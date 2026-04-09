Perhaps one of the more unexpected trends to come out of recent years has been the rise in hiking gear for everyday wear, particularly in the world of footwear. But the beauty of the best trail running shoes, in particular, extends far beyond their looks—they're also highly technical designs that will support you on uneven terrains for running, hiking, and more.

They're not just for athletes, either. I regularly turn to my pair of trail running shoes for things like festivals, camping, lengthy walks on bumpy ground, and they're ideal for runners who like to go off-piste too. Combining style with substance, they tick countless boxes.

However, there are several things to know before investing in your next pair of trail running shoes, according to the experts. Charlotte Fisher, a British ultra-runner who has been selected as one of Snap Fitness’s Grassroots to Greatness athletes, has shared some of her favourite trail running shoes that she relies on for her races and training. Widely seen as one of the UK’s rising talents in ultra-trail running, it's safe to say she knows exactly what makes for a reliable pair of trail shoes.

It also pays to be aware of how running on uneven surfaces can impact your foot and leg health. Gabrielle Conroy, Podiatrist at Pure Sports Medicine, focused on sports-related lower leg disorders, has shared exactly why investing in specially designed trail shoes is important, as well as the key design features to look out for when shopping.

Plus, I've sought recommendations from runners on the Marie Claire UK team, and included my own favourite pair of trail shoes below. From hiking boots for all terrains to lightweight designs to style with running sunglasses throughout spring and summer, these tried and tested pairs are running accessories you'll thank yourself for investing in.

Why is it important to wear trail running shoes?

"Trails can consist of a wide range of surfaces that are often uneven and can include tree roots or loose impediments. Therefore, trail running shoes are designed with greater grip and deeper lugs, whereas standard running shoes prioritise cushioning and weight saving," explains Conroy.

"It is important that the shoes have tougher soles and a protective toe cap to protect from debris on the ground. Due to this, they are typically heavier than traditional running shoes.

"While it is recommended that the athlete completes a gait analysis before choosing any running shoes, this is even more critical for trail shoes as trails often include steep inclines or declines where ill-fitting shoes are more likely to result in foot abrasions or blisters," Conroy says.

What should someone look out for when shopping?

"A solid sole, good grip and traction, firmer heel counter and a comfortable toe box are probably the most important factors to consider," says Conroy. "However, when selecting trail shoes, it is worth considering the kind of trails that will be encountered and whether a waterproof / Gore-Tex shoe would be beneficial."

Best for autumn/winter

(Image credit: Hoka)

Hoka Mafate 5 Today's Best Deals £170 at Hoka Reasons to buy + Good for unpredictable terrain + Very grippy + Cushioned Reasons to avoid - Not for everyday

"Through autumn and winter, when the trails are wet, muddy and unpredictable, I rely on the Hoka Mafate 5. They give me the stability and grip I need to stay confident on technical terrain." - Charlotte Fisher, ultra-runner

With more cushioning and protection than other models, the Mafate 5 are ideal for difficult conditions. The Rocker Integrity Technology maintains control and protects from trail debris with an optional ankle gaiter, and the springy foam inside the shoe absorbs impact that trails might throw at you.

Best for spring/summer

(Image credit: Hoka)

Hoka Tecton X 3 Today's Best Deals £220 at Hoka Reasons to buy + Great for speed + Carbon-plated + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Statement design

"In spring and summer, when the trails dry out, and you can pick up the pace, I switch to the Hoka Tecton X3. They’re incredibly comfortable and feel fast over long distances." - Charlotte Fisher, ultra-runner

Carbon-plated for propulsion on trails, these Hoka shoes boast a seriously technical design. With winglets for stability, two layers of PEBA (the brand's lightest, most resilient compound) in the midsole, a Vibram® Megagrip outsole for better traction, and a dynamic vamp with plenty of room for feet to move. Best of all, they're extremely lightweight but will keep your feet well-padded on rocky paths thanks to the durable upper.

