Harry Styles Is Leading the Secondhand Sportswear Trend—19 Picks We're Also Loving
Vintage athleisure is in.
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If there's one person to persuade the masses that secondhand sportswear is cool, it's Harry Styles. The musician's longtime collaborator, Harry Lambert, styled him in a notable amount of vintage workout gear sourced from eBay for his recent Runner's World cover shoot, and it has me more convinced than ever that preloved is the way to go if you want to be the best-dressed (and most eco-conscious) person at the gym.
Any excuse to shout about shopping secondhand and sustainable living, I welcome with open arms. I'd say my screen time is 90% Vinted. The Business of Fashion recently reported that UK consumers spent as much as £4.8 billion on secondhand items online in 2025, so I'm not the only one.
But while scouring resale platforms has become commonplace for many of us, particularly when it comes to designer and high-ticket purchases, the athleisure world has yet to completely catch up. Understandably, some people don't love the idea of wearing race day kit someone else has sweated in. But I'm here to tell you that a hot wash and a good detergent can make anything good as new.
Lambert's choice to source secondhand led to some truly distinctive and dopamine-inducing looks, but it also proved that you don't need to turn to fast fashion brands for your workout. Good exercise clothes are made to last - and I often find that vintage pieces look much cooler too.
Retro printed tees, vintage trainer silhouettes, and even trends like capri leggings prove that the activewear world has a penchant for old school looks, and what better way to channel that than with genuine vintage purchases. Not to mention, opting for secondhand can save you a lot of money on items that don't come cheap when you shop new.
I've put my daily scrolling time to good use and found some of the best secondhand sportswear pieces available right now - and you can trust they will not only perform, but get plenty more life in your collection. From running sunglasses, gym layers, and workout leggings to running trainers and Pilates clothes, there's no end to what can be found secondhand.
Secondhand sportswear: Quick shopping links
- Sign of the Times: Shop elevated designer picks
- Depop: Browse affordable secondhand gear
- eBay: Bid on stylish y2k workout clothes
- Vinted: Find preloved bargains
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Shop secondhand sportswear
Secondhand leggings
Secondhand tops
Secondhand sports bras
Secondhand shorts
Secondhand workout set
Secondhand jackets
Secondhand joggers
Secondhand trainers
Secondhand sunglasses
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.