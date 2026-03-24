Gone are the days when I'd work out my abs for aesthetic gains: I've learned (the hard way, it must be said) that it's not only impossible to spot train body parts, but that, contrary to what the internet would like you to believe, visible abs are down to a complicated mix of genetics and lifestyle factors that it's really not worth fighting (trust me on this one) and aren't the fitness flex you might think.

Despite this, I'll admit it: I love a core strength challenge. Combine this with a balance test, and I'm all in - as I age, I'm more aware than ever of the importance of both skills for enhancing my functional fitness, longevity and overall quality of life.

And in case you missed it, the science behind balance and core strength benefits is compelling: studies (such as this one, published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science) show that core stability helps prevent injury and improves posture, while others (like this one, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine) reveal that the ability to balance is associated with increased longevity.

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So, when I was asked to try out the Core Master, I couldn't wait to jump on the trend. I'll explain more below, but imagine a board balancing on a small ball, and you've got the gist. Would the device prove game-changing for my overall core strength? You'll have to keep scrolling to find out - but, if abs are right up your alley, we have a wealth of information for your to digest: the benefits of a strong core, the most effective core exercises, the best transverse ab moves, and the best core workouts for the gym, for starters.

The Core Master promises improved core strength, stability and balance - so I tried it for a month

What is the Core Master?

If you've never heard of it, the Core Master is a surprisingly simple piece of kit. Comprised of a circular 'wobble' board balanced on top of a ball, you simply rest your hands or forearms on it, rather than directly on the floor, while you plank.

"The Core Master is a specialised balance board designed to transform the traditional plank exercise into a dynamic, full-body activation," explains Dean Varga, personal trainer, performance specialist and founder of Core Master. "Physically, it is a sleek, ergonomic board that sits atop a spherical pivot rollerball. To use it, you place your forearms or hands on the board’s padded surface and hold a plank position, balancing your weight as the board moves underneath you."

By creating an unstable base, you have to work those core stabilising muscles way harder to maintain your balance, even in a static position - and voila, your core is engaged.

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Who invented the Core Master?

While there are a number of simliar devices on the market, the Core Master itself was developed by Varga, who wanted to find a solution for the postural decay caused by modern sedentary lifestyles.

Endearingly, rumour has it that he built a prototype in his grandmother's garage back in 2016, before launching officially back in 2020 to celebrity acclaim - fans include Rio Ferdinand and Kirsty Gallacher.

What are the benefits of the Core Master?

The benefits of a strong, stable core are (almost) too long to list, and the Core Master delivers on all fronts. First up, though, let's go over the difference between your abs and your core, in case you missed it.

“It's important to understand the difference between abs and core," notes personal trainer at Gymshark, Lannay Dale-Tooze. "The two are often used interchangeably, but they’re not the same. Your abs refer to the muscles at the front and side of your stomach, while the core includes your entire torso (abdominals, back, pelvis, and hips). Training your full core strengthens the deep stabilising muscles beneath the surface, not just the visible ones, which can improve posture, reduce injury, and pain."

1. It recruits deep stabilising muscles

"The Core Master works through the principle of controlled instability," explains Varga. "Unlike a floor plank, where the ground is stable, the Core Master is constantly shifting. This forces your brain to engage your proprioceptive system (the body's internal sense of self-movement and position). To stay level, your body must recruit the deep, internal muscles often missed in standard gym routines."

2. It helps stabilise the spine

Those deep stabilising muscles do more than simply keep you upright; they're crucial for supporting the spine, too, helping reduce the risk of back pain.

"The deep core muscles, including the transverse abdominis and the multifidus, act as the natural scaffolding for the spine," says Varga. "Strengthening the muscles surrounding the spine can help manage and reduce the likelihood of common lower back discomfort."

3. It's efficient and accessible

Forget hour-long ab workouts: you'll feel the burn in no time, using the Core Master. "Since the instability makes the workout so much more intense, users can see significant improvements in core strength in a fraction of the time required for floor-based exercises," notes Varga.

4. It supports healthy posture and alignment

We all know that our increasingly sedentary lifestyles aren't doing us any favours, when it comes to posture and alignment, and this is one of the issues that Varga was keen to tackle with his invention.

"By strengthening the core stabilisers, the Core Master helps users maintain a more upright, natural posture,"he tells MC UK. "This is essential, especially for those spending long hours at a desk."

5. It builds functional strength

Something increasingly important to me as I age is my functional strength and fitness. While I'm not at the stage where I feel my age curtails any of my activities - everyday, or sports-related - I want to keep feeling this way for as long as I possibly can, and that's something the Core Master can help with.