Best hybrid

(Image credit: Merrell)

Merrell Agility Peak 6 Today's Best Deals £170 at Merrell Reasons to buy + Instantly comfortable + Suitable for hybrid workouts + very secure Reasons to avoid - Runs slightly small

"I did a 10-mile hybrid hike/run the first time I wore these shoes, and they felt as comfortable as the pair I’ve been wearing for over three months. There was a snug fit all the way to my heel so my feet didn’t slip around, but still enough room to wiggle my toes. The tongue also stays securely in place.

"The incredible Vibram Megagrip sole kept my footing confidently secure over rocks, roots, and wet ground, but I love that the pair still weighs less than my usual road running shoes—even with an integrated rock plate at the front to protect your toes on tricky terrain.

"Trail shoes can sometimes look functional, but I've happily worn the Agility Peak 6 for brunches in the city post-run after leaving the trails. I felt that the Peak 6 has less bounce and shock absorption when running down hills, but it’s a true trail runner that you can wear out and about after your adventure. Top tip: I’d recommend going up a half size to accommodate cushioned running socks. The toe box is on the narrower side, but felt spot on for my thin feet." - Lauren Scott, Senior Audience Development Manager

Best everyday

(Image credit: Salomon)

Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX Today's Best Deals £185 at Salomon Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Waterproof + Easy fastening Reasons to avoid - Not designed for workouts specifically

I don't own a huge amount of practical footwear, so my pair of Salomons comes with me everywhere when I need something reliable and weather-appropriate. Most recently, I wore them to battle against the snow in Iceland, and they worked a treat on icy paths and while walking through the national park. They fit perfectly true to size, and I love that they're fastened with a pull cord for easy wear and removal. Although not designed with technical features for hardcore trail runners, they're a brilliant option for more casual trail hikers.

The current model has been updated from a trail running shoe to be more city-appropriate, but that doesn't mean they don't still perform brilliantly on rocky terrain. I've worn these for hikes and jogs on bumpy surfaces, and they have held up perfectly, absorbing shock and providing enough cushioning underfoot. Best of all, they're waterproof—meaning mud, rain, and snow are no match. They're also sleek enough to wear casually, making them the ideal everyday trail shoe to have on hand when you need them.

Best lightweight

(Image credit: Merrell)

Merrell Moab Speed GORE-TEX Today's Best Deals £150 at Merrell Reasons to buy + Very light + Strong grip + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - Some colourways sell out fast

"These are my go-to hiking shoes. They have a very strong grip, waterproof material, and breathability—not to mention they're seriously comfortable. They're surprisingly light, while still offering good arch support in-shoe. If you're someone who doesn't like seriously chunky or heavy boots or likes travelling lightly, I'd go for these. Similarly, if you're prone to injury, they're ideal—they're light so won't cause you to overpronate or overcompensate, while also offering advanced support and functionality." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Most comfortable

(Image credit: On)

On Cloudsurfer Trail 2 Today's Best Deals £150 at On Reasons to buy + Chic design + Hybrid shoe + Very cushioned Reasons to avoid - Will get dirty easily

On is renowned for its footwear, so it comes as no surprise that the Cloudsurfer Trail 2 ticks almost every box for what makes a good trail runner. They're designed for shorter runs on non-technical terrains, meaning they're ideal for those who do regular local running stints. The brand's CloudTec Phase™ cushioning system is engineered for trail runs, so these are seriously comfortable. Plus, the Missiongrip™ rubber outsole offers the grip and traction you need for rocky paths.

The breathable and abrasion-resistant upper means they can withstand some wear and tear caused on the trail, whilst the padded lining will keep rubbing at bay. They're also seriously secure thanks to the shape, and who can resist this gorgeous spring pink hue?

What are the best trail running shoes? "It is worth trying several different shoes for fit and comfort as every shoe will have a different fit and feel, and preference will be down to the individual," says Conroy. "ASICS and HOKA are both reputable shoe brands. In addition, many brands that are more associated with hiking and climbing, such as Salomon and Saucony, provide good-quality trail shoes that are also worth considering."