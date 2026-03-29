Ask any woman over the age of 40ish whether her HIIT workouts are working for her, and be prepared for a lengthy barrage bemoaning the fact that our bodies have changed. Where once we were fully signed-up members of the go-hard-or-go-home club, the only club we're frequenting these days is one in our PJS at 8 pm in our living room.

But the cruel fact is that it's at exactly this life stage (perimenopause, we're talking about you) that exercise becomes even more crucial than ever for both mental and physical wellbeing. We know that strength training, in particular, is so beneficial for midlife bodies, when muscle mass and bone strength are on a downward spiral (check out this research, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine). Additionally, studies also show that exercise can improve the symptoms of perimenopause, from low mood and irritability to palpitations and insomnia (yep, there's much to look forward to, ladies!)

The solution? Find new, more holistic and sustainable ways to work up a sweat. While I still enjoy a bi-weekly run (no more than 45 minutes at a time) and spin, I know that the gentler sessions are the ones that are keeping me balanced and injury-free. So, when I was asked to try out trending tai chi workouts for a week, I was sold - hook, line and sinker.

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They've been going wildly viral, you see: first, tai chi walking last year. Now? Tai chi workouts, which can be as short as seven minutes, promising to be the low impact answer to all of your fitness needs.

Keen to find out more? Keep on scrolling, but in the meantime, don't miss our guides to the best low-impact workouts and the best low-impact exercises, here.

Tai chi workouts are wildly viral right now - so I tried them for a week

What are tai chi workouts?

Of course, before trying out tai chi workouts, I had to pin down exactly what they are. While you won't have to search for too long to find lots if examples online right now, I turned to the experts for their take.

"Tai Chi workouts are gentle, slow-flowing sequences of movement, often described as moving meditations," explains Tai Chi and Qigong teacher, Clara Apollo. "While they feel calm and unhurried, they quietly build functional fitness, improving strength, balance and coordination without strain."

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The icing on the cake, for me? The workouts aim to nurture a holistic approach to movement and the body - perfect for perimenopause, in particular.

"They also invite a different relationship with the body," continues Apollo, "one where ease, awareness and flow become the foundation, rather than effort or force."

What are the benefits of tai chi workouts?

If you're a regular MC UK reader, you'll know that to endorse any fitness trend, we want it to have tangible benefits for everyday life - and, trust us, tai chi workouts deliver, here.

1. They build functional strength, balance and mobility

We'd argue this is the healthy ageing trifecta, and tai chi workouts nail all three.

"Tai chi improves balance, mobility and muscle strength through the technique of shifting weight slowly and building strength around the joints," explains Dr. Suzanne Hackenmiller, chief medical advisor at AllTrails. "It’s also a great way to enhance your internal sense of where your body is in space (proprioception). And because balance, mobility and cognitive health are all core elements we need to maintain throughout life, the practice has been linked to boosting longevity, too."

2. They enhance mental wellbeing

While all workouts are great for mental health, tai chi, in particular, helps to enhance feelings of wellbeing and counteract the effects of everyday stress.

"Tai chi can also have profound effects on promoting relaxation, lowering cortisol levels, and increasing melatonin," shares Dr Hackenmiller. "In fact, a recent study found that practices like tai chi and walking may help combat symptoms of insomnia, with tai chi in particular associated with increasing sleep time by more than 50 minutes."

Music to menopausal ears.

3. They boost emotional resilience and calm

One of the (many, many) ways perimenopause can knock us for six is our emotional stability. In a teenage throwback, once again we feel at the mercy of our moods, and anything that promises to steady these storms is welcome,, quite frankly.

"Emotionally, tai chi helps to soften reactivity and build resilience, creating a greater sense of calm, stability, and inner ease," notes Apollo. "One of the more subtle benefits I’ve observed over decades of teaching is a growing sense of internal steadiness - people feel more physically and emotionally resourced in their everyday lives."

4. They're simple and accessible

If you're after simple way to start working out, or you're returning to exercise after a break, tai chi workouts are the perfect entry point. There's no equipment necessary - you don't even need to wear workout clothes or shoes, if you don't want to - and you don't need any experience to give it a go, mking tai chi an accessible form of exercise that appeals to people of all ages and abilities.

Who are tai chi workouts best for?

