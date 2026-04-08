Scroll through any street style gallery or spend five minutes on Instagram, and one thing’s certain: Celine’s latest leather belt is everywhere. The accessory was first spotted on the runway at Michael Rider’s debut Resort 2026 show back in July last year and since arriving in store has been in high demand.

An instant hit among fashion insiders, the statement belt featuring a large medallion shaped buckle with Celine logo, pays homage to the fashion house's historic former headquarters at the Hôtel Colbert de Torcy.

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine is no stranger to viral accessories, with the Phantom handbag making a bold comeback for 2026, and the Triomphe mini buckle belt continuing to be a go-to staple in stylish women's wardrobe the world over - but there is something cooler and more transformative to this belt, which instantly adds kudos to a simple blazer-and-jeans combo, or indeed any outfit.

CELINE Maison Celine Belt 13mm in Taurillon Leather £790 at Celine

To some, this may seem like just another belt, but after years of thin, minimalist styles, the noughties nostalgia in me is cheering the return of larger medallion-style belts—signaling the end of an era.

Stylish women everywhere are using this belt to anchor a variety of looks, from a simple tee and denim to a mini skirt and shirt. Some even stack smaller belts alongside it or add other statement pieces, such as printed silk scarves draped across the body.

Feeling inspired but struggling to get your hands on the Maison Celine belt (try calling your nearest boutique to check availability)? There are plenty of other options that capture the same aesthetic and impact—I’ve curated the best pieces for you to browse and shop below.