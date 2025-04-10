If you're on the hunt for the best gym wear, know this - ethical and sustainable sports brands should be on your radar by now. As the latest IPCC reports have shown, the time is now to combat global warming - we might not have long left.

Case in point: 10,000 items of clothing get sent to landfill every five minutes.

While not all of the best activewear brands are doing their bit for both people and planet, some are going above and beyond to be conscious in all areas, making sure their workers are paid fair wages, their fabrics are sustainable and sourced locally, and their supply chains are short.

Here at Marie Claire UK, sustainability is at the core of what we do, which is why we always encourage you to shop ethically where possible. If you feel you can't afford to invest in more sustainable brands, shopping less is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Protecting our planet has never been more pressing. Without further ado...

Sustainable sports brands: your guide

According to Emma Foster-Geering, Vivobarefoot's director of sustainability, being an eco-friendly brand means setting goals to restore and regenerate human health and our natural world. "There is simply no other alternative in a present where we and our ecosystems are so sick," she explains.

Historically, activewear hasn't been very environmentally friendly largely due to the fabric used, which is often synthetic, non-recycled and non-biodegradable. Synthetic materials often require a lot of energy and water to produce.

Luckily, times have changed. Independent brands are carving a niche by focusing on ethical practices such as a short supply chain, ethical labour, and innovating with natural fabrics such as vegan leather made from plants or natural rubber.

Bigger brands are following suit, with labels such as adidas developing new fabrics from ocean waste and investing in better cotton. This isn't to say all their practice is 100% there yet, but that steps are certainly being made in the right direction.

Why is shopping sustainably important?

Because, in short, the organisations and regulations that govern them are driven by consumer opinion, according to Foster-Geering.

"By shopping sustainable, we send a collective message to both that products which solve important environmental and ethical problems are what we want. We know sustainability is important, but what we need next is a lot more scientific rigour and transparency around what that really means," she goes on.

Which brands are sustainable?

Many sustainable sports brands offer a great range of workout leggings, sports bras, matching gym sets and running shoes, enhancing your workout and promising to have less of an impact on the planet, too. No matter your budget or training plan, there are a load of brands that offer products spanning luxe Tencel yoga bodysuits to vegan leather trainers.

"More and more companies are marketing their products as sustainable, but arguably the production of items made transparently in environmental and ethically positive supply chains with strong circular solutions remains extremely low. The shift to "eco" thinking has been overwhelming - hopefully, the practical application of this in the industry will follow," says Foster-Geering.

If you're not sure, always check on the B Corp directory if a brand is certified - this means they've undergone three years of rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest ethical practices. Similarly, sites like Good on You are a great start for seeing in real-time what a company is doing to better their practice.

Still not sure? Foster-Geering reckons that the five pointers at the bottom of this article are the most important things to be looking out for.

Keep scrolling to shop MC's edit of the best sustainable sports brands for a more conscious workout.

Sustainable sports brands to shop now: 14 top picks

1. Allbirds

(Image credit: Allbirds)

Allbirds Women's Tree Flyer 2 Today's Best Deals £105 at Allbirds (was £150) Reasons to buy + Low carbon footprint + Great for running + Stylish Reasons to avoid - Take some time to break in

USP? This is the lowest CO2 running trainer in the world. Fun fact: we wrote a whole article on how these shoes have the lowest carbon footprint of all running shoes - and they're also pretty great to run in. A significant improvement on Allbirds' former iteration, I found them to be light, springy and responsive. Do note, though: they did take some time to break in and caused a few blisters along the way.

Read my full Allbird Tree Flyer review, here.

2. BAM

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM Enduro High Waisted Crossover 7/8 Leggings Today's Best Deals £35 at BAM (was £55) Reasons to buy + Breathable + Sweat-wicking + Great price point Reasons to avoid - May be too short for those with long legs

Did you know? Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees, needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre and doesn’t need irrigation or pesticides, either. I'm a big fan of these leggings - when testing, I found them to be soft, supportive and sweat-wicking. Performance-focused and planet-friendly? I'm in.

