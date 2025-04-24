I'm a 9x marathoner who likes looking and feeling their best. Enter: the functional but fashionable race day outfits I swear by
These outfit formulas almost guarantee you a PB.
Public service announcement, for those of you who haven't clocked: it's officially race week here in London. While most runners will be spending this week eating copious amounts of carbs, resting their legs and visualising that finish line, they'll also be finalising what they're wearing. Which is where my complete guide to the best race day outfits comes in.
I'm a nine-time marathon runner and the Senior Health Editor here at Marie Claire UK and I run most days. I've completed the London Marathon three times, and Chicago, Berlin and Peterborough marathons, too, so it's fair to say that I know a thing or two when it comes to good kit.
And let me tell you - kit can make or break you come race day. You might shrug me off now, but try and picture how painful running on a blister for 4+ hours might be. Or how agonising it'd be for your shorts to chafe your thighs, knees and belly button red raw. Or how irritated you'd feel if your running belt smacked you in the back for the entire route. You get my drift.
While I can laugh about all three of the scenarios above now - because yes, they have all happened to me in races in the past - I promise you that while you're pouring months of hard work, dedication, sweat and tears into a race only for your kit to hold you back, it isn't funny. It can be the difference between crossing the finish line and not, and the difference between a shiny new PB or a DNF (did not finish, for those of you who aren't au fait with running jargon).
While freak kit accidents can - and will - happen on the day, all you can do is prepare, prepare, prepare. Only run in kit that you've worn in training runs before (and no, that doesn't include your box-fresh carbon plates that look cuter with your outfit). Slather yourself in more BodyGlide than you knew possible. And do make sure you pack some emergency blisters and sliders for sore feet come the finish line.
Below, I share my go-to race day outfits - the tried and tested outfits that I've worn to run half and full marathons and would personally recommend. None have chafed, caused blisters, or prompted stitches, and I'd recommend all to family and friends. Keen to get shopping? Keep scrolling. And for more Editor-approved kit picks, don't skip our edits of the best running shoes for women, the best running shorts, the best sports bras, and the best workout tops.
What are the most important things to look for in a race day outfit?
I've tested a lot of activewear brands in my time, specifically over short, mid and long distance runs, and the below come out top time and time again.
The brands I gravitate towards on repeat for quality, wearability and durability are lululemon, Sweaty Betty, New Balance, and adidas, with some of the higher-impact designs from Adanola and ALO being firm favourites, too.
The most important thing to look for, if you're looking for race day kit that'll perform, is that it's designed for high impact movement, wicks sweat well, and offers some element of compression.
Of course, pockets are an absolute essential, too, for carrying your phone, gels, and any other essentials, and so all of the short options I've included have ample storage space.
Best race day outfit: If you love all black
lululemon Swift Speed Cropped Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I wore this tank for the Chicago Marathon - my second Boston Qualifying time - and on repeat for countless half marathons since, including the Victoria Park Half (pictured above). It's a runner's dream - supportive, sweat-wicking, and anti-chafe, with clever reflective details for if you're ever running in the dark. Other need-to-knows: it also has a handy zip pocket on the back of your ribcage for storing your essentials.
lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Short 6" 5 Pocket
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
These lululemon Fast & Free shorts honestly have my heart - they are my most trusted and reliable pair of marathon shorts, with ample space for your essentials, a thick and supportive but breathable material and a flattering and functional design. They feel pretty like a second skin, the barely-there feel boosts your confidence and allows you to focus on the race at hand.
FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 Shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
These have become my favourite race day trainers this year, and you can really tell that years of research went into the design of this shoe. The energy return is superior to other competitors I've tried - a combined FuelCell PEBA midsole and "Energy Arc" design pairs a thin carbon fibre plate with clever midsole voids to optimise the amount of bounce and propulsion. Besides how speedy they are, though, these shoes are seriously comfortable, easy to wear, and stylish, ticking all of the right boxes.
Hystride Glasses
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I have a few colourways of these Hystride running sunglasses, and I really can't fault them. They have specially designed polarised lenses for unmatched clarity, a promise of UV400 protection, plus are feather light, meaning they don't hit the bridge of your nose or cut into the side of your temples while you're running in them. For clumsy runners, they also have super bendy frames, meaning if you sit or tread on them (of which I'm guilty), they're harder to break.
