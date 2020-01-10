Zara has a new Katie Holmes knitted set and it’s the dream

When Katie Holmes stepped out in the knitted bra and cardigan combo last summer, the fashion world went mad.

It wasn’t long before high street favourite Zara came out with their own set, which promptly sold out, though it has since been re-stocked.

If you were a fan of it (I mean, who wasn’t?) then I have more good news for you, Zara has brought out another knitted set, and it’s just as dreamy.

The twisted knit set comes in a light brown colour and comprises of a crop top, which is slightly longer than the original one, great if you’re not keen on showing your tummy.

Shop now: TWISTED KNIT CROP TOP for £19.99 from ZARA

Shop now: TWIST KNIT CARDIGAN for £25.99 from ZARA

Shop now: TWISTED KNIT SHORTS for £19.99 from ZARA

It also features an oversized cardigan and some knitted shorts so you can go all out. Now I know what you’re thinking, are the shorts necessary and when would you actually wear them? Well they make for very cute loungewear when you’re at home binging on Netflix, which let’s be honest, is the whole of January.

I expect this will sell out as fast as the last set, so get it before you regret it.