3. Veja

(Image credit: Veja)

Veja Impala Engineered-Mesh Trainers Today's Best Deals £125 at Veja Reasons to buy + Very stylish + Great for the gym + Springy Reasons to avoid - Not designed for long distance runs

Did you know? The Impala is the lightest trainer VEJA's ever created. On the sustainability front, the company's a certified B Corp. On their website, they clearly break down how the trainers are made, how they pay their workers, and how as a company they're working towards building a better tomorrow. When testing, I found them to be a great all-rounder - stable enough for gym sessions but springy enough for 5km to 10km runs, too. Plus, they look great for office wear.

4. Arc'teryx

(Image credit: Ac'teryx)

Arc'teryx Coelle Jacket Today's Best Deals £350 at Arc'teryx Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Lightweight + Packable Reasons to avoid - Pricey

If you're into hiking, you'll have heard of Arc'teryx - a certified B Corp brand with performance and sustainability at the core of what they do. This jacket is ideal for hiking or even rainy winter runs. It's produced in a Fair Trade Certified facility (like all Arc'teryx products), is breathable, pack-away-able, and lightweight. Winner, winner.

5. Stay Wild

(Image credit: stay wild)

Stay Wild The Lunar One Piece Today's Best Deals £160 at Stay Wild Reasons to buy + Chic designs + High quality + Built to last Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Keen swimmer but also keen to invest in a costume that doesn't contribute to plastic waste or ocean pollution? Stay Wild is about as sustainable as it gets when it comes to swimwear - all products are made in London from 100% ECONYL® and 100% recycled plastic thread. Impressive.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

Today's Best Deals £130 at Vivobarefoot Reasons to buy + Great for foot health + Neutral designs + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Design takes some getting used to

Another certified B Corp is Vivobarefoot, and the Primus Lite is their hero trainer. A minimal design which comes in a range of neutral colourways, the shoes do take some getting used to but are all designed to help you walk in the most natural way possible. As they explain on their site, "Cramming the human foot into a modern shoe - cushioned, narrow and rigid - negates its natural strength and function. All Vivobarefoot footwear is designed to be wide, thin and flexible: as close to barefoot as possible. They promote your foot's natural strength and movement. Allowing you to feel the ground beneath your feet."

7. Patagonia

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia Women's Strider Pro Shorts Today's Best Deals £70 at Patagonia Reasons to buy + Technical design + Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory + Range of colours Reasons to avoid - Might be too short for some

One of the highest-scoring B Corp brands with an impressive rating of 151.4, Patagonia acknowledge that everything humans make has an impact on the planet. That's why 83% of their clothes are Fair Trade-certified (this is more than any other apparel brand). These shorts are made from recycled polyester and built to last, meaning less waste all around.

8. Girlfriend Collective

(Image credit: Girlfriend Collective)

Girlfriend Collective Black Bike Unitard Today's Best Deals £82 at Girlfriend Collective Reasons to buy + Inclusive sizing + Chic designs + Good quality Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other brands

From packaging that is 100% recycled and recyclable, to leggings made from 79% recycled polyester and 21% spandex, to recycled fishing nets and other waste using ECONYL® yarn, or tees and tanks that are 100% cupro (delicate fibre made from waste the cotton industry leaves behind), Girlfriend Collective aims to prioritise sustainability throughout its products. Not to mention, they also offer inclusive sizing, with items available from an XXS to 6XL.

9. Tala

(Image credit: Tala)

Tala SkinLuxe Longline Tank Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £38 at Tala Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Sustainable materials + Versatile design Reasons to avoid - Not totally recycled

You'll have heard of TALA, Grace Beverley's sustainable gym wear brand. Our favourite bit of kit from the brand is their SkinLuxe™ Racer Strap Sports Bra. It's made from a fabric blend of 76% recycled Nylon and 24% LYCRA® Sport, which is sustainable and feels buttery-smooth to wear.

