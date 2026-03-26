Jumping jacks are one of those old-school exercises that most of us haven't thought about since school PE days. Simple, familiar and tucked somewhere in the warm-up section of a workout, they're hardly the move to steal the spotlight. And I'll admit, they don't feature heavily in my workout routine.

But recently, I noticed jumping jacks repeatedly cropping up as a surprisingly effective move, with experts praising them for being a quick way to raise your heart rate, improve coordination, and even improve longevity - all without any equipment.

Research suggests the humble jumping jack can also function as a surprisingly effective endurance exercise. One study published in the Journal of Japanese Society of Physical Fitness & Sports Medicine linked regular jumping jacks to improvements in aerobic fitness and heart rate efficiency. More broadly, studies into plyometric training - jump-based exercises that involve explosive movements - suggest these types of workouts can improve strength, speed and overall physical performance, according to a systematic review published in Sports Medicine Open.

Article continues below

Naturally, this captured my interest. Could this classic, somewhat old-fashioned move really make a difference if you did it consistently? And more so, was it realistic to stick to it every day? To find out, I decided to put it to the test - committing to five minutes of jumping jacks daily every day for a week, tracking how it affected my mood, energy, and overall fitness along the way.

I quickly discovered I'd underestimated this seemingly simple move. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on, and if you're interested in short, effective workouts, check out our guides to the best quick HIIT home workouts, 7-minute everyday workouts, and the best YouTube workouts in under 10 minutes.

Experts swear by jumping jacks for energy and full-body fitness - so I tried them everyday for a week

What are Jumping Jacks?

They probably don't need much introduction, but at their core, they're a simple bodyweight cardio move that involves jumping your feet out to the side whilst simultaneously raising your arms overhead, before jumping back to the starting position.

According to personal trainer Carly Corrigall, they're a fantastic all-rounder, but actually more demanding than they appear. "Most of us can remember them from PE, but despite being a bit old school, they're a really effective and quite demanding full-body movement," she explains.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Part of the reason they're so effective is that they recruit multiple muscle groups at once. "The purpose of jumping jacks is to raise your heart rate quickly - mostly because you're engaging multiple muscle groups at once," Corrigall adds. "You use your upper and lower body at the same time because of the simultaneous arm and leg movement, and you're also getting some good plyometric (jump) training work, too.

"This is why they're such a favourite in HIIT workouts or even as a warm-up before a run."

What are the benefits of Jumping Jacks?

Don't be fooled by their playground reputation - jumping jacks are a quick, full-body move that can boost your heart, muscles, coordination, and even mood. Here's why this simple exercise deserves a spot in your workout routine:

1. They're a quick and effective cardio workout

Jumping jacks get your heart pumping fast. Moving your arms and legs together increases circulation and boosts cardiovascular fitness in a few short minutes.

"Because they involve moving large muscle groups rhythmically, they increase heart rate and circulation quite quickly. Done regularly, this will improve cardiovascular fitness," says Corrigall.

2. They can improve coordination and mobility

They may look simple, but coordinating arms and legs in rhythm challenges your balance and body awareness.

Moving the upper and lower body together in rhythm challenges coordination, Corrigall points out. "Try and do the movement out of sync and you'll soon see why! And because you're doing all of this without looking at your moving limbs, it also really helps to improve your proprioception, which is your awareness of how your body moves through space."

This also supports us in other areas of everyday life, she adds. "The overhead arm movement helps to open up the shoulders and chest, which can be really helpful for those of us who spend a lot of time sitting at our desks."

3. They can help strengthen bones and muscles

"As a weight-bearing movement, jumping jacks can support bone strength and joint stability when performed with good technique," says Abby McLachlan, personal trainer and founder of East of Eden.

4. They can boost energy and mood

If you struggle with afternoon energy lulls (me too), jumping jacks can act as a fast pick-me-up during the day. It's probably no surprise that research published in Psychological Bulletin has found that regular exercise can increase feelings of energy and reduce fatigue, which helps explain why even short bursts of movement can feel refreshing.