Best race day outfit: If you love all pink
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Nike Swoosh bras are raved about for a reason - they're seriously easy to pull on while also offering a seriously impressive amount of support. My only criticism is that the lighter colourways can show sweat patches, if you're someone who sweats a lot, but it's a great bra option if you love how lower impact bras look but want to make sure you're properly supported for your mileage.
Free People All Clear Colorblock Cami
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'd never have expected this tank from Free People to become such an asset in my running wardrobe, but it's become one of my go-to layers. A cute top to throw on over your sports bras, it isn't the best at sweat-wicking, but it isn't the worst, either, and will make any outfit look that bit more chic.
Free People Carpe Diem Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I am beyond obsessed with these workout shorts, which top FP's viral Hotty Hot shorts IMO. They sweat-wick really well, meaning no unwanted sweat patches, have an inbuilt layer, cinch you in at the waist without crushing any internal organs and are a great length, too. They come in a wide range of colourways and are really responsive to your body and leg movements, meaning you won't be flashing anyone mid-race.
New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4 Shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're on the hunt for a running trainer that promises to be stable, supportive and cushioned, you can't go far wrong with the New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4's. They're a really reliable workhorse of a running trainer, easy to slip on and off and do up quickly, and come in a gorgeous range of colourways. They're not the springiest, but they are stable, meaning I also rate them for any runners who have precarious or wobbly ankles.
Best race day kit: For the neutral lover
Hoka Elaro Cropped Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This longline sports bra is ridiculously clever and a great example of how a brand can modernise a classic workout staple with some seriously handy features that make your runs all the more enjoyable. I'm a big fan of the higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, not to mention the removable cups and an under-bust band for impact support. Do note, though - I'd say it offers medium support, so if you have bigger boobs, you'll need an underwired sports bra underneath it.
Hoka Race Day Split Short
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You know an item is really good when I find it hard to fault - and I fell in love with these race day shorts the second I put them on last year. They really are made for all conditions - effortlessly breathable, sweat-wicking, and supportive, they have an inner pant liner and a responsive material that moves with your body to make sure you have a decent range of motion. The fabric is next level - seriously light, stretchy, soft and with a slight leg split to make sure the shorts support, rather than restrict, your goals.
Hoka Mach x 2
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're on the hunt for a carbon plate running trainer to support your speedwork or racing, then the Mach x 2 from Hoka is a pretty reasonable price point. The material is sturdy and resilient and the sole bouncy and propulsive. While the design means these shoes will likely last you a long time, they did cause small blisters and some wearing in straight out of the box. That said, this is easily trumped by the fast, fun and functional support they've offered me for races since.
Best race day kit: For the print lover
adidas Adizero Running Singlet
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I wore this adidas singlet for the Berlin Marathon in 2023 and I really can't fault it. It almost feels like a second skin - seamless, lightweight, and breathable, it's a great option if you're a fan of a "barely there" running outfit. Coming in a range of fun prints and colourways, it's sure to make any race day outfit look good without scrimping on functionality.
Sweaty Betty Power 6" Cycling Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sweaty Betty's Power shorts are one of their running best-sellers for a reason - they offer a few longer lengths than other cycling short iterations on the market (they come in 4", 6", or 9" leg lengths) and are seamless and anti-chafe, too.
There's a subtle adjustable waistband that sits just above your belly button to hold the shorts in place, with the option to tailor the fit to your waist, too. Mine have never ridden up or rolled down, either, helping me to smash my workout head-on without worrying about my kit.
They also have plenty of pockets for storing your essentials - a runner's essential.
adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 Shoes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
My go-to race day shoe for years, the adidas Adios Adizero Pro 3's were the first speedy shoe I ever fell properly fell in love with. I'd never got the hype before, reading horror stories of overwear and subsequent stress fractures or injuries. But these shoes are built for making your speed work easier and I can't recommend enough. Worn by more athletes than I care to count and with some seriously impressive world records to their name, they're seriously efficient at boosting energy return, effortlessly boost your propulsion without impacting form, and look cute, too.
Best race day extras:
What should you look for in a race day outfit?
Good question. As a woman, a sports bra designed for high impact is an absolute non-negotiable, as are workout leggings or shorts designed specifically with running in mind. They will typically be made from compressive, breathable and lightweight material and have ample pockets for your essentials.
A reliable and worn-in pair of running trainers isn't to be overlooked, either. Stuck for where to start? Our guide to the best running shoes for women will come in handy.
