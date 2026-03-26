Our love for trainers is showing no signs of slowing. And as the person tasked with tracking trainer trends—from suede to satin to brown (all still very much in favour, FYI)—today it's time to talk spring trainers. Because clearly, we don't have enough pairs already.

First port of call: what the chicest women on the internet are actually wearing. Pastel satin sneakers are starting to seep through on my daily scroll. Matthieu Blazy mania has made Chanel kicks a highly sought-after cop, though hard to come by if you're shopping new styles. And the Adidas Taekwondo Mei shoes are still proving plenty popular.

The classics, meanwhile, are holding their own. Bright whites and brown suede—effortlessly compatible with the vast majority of our wardrobes—aren't going anywhere.

But does this add up with what we're actually searching for? Net-a-Porter tells me that searches for ballet sneakers increased by 173% last month, satin sneakers are up 100%, and Dries Van Noten is still holding court with a 118% rise in the same period.

Over on LTK, the world's largest creator commerce platform, white trainer searches were up 300% this past week, brown trainers up a mammoth 1,100% (with particularly strong interest in the Adidas Handball Spezial), and both suede trainers and light ballet sneakers are also getting plenty of airtime.

So yes, the women we look to for outfit inspiration are ahead of the curve once again, and these are the shoes we all want in our spring shopping baskets.

10 Spring Trainers Everyone is Wearing