"Short bursts of movements can really lift your mood, as they increase blood flow and stimulate the release of endorphins," says Corrigall. "I often encourage clients to use exercises like jumping jacks as a quick reset button. If you're feeling stuck and stagnant, do a couple of rounds, and it can completely transform your mood - and is better for you than yet another cup of coffee!"

How to perform Jumping Jacks with good form

Before diving into my week of jumping jacks. I was keen to make sure I was performing the move with proper form to get the most benefit.

Corrigall recommends following these four cues to make sure you're doing it correctly:

Stand tall with your feet together, arms relaxed by your sides, chest lifted and core engaged. Look straight ahead. Imagine you're sandwiched between two panes of glass so you don't tip forward or backwards. Jump both feet out to the side, whilst simultaneously taking both arms up and out to the sides in a "waving' motion, finishing with them raised overhead and the hands almost touching. Land softly through the balls of the feet with a slight bend through the knees to absorb the impact. You don't need to keep the arms poker straight; a slight bend at the elbow is ideal, but keep the muscles engaged, rather than flinging them up. You can have the feet parallel, but most people will find the movement more comfortable with a slight turnout through the toes. Jump the feet back together while lowering the arms down to the sides, continuing the movement in a steady, springy rhythm. To increase the intensity, focus on moving the arms slightly faster - your legs will naturally follow.

My review of trying Jumping Jacks every day for 7 days

Days one to three

I thought five minutes of jumping jacks would be a breeze. Less than two minutes in, after 100 jacks (yes, I counted), I had absolutely no energy left. Clearly, I'd underestimated just how tough this humble move can be in practice.

To make it more manageable, I switched to intervals - one minute on, one minute off, repeated until I'd hit five minutes in total. It made a huge difference. Not only could I sustain the movement, but doing it this way still delivered all the benefits the experts had promised - full body cardio, coordination, and core engagement.

Timing also mattered. I found doing jumping jacks in the afternoon - right when that familiar 3 pm slump hits - gave me a noticeable energy and mood boost. The blood pumping and endorphin surge really felt like a mini reset, just as Corrigall had mentioned. By the end of day three, I was starting to see how a simple, equipment-free move could pack a surprising punch.

At the beginning of her challenge, Rebecca thought five minutes of jumping jacks would be a breeze - but less than two minutes in, after 100 jacks (yes, I counted), she had absolutely no energy left. To make it more manageable, she switched to intervals - one minute on, one minute off, repeated until she'd hit five minutes in total - and it made a huge difference. (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

Days four - seven

By the second half of the week, I was more confident with form and pacing. Landing softly, keeping my core engaged, and moving in a controlled rhythm made the intervals feel easier - and more effective. I even switched to shorter 30-second intervals instead of the one-minute ones I'd been doing in the first couple of days, which helped me maintain intensity without feeling wiped out.

This part of the experiment fell in the middle of a weekend away, but that's one of the beauties of jumping jacks: there's no equipment involved. All I needed was a spare five minutes and a patch of hotel room floor space.

I'd started to notice subtle improvements by this stage; smoother coordination, slightly stronger (if a little achy!) arms and legs, and best of all, those mid-afternoon energy dips didn't hit as hard.

By the end of the week, I was officially sold. I'll definitely be making this classic, old-school move a permanent part of my routine - whether it's for a quick energy boost, a mood lift, or a short, full-body workout wherever I happen to be.

By the end of her week long challenge, Rebecca was officially sold - and will definitely be making this classic, old-school move a permanent part of her routine. (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

Shop MC UK workout essentials

Adanola Ultimate Leggings £40 at Adanola These Adanola Ultimate Leggings are a staple in my wardrobe - they're super comfy, flattering and flexible to fit in a quick workout anywhere. Girlfriend Collective Zoe Tank Top £38 at Very A sleeveless workout top is ideal for moving without restriction, and this Girlfriend Collective training top is a firm fave among MC UK health writers. Chilly's Series 2 Flip Water Bottle £32 at Amazon Even for short workouts, hydration is key. A stylish water bottle, such as this Chilly's Series 2, makes it easier to sip before, during or after your workout.