and out of it in response to short bursts of acute stress. When we get stuck there, there are knock-on effects, from impaired thinking, digestion and immune function to heightened risk of depression, chronic tension and cardiovascular issues.

That’s where EFT tapping comes in. Otherwise known as "brain tapping", I was first introduced to the technique back in 2024 via an episode of Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast featuring mind coach Poppy Delbridge. Since then, I’ve noticed it popping up more and more on my Instagram Explore page, with a growing number of women crediting it for helping to regulate their frazzled nervous systems.

Over the last two weeks, I’ve been using tapping regularly to reduce my stress, and it's left me with plenty of thoughts.

To read my reflections, keep scrolling. And to explore more nervous-system-based practices, head to our guides to vagus nerve tuning , at-home acupressure and somatic Pilates . And for anyone who's stress levels make rest seem impossible, don't miss our therapist-approved guide to managing downtime guilt .

What is EFT tapping?

EFT tapping is a therapeutic practice designed to help regulate the nervous system. It stands for "emotional freedom technique" and involves rhythmic tapping on specific acupressure points on the body whilst focusing on certain thoughts, emotions and beliefs.

It sits “somewhere between an ancient practice and contemporary neuroscience,” says accredited life coach Elizabeth Walker, who explains that the theory draws on the meridian system described in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

According to TCM, the meridian system is a network of invisible energetic channels running through the body. Disruptions to these channels are thought to contribute to illness and are traditionally treated using techniques such as acupressure or massage.

Tapping borrows from these principles of energy flow, but it has also been examined through a modern psychological lens. A review of more than 200 clinical trials, published last year, found that EFT tapping was associated with measurable reductions in the stress hormone cortisol, whilst a 2013 summary of 56 research papers concluded that tapping showed potential for reducing symptoms of anxiety, depression and even PTSD.

It’s ultimately about redirecting energy, says Martina Ansaldo, EFT Tapping Practitioner at The Balance Rehab Clinic. “We often know our fears and can name them, and when we focus on them, we create more. But when we direct our focus towards possibility, we open up space. If we do this while tapping, we keep the body regulated, so we feel safe enough to let ourselves imagine our deepest desires.”

What are the benefits of EFT tapping?

Stress, anxiety and emotional overwhelm are familiar territory for many of us, and frustratingly, they can become a vicious cycle. EFT tapping aims to interrupt those spirals and help form new patterns of thought.

1. It diffuses intense emotions quickly

“What makes EFT stand out is how quickly people feel the intensity of an emotion or thought begin to soften,” says Walker. “Someone who feels overwhelmed, anxious, or triggered can feel noticeably calmer and clearer within minutes. This immediacy is powerful, especially for people who are used to feeling hijacked by their own reactions.”

2. It builds emotional resilience

Beyond the initial relief, both Ansaldo and Walker point to the cumulative effects of regular practice.

“It becomes about a deeper presence and self-confidence,” says Ansaldo. “It clears the mind and helps people see their real dreams and desires in a safe, contained way.”

Walker agrees. “People become less reactive over time. They build confidence in their ability to handle uncomfortable emotions or situations. And old patterns don’t feel quite as controlling or gripping.”

3. It helps break anxious thought loops

“If you find yourself stuck in a repetitive thought loop, tapping can take the edge off the emotional intensity just enough for perspective,” says Walker. “That space allows you to respond more thoughtfully rather than react automatically.”

She’s quick to stress that reducing emotional intensity isn’t the same as suppressing difficult feelings. “It’s just about helping your body to stop reacting as if it’s being chased by a sabre-tooth tiger.” With that emotional perspective, we’re able to make more conscious choices about our response.

Who does EFT tapping work best for?

At its core, EFT tapping is about releasing stored emotion, which is why Walker says “it can be applied to anything that holds emotional charge for a person.”

That said, it may resonate most with people who tend to overanalyse or replay situations, or who experience spikes of anxiety that feel disproportionate to the trigger. “It tends to work well for people who have done the thinking, but still feel the reaction in their body before they have a chance to choose differently,” says Walker.

Ansaldo agrees. “Tapping can be really powerful for those who suffer from anxiety, who are highly emotional, sensitive or who are struggling with burnout. It can also be really helpful for empaths, because they often absorb other people’s energies and ideas. EFT Tapping allows them to build that awareness of what their energy and beliefs are, and shed the ones they’ve inherited.”