"The Core Master is unique because it isn't just about staying still," says Varga. "Once you master the basic balance, you can begin to incorporate tilts, twists, rollouts and extensions. This mimics the way we move in real life - picking up children, reaching for groceries, or turning in a car - ensuring you are strong and stable in every direction.

"It essentially bridges the gap between the gym and daily life, ensuring you aren't just 'strong for a workout', but strong for life."

Who is the Core Master best for?

As touched on above, the device is pretty simple to use, and you can work your way up to the more advanced and extended holds, making it suitable for most people.

"The Core Master is designed for everyone, regardless of their current fitness level," advises Varga. "Beginners can start with simple kneeling balances before progressing to more advanced movements."

I tried the Core Master for a month - here's my honest thoughts

Weeks one and two

Regular MC UK readers will know that nothing gets us quite as excited as a new fitness challenge, so when the box containing my Core Master arrived, to say I was excited to rip into it is an understatement.

And for a simple piece of kit, I was delighted to find that it comes with its own carry bag, a set of sliders (to really intensify that burn!) and handy carry handles, too (which I quickly discovered are actually a modification, for those yet to build up to a full unsupported plank).

Ever the optimist, I got straight down to giving it a go, and let me just say, I was immediately humbled. Despite having three children and being deep into my 40s, I know my core strength is actually pretty good - but this was hard. I was only able to hold the plank for around 10 seconds before rolling off, much to the amusement of my kids and husband.

Undeterred, I spend the first few days getting to grips (literally) with the device. On the advice of the experts, I take things right back to basics and go for a kneeling plank, starting with a five-second hold to make sure I really nailed form and technique. Surprisingly, by the end of the first week, I was able to hold my position more confidently, and I went into week two determined to build on those gains.

One thing I quickly noticed was that this is a full-body workout - I certainly felt the work not only through my core, but in my arms, glutes and legs, too - which I'm taking as a good sign that I'm working into muscles I don't usually activate.

By the end of week two, I'm up to 20 seconds in a full plank, and I'm feeling more accomplished than I've felt in a while.

One thing Anna quickly noticed was that the piece of kit will make you workout your entire body - not only your core, but your arms, glutes and legs, too. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Weeks three and four

You know the drill, though - progress trumps perfection when it comes to strength gains, so despite my newfound comfort zone, I know I need to up my game for the second half of the challenge. Luckily, Varga has developed over 100 (yep, really!) moves that can be performed with the board - and it's time for me to try them.

Even though (or perhaps because) I know it's going to be tough, I'm excited to challenge myself. I choose a simple rollout to begin with - and it turns out, once again, the joke's on me. It's really tricky, and I can feel it all over (hello, tight hip flexors!)

So it's back to my knees I go for the extra moves (which include mountain climbers, press ups and oblique twists - don't shoot the messenger) and anyone who thinks doing this on the knees is a cop out needs to give it a try.

Honestly? Heading into week four, I'm still finding it pretty confronting. I really thought my core strength was alright, but this whole experience has given me a new appreciation for those who nail rep after rep on this innocuous-looking contraption.

The Core Master is absolutely not for the faint-hearted, but would I recommend it? It's a hard yes. Anything that takes this much stamina, determination and grit is bound to have benefits way beyond the physical; despite my initial failures, dusting myself off and going again builds a resilience that I know will translate to every area of my life.

The Core Master, for me, hits that strength sweet spot: it's tough enough to make me work, but not so difficult that I'm tempted to throw in the towel. Bravo, Varga.

Anna's honest review, after a month of testing? The Core Master isn't for the faint-hearted, but has benefits way beyond the physical. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Shop MC UK's go-to core strength must haves now:

Dual Core Sliders £5.68 at Amazon Want to level up your core workouts but not ready for a Core Master? Pop a slider under each foot as you plank, and feel the shake. One of the most versatile and great value pieces of kit we own, we can't recommend them highly enough for adding spice to moves. Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra Classic - Ivory £38 at The Sports Edit Team MC UK love Girlfriend Collective for on-trend, comfortable active wear that's fit for purpose, too. Try the Paloma bra as the perfect partner to your low-impact sessions. Core Master 360 Was £159.95, £119.95 on pre order at Core Master If you've never heard of it, the Core Master is a surprisingly simple piece of kit. Comprised of a circular 'wobble' board balanced on top of a ball, you simply rest your hands or forearms on it, rather than directly on the floor, while you plank.