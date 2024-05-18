14 new arrivals from M&S that look much more expensive than they actually are

After popping into Marks & Spencer on my lunch break, I'm here to report that the new summer collection is really, really good. What's more, so many of the pieces look (and feel) like they cost about 10 times the value of their actual price tags.

You may have seen some of the hero pieces in the brand's latest TV ad – namely that white dress with mother-of-pearl embellishments, an oyster-hued satin tank and matching slip skirt, and the most perfect (and comfy) slingbacks I've ever worn.

An hour lunch break isn't enough time to sift through M&S's new-in section, which is why I've done the hard work for you and selected 14 of the best, more-expensive-looking-than-they-are, new arrivals. You're welcome; happy shopping.

M&S Collection linen-blend embellished dress £69 at Marks & Spencer You've really got to see this dress in real life; it's such a special piece. I plan to wear this on holiday, with metallic flats and swept-up hair.

M&S Collection linen-blend blouse £35 at Marks & Spencer Purple is a key colour right now, and this blouse will look as good with black linen trousers as it will with clashing shades of lime-green and cornflower-blue.

M&S Collection kitten heel sandals £35 at Marks & Spencer I present to you the perfect party shoe. I love the heel height, the knot detailing and the mirrored finish. I will be wearing this pair with slip dresses all summer.

M&S Collection linen-blend waistcoat £45 at Marks & Spencer You'd be forgiven for thinking this long-line waistcoat is a designer piece – it just looks so luxe. Depending on your office dress code, wear it with a column skirt for a chic workwear option.

M&S Collection straw striped tote £39.50 at Marks & Spencer A basket bag is a summer holiday essential and this oversized tote is exemplary. Style it with shirts and shorts in the city, and with a bikini and sarong on the beach.

Autograph square sunglasses £39.50 at Marks & Spencer I can't quite believe these sunglasses are less than £40. Slip them on with a diaphanous linen dress for instant chic.

M&S Collection linen-blend wide-leg trousers £39.50 at Marks & Spencer I've found the perfect white linen-blend trousers, which will look just as elegant with a matching waistcoat as they will with a tank and airy, unbuttoned shirt.

M&S Collection kitten heel slingbacks £45 at Marks & Spencer The Marks & Spencer team tells me that these kitten heels are a bestselling style. I'm not surprised; they're seriously chic and super comfortable. I want them in both colours.

M&S Collection cotton embroidered shirt £29.50 at Marks & Spencer Throw on this embroidered shirt with a bikini or button it up and add in linen wide-leg trousers.

M&S Collection sequin skirt £45 at Marks & Spencer I'm a firm believer than sequins oughtn't be reserved for evening-wear, so I recommend teaming this shimmering skirt with ballet flats and a tee, for day.

M&S Collection straw sling crossbody bag £35 at Marks & Spencer I love basket bags but they can be a tad impractical. This banana-shaped, crossbody bag combines form and function, and will look great slung across summer dresses.

M&S Collection satin cami top £17.50 at Marks & Spencer Sometimes coordinating separates can be just as impactful as a dress. Team this satin tank with the matching skirt (below) or with slouchy, low-rise jeans in a vintage wash.

M&S Collection satin slip skirt £37.50 at Marks & Spencer This slip skirt is just so versatile, whether worn with the matching tank and heels or a short-sleeved tee and trainers.

M&S Collection embellished leather sandals £35 at Marks & Spencer These may be some of the most elegant high-street sandals I've laid eyes on. The cut-outs and embellishments make them look seriously luxe.

M&S Collection leopard-print tea dress £39.50 at Marks & Spencer I have a thing for leopard print, and plan to add this dress to my collection. I love the tea-dress silhouette, which tempers the bold pattern.