As Walker puts it, “EFT tapping sends a ‘you’re safe’ signal to the nervous system. It’s not quite a magic wand, but for those willing to stay present with what they’re feeling and try something simple, it can be surprisingly effective.”

How to start EFT tapping at home, according to top practitioners:

EFT tapping is often practised in a therapeutic setting with a trained practitioner. If you’re looking to go deeper, that will likely be the safest and most effective option. But that doesn’t mean you can’t begin exploring it at home.

1. Follow an online guide

The trickiest part at first is learning the meridian points. Fortunately, “social media can really help you to guide you,” says Ansaldo, who also offers a free guided session for beginners.

2. Focus on breathing slowly

“Focus on slow breathing as you tap,” says Ansaldo. “It’s important not to force positivity, but instead bring awareness to the feelings, discharge sensation, and send unconditional love to yourself.”

3. Keep the pressure gentle

“The pressure doesn’t need to be firm,” explains Walker, who suggests using just one or two fingers. “It should be just enough that you can feel it,” she says.

4. Choose one specific thought

“The more specific, the better,” says Walker. “For example: ‘I’m not good enough to apply for that promotion.’”

5. Rate the intensity of your feeling

Before you begin, Walker recommends rating the intensity of your chosen thought or feeling on a scale of 0 to 10, with ten being the most overwhelming.

As you tap, repeat a statement such as: “even though I feel like I’m not good enough, I accept how I feel right now.”

After completing a sequence, re-rate the intensity. “If it’s still high, repeat the process until you notice it begins to soften,” she says.

I’ve been EFT tapping regularly for the last two weeks - and have noticed real shifts in confidence

Week one

If you’re anything like me, starting a new habit is easy to plan, but much harder to actually do. That was exactly how tapping felt. Every time I promised myself ten minutes, I’d find something more urgent to do. In the end, I just had to be strict: laptop closed and out of the room, headphones in, and myself on the floor.

I followed Ansaldo’s 15-minute guided session, which focuses on building hope and self-trust. For beginners, it’s definitely worth using an online resource to guide you, because, at least in my case, I wouldn’t have naturally thought of the affirmations Ansaldo suggested.

The session begins with massaging under my collarbones whilst rating my current discomfort from 1 to 10. For those wondering, it was a seven. Then we started tapping: on my chest, ribs, sides, crown of the head, between the eyebrows, under the nose, and on the chin. Each point gets 7-10 seconds, with Ansaldo guiding me through phrases that both acknowledge my current beliefs and gently introduce new ways of thinking.

I was dreading having to speak out loud because I thought I’d feel awkward, but at home with my headphones in, I quickly lost that self-consciousness and got absorbed in the practice.

It’s a lot more tiring than I expected, and halfway through, I do wonder how long I have to keep going for. There are also moments where I feel my own brain resisting the affirmations, but I think that’s actually a good thing - it shows that these beliefs are really ingrained. The whole thing reminds me a bit of meditation, but more active and immersive, which works a lot better for me, as it keeps my mind from wandering.

Ashleigh listened to guided EFT tapping through her headphones during the first week (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

At the end, when I take out my headphones, I immediately yawn - something I know is common after somatic practices, and is a sign that your nervous system is relaxing. I can’t say anything revolutionary has changed, but I feel generally calmer, clearer, and less jittery. The thoughts haven’t disappeared, but they feel more contained than before.

The recommendation is daily sessions, but I actually find it quite hard to stay motivated. Sometimes it can feel easier to sit in discomfort rather than make an effortful change, so I notice that I have to make a concerted effort to set time aside to tap. All in all, I managed around four ten-minute sessions in my first week.

Week two

By week two, I feel comfortable tapping without a guided session. I gravitate to the same initial thought most days - usually something around a lack of confidence, whether that’s in my appearance, abilities and likability to others.

What I like about tapping is that it doesn’t force you to change your thoughts. It just asks you to notice them and imagine what it would feel like to think differently. That doesn’t mean the thoughts go away, but they do stop feeling like the only option.

Ashleigh found that closing her eyes helped her to be more present and focused on the sensations she was feeling in her body (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

It’s especially useful in the middle of a spiral. Tapping brings me back to my body, which gives me a little distance from my thoughts, which allows me to regain some agency and respond more consciously (rather than just reacting from a place of emotion).

I’m by no means an expert yet, but I love how it makes me feel. Guided sessions give it structure, whilst doing it at home is comforting and private, which makes it easy to start if you’re nervous about one-to-one sessions. I think if you commit to doing it consistently, it has real potential to shift your mindset over time.