One of the best things about tai chi workouts? Since they're so accessible, they're suitable for pretty much anyone and everyone. And while you might have associated them with older adults, it's safe to say that they're great at any age.

"Tai Chi workouts are suitable for almost everyone, regardless of age or fitness level, being of particularly beneficial for those recovering from injury, managing stress or burnout, or simply looking for a low-impact way to stay active," agress Apollo. "While often associated with older adults, the practice is equally valuable for younger people wanting to build resilience, improve focus, balance and to support more intense forms of exercise.

"With over a decade of teaching Tai Chi - and a longer-standing practice in Qigong and meditation - I’ve found it translates well into the language of modern fitness, supporting mobility, stability, coordination and recovery. In practice, I’ve seen it meet people exactly where they are, and gently evolve with them over time."

How to get started with tai chi workouts

Keen to give them a try but not sure where and how to start? We've got you covered.

"Tai chi is best learned through guided instruction, either in person or online, as the quality of movement and posture is key," advises Apollo. "Subtle adjustments can make a significant difference to both the physical and emotional benefits, but that said, beginners can start simply by moving slowly, staying relaxed, and allowing the breath to guide the pace.

"The emphasis is less on ‘getting it right’ and more on developing awareness. Even a few basic sequences practised regularly can be deeply effective."

I tried tai chi workouts everyday for a week - here's my honest verdict

Anna was no stranger to a tai chi flow, having given them a try for MC UK previously, but she was a newbie to a daily tai chi workout - and started with a beginner's 10-minute workout on YouTube. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days one to three

I'm no stranger to a tai chi flow, having given them a try for MC UK previously, but I am a newbie to a daily tai chi workout - and I'm keen to get started. I select a beginner's 10-minute workout on YouTube, and as soon as the instructor tells me the first move translates as doing nothing (yes, really!) I'm on board.

And this class absolutely flies by - the combination of the calming music and soothing movement feels less workout, more like mindfulness - and I'm here for it. But I'm also keen to challenge myself mentally and physically, so I check in with the experts on form and technique.

"The aim is to keep your body relaxed throughout the practice," advises Apollo. "Check in with yourself and relax your shoulders; subconsciously, we can often hold ourselves quite stiffly. Breathe naturally, keeping it controlled and coming from your diaphragm."

And just like that, the practice feels far trickier - but I take this as a sign that I'm doing it properly. I need to remind myself to drop my shoulders seemingly every few seconds - something I should be doing more of as I go about my day, too. The real-world benefits are kicking in.

Did Anna notice any wellbeing gains? In a word: yes, and her metrics agreed. Despite a busy week family-wise, her Oura ring tells her that she's making progress with lowering cumulative stress, and her resilience is in a good place - both wins, as far as she's concerned. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days four to seven

By day four, I'm well into the swing of things, and I'm even starting to look forward to my tai chi workouts - and we all know that when it comes to moving our bodies, finding a practice we enjoy is (more than) half the battle.

I'll be honest, though - if you're used to high-impact and intense workouts, tai chi is going to feel like a huge step change, and my itchy feet mean I do go for a run on day five. But the whole point is to use tai chi to complement, rather than replace, my existing workout regime.

Do I notice any wellbeing gains? In a word: yes, and my metrics agree. Despite a busy week family-wise, my Oura ring tells me that I'm making progress with lowering cumulative stress, and my resilience is in a good place - both wins, as far as I'm concerned.

My verdict? A tai chi workout is a sustainable, enjoyable and simple way to weave gentle movement into your day. While I wouldn't rely on it for moving the needle on strength or fitness, I can totally see how it would help me stay mobile and injury-free alongside my usual routine.

As always, the key here is that no one form of exercise is ever going to serve as a stand-alone way of reaching your goals, whatever they may be. But if you enjoy tai chi, I'm all for it.

One downside - if you're used to high-impact and intense workouts, tai chi is going to feel like a huge step change, and her itchy feet means she does go for a run on day five. But the whole point is to use tai chi to complement, rather than replace, your existing workout regime. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

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How often should I be doing tai chi workouts? "Tai Chi is most effective when practised regularly rather than intensively," advises Apollo. "Even ten to fifteen minutes a day can bring noticeable benefits, while longer sessions a few times a week will deepen strength, balance, and relaxation. "Above all, consistency is key. This is a practice that builds over time. In many ways, it’s less about how much you do and more about how often you return to it."