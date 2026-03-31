So, you want to invest in a new-season pair of shoes? A wise choice considering this season boasts an incredibly strong roster. Think plastic picks from Chloé and Loewe (wildly different in design, yet equally easy to clean), pretty pumps that have caused hour-long queues at Chanel, and a Dior Médaillon loafer that's a cert to become a favourite for those after something more formal. Though, of course, that's not all.

Miu Miu makes a strong case for chunky brown leather shapes, Prada has taken notes from its younger sister label and leaned into a long-loved classic, and Dries Van Noten is holding onto its trainer top spot.

Essentially, there's a new-season shoe for every style and occasion. But if you're after one standout from each collection, I'm fairly sure I've found it. Now we just need Emily Blunt to ask if we're wearing the new-season Chanel boots too...

Chloé Jelly Shoes

(Image credit: Chloé)

First came the wooden wedge, then the plastic flip flop, and continuing the tradition of immediately recognisable Chloé shoes, this season it's all about the jelly mule. We first saw them on the S/S26 runway in three shades, and most sizes have already sold out.

Chanel Pumps

(Image credit: Chanel)

I probably don't need to remind you of the near-unbelievable popularity of the Chanel S/S26 collection—Matthieu Blazy mania, as we've been calling it—and the shoes have been a true highlight. The square toe, animal print, and classic pumps are all proving popular, but it's the front-stripe design that's pulling slightly further ahead. Getting your hands on a pair, however, is far from easy.

Dior Medallion Loafer

(Image credit: Dior)

Loafer lovers, there's no shortage of new designs to invest in this season, from Jil Sander to Victoria Beckham. But if a true S/S26 staple is what you're after, it has to be Jonathan Anderson's black and white Médaillon loafer—complete with a gold-tone stamp front and centre.

Prada Patent Pumps

(Image credit: Prada)

Remember the Miu Miu kitten heels everyone and their nan owned last year? Prada has thrown its hat into the ring of office-appropriate yet incredibly chic footwear. Few heels feel as classic.

Prada Open Side Patent Leather Pumps £910 at Prada

Dries Van Noten Trainers

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten)

Dries Van Noten's trainers are among the most popular designer kicks of the moment—Net-a-Porter tells me searches are up 118% this month alone. So it was little surprise to see the label double down on the S/S26 runway, with a bold red bowling shoe pegged as the one to watch.

Proenza Schouler Flower Sandals

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

This season offers no shortage of statement shoe styles to choose from. One key highlight: Proenza Schouler's thong flower sandals, which I'm expecting to see on plenty of chic feet come wedding season. And the runway styling proved they're far more versatile than you might expect.

Proenza Schouler Tee Thong Flower Sandals in Satin £1,125 at Proenza Schouler

Miu Miu Booties

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

If it's Miu Miu you're after, two shoes are worth having on your radar: the brown leather clogs and these soft, slouchy booties. Whether you pair them with dresses, jeans, or cut-off denim shorts come summer, both are guaranteed plenty of airtime.

Loewe PVC Boots

(Image credit: Loewe)

Not all shoes are designed to be universally adored—that's the beauty of fashion, after all. But few are set to be as divisive as Loewe's PVC booties, complete with red, orange, and blue socks to essentially give you three shoes in one.