10. Organic Basics

(Image credit: Organic Basics)

Organic Basics Active Leggings Today's Best Deals £65 at Organic Basics Reasons to buy + Very transparent about sustainability + Chic designs + Highly rated Reasons to avoid - Only one leg length

As soon as you click on a product on the Organic Basics website, you can see the amount of carbon it took to produce an item - like these Active Leggings, for example, which took 3.6kg of CO2 to produce (which is even lower than it was a couple of years ago - brilliant). Transparency is at the heart of what they do, and all of their items are ethically made from recycled materials. They're rated as "great" on the Good For You website, too.

11. Finisterre

(Image credit: Finisterre)

Finisterre Women's Lapwing Insulated Jacket Today's Best Deals £165 at Finisterre Reasons to buy + Cosy + Windproof + Made from recycled materials Reasons to avoid - Probably too bulky for some workouts

Finisterre became the first European surf brand to be awarded a B Corp back in 2018, with sustainability long at the core of what the brand does. This insulated jacket is perfect for outdoor adventures and promises to be both comfortable and practical thanks to its roomy fit and windproof design. Stylish and sustainable.

12. Silou London

(Image credit: Silou)

Silou Naomi Legging Today's Best Deals £109 at Silou Reasons to buy + Ultra soft + Versatile designs + Made with premium materials Reasons to avoid - Pricey

This stylish sportswear brand specialises in understated pieces. Made with bio-based luxury textiles, they use premium raw materials that are eco-sustainable, plus production processes with a limited impact on the environment, to boot.

13. Feel Fit

(Image credit: Feel Fit)

Feel Fit INVIGORATE Strappy Bra Today's Best Deals £19.50 at Feel Fit (was £39) Reasons to buy + Made with recycled plastic waste + Medium support + On sale Reasons to avoid - Not the biggest size range

Ethically produced, Feel Fit collections are made from high-quality ECONYL® (regenerated plastic waste). Available in sizes to fit UK 6 to UK 22, the brand also supports global tree planting charity Tree Sisters with every item sold.

They have some noteworthy sustainability credentials, using 100% organic cotton, recycled cotton and repurposed nylon, not to mention their store is eco-powered by their own indoor spin bikes. Fun fact: 74% of the energy they make from the workouts is directed back to the local grid, making them a carbon-neutral company.

14. Chelsea Peers

(Image credit: Chelsea Peers)

Chelsea Peers SoftSculpt Short Unitard Today's Best Deals £45 at Chelsea Peers Reasons to buy + Affordable pieces + Great range of products + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Only goes up to size 18

Chelsea Peers has a gorgeous range of loungewear and activewear, and it's a certified B Corp with an overall impact score of 99.8 - for reference, a brand has to have a score of 80 to qualify as a B Corp, so they're really going above and beyond. I love this chic unitard in particular, and it's squat-proof, moisture-wicking and incredibly stretchy. Plus, the brand's spring/summer 2025 collection includes 81% more sustainable fabrics than previously, such as certified organic cotton, recycled fibres and TENCEL™ Modal.

What should I be looking for in a sustainable sports brand? According to Emma Foster-Geering, Vivobarefoot's director of sustainability, the following is key. Company: Make sure the company who makes the kit has credentials, aka are they B Corp certified? Do they publish a sustainability report? Do they use catch phrases like ‘sustainable’ ‘vegan’ ‘ethical’ ‘responsibly sourced’ without backing up how in readily available policies? Product materials: Are the product materials from renewable, natural sources or biosynthetic feedstocks? Product design: Does the world really need this new product to exist? Or it is just something trendy they sell to make money? Chemicals: Does the product contain any hazardous chemicals listed on the EU REACH or ZDHC MRSL lists? Value chain: Can you see what farms and factories made these products and do they provide end-of-life solutions for product repair and return?What is the Brand strategy on sustainability? Is it integrated with their business goals? Are employees incentives to achieve sustainability goals?