If there's one person to persuade the masses that secondhand sportswear is cool, it's Harry Styles. The musician's longtime collaborator, Harry Lambert, styled him in a notable amount of vintage workout gear sourced from eBay for his recent Runner's World cover shoot, and it has me more convinced than ever that preloved is the way to go if you want to be the best-dressed (and most eco-conscious) person at the gym.

Any excuse to shout about shopping secondhand and sustainable living, I welcome with open arms. I'd say my screen time is 90% Vinted. The Business of Fashion recently reported that UK consumers spent as much as £4.8 billion on secondhand items online in 2025, so I'm not the only one.

But while scouring resale platforms has become commonplace for many of us, particularly when it comes to designer and high-ticket purchases, the athleisure world has yet to completely catch up. Understandably, some people don't love the idea of wearing race day kit someone else has sweated in. But I'm here to tell you that a hot wash and a good detergent can make anything good as new.

Lambert's choice to source secondhand led to some truly distinctive and dopamine-inducing looks, but it also proved that you don't need to turn to fast fashion brands for your workout. Good exercise clothes are made to last - and I often find that vintage pieces look much cooler too.

Retro printed tees, vintage trainer silhouettes, and even trends like capri leggings prove that the activewear world has a penchant for old school looks, and what better way to channel that than with genuine vintage purchases. Not to mention, opting for secondhand can save you a lot of money on items that don't come cheap when you shop new.

I've put my daily scrolling time to good use and found some of the best secondhand sportswear pieces available right now - and you can trust they will not only perform, but get plenty more life in your collection. From running sunglasses, gym layers, and workout leggings to running trainers and Pilates clothes, there's no end to what can be found secondhand.

Sign of the Times: Shop elevated designer picks

Shop elevated designer picks Depop: Browse affordable secondhand gear

Browse affordable secondhand gear eBay: Bid on stylish y2k workout clothes

Bid on stylish y2k workout clothes Vinted: Find preloved bargains

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Shop secondhand sportswear

Secondhand leggings

lululemon Align Mini Flare Leggings £30.99 at Depop You can save a lot of money by shopping premium brands like lululemon secondhand. Case in point: these vintage-inspired flared leggings for £30 in the brand's iconic (and very long lasting) Align fabric. Sweat Betty Leopard Print Leggings £52.70 at eBay Sweaty Betty leggings are some of my favourites - particularly in this leopard print colourway. This pair has so much life left in it, and comes at a fraction of the price of buying new. Nike Y2k Sporty Black Capris Leggings £44.55 at Depop Vintage activewear can't be beaten - it looks effortlessly cool and boasts excellent quality. These capri leggings from Nike are ideal for transitional weather workouts with a stretchy fit.

Secondhand tops

Nike Blue and Navy Top £39.39 at Depop Another vintage Nike piece, this cropped sports top will see you through any workout in style. Not to mention, it's light and breathable for the warmer weather. Alo Black and Navy Crop-Top £35.19 at Depop Another brand that comes a lot cheaper preloved is Alo. This cropped workout top is only £35 on Depop right now and is ideal for low impact sessions. Adanola Tank Bra £24.69 at Depop Once I find a brand I like, I will scour resale sites for more. One such brand is Adanola, and their iconic (and versatile) tank bra can be found on several resale sites with minimal wear.

Secondhand sports bras

Nike 2000s Sports Bra in Hot Pink £20.49 at Depop Nike sports bras are some of my most reliable, so you can trust that this preloved 2000s style is still in great shape. Plus, this pink hue is so gorgeous. lululemon All Day Breeze Bra £30 at eBay Another chance to grab lululemon for less, this bra looks almost brand new. Plus, this is an older style from the brand that isn't currently on sale, so you're getting a truly unique piece. Oner Active Sports Bra £8.94 at Depop Oner's bras have never let me down, even after several washes, so I have no doubt that this secondhand piece will perform just as well as a brand new purchase.

Secondhand shorts

TALA Workout Shorts £22.59 at Depop These Tala shorts look hardly worn - and they come with a very handy zip up pocket to keep your essentials safe. Adidas Yellow Mini Shorts £22.59 at Depop If you really want to channel Harry Styles' look, these mini adidas shorts will do just that. They're not sweat wicking, but can be worn casually or for less sweat-inducing workout sessions.

Secondhand workout set

Nike Vintage Dri-Fit Cycling Set £40.44 at Depop I'm expecting this set to get snapped up fast. It's a vintage cycling set from Nike that, honestly, could be worn to a festival or the gym floor and look just as good at both.

Secondhand jackets

Drôle de Monsieur Cream Track Jacket £126 at Sign of the Times Styles is a fan of a high neck track jacket, so this has shot to the top of my list. It's the ideal sporty layer for throwing over your kit. lululemon Women's Define Jacket £52.70 at eBay A Define jacket for half the price? Yes, please. And this one still has the tags on, making it a true bargain for high quality kit. Nike Vintage Track Jacket £26.97 at eBay After a true vintage piece? This red Nike jacket is perfect. It's a mens style so will fit oversized, making it a brilliant layering piece for your gym gear.

Secondhand joggers

Nike Vintage Womens Track Pants £44.99 at eBay I can't get enough of these pink track pants. They're roomy, stretchy round the waist, and can also double as everyday trousers with a retro twist. Russell Athletic Track Running Workout Training Pants £36.08 at eBay This blue and yellow colour combo screams vintage. Made from a softer material, these workout joggers offer practicality and style too.

Secondhand trainers

lululemon Neon Trainers 5.5 Bid at eBay This could be your chance to get some high performance lulu trainers for a brilliant price. They're currently up for bidding, but given the fact they look brand new, they're worth it.

Secondhand sunglasses