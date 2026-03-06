Paris Fashion Week in the 90s was nothing like it is today. The front row wasn’t lined with phones, celebrities came through films and music rather than social media, editors didn’t have to speed-type online stories, and you could smoke inside—two of which I wish would come back. And yet, a small handful of things haven’t shifted at all: Kate Moss' regular appearance being one of them.

First on the Paris Fashion Week scene in 1993, the supermodel has spanned over three decades of events. But instead of walking every major runway—although she did put in a rather special performance for Gucci in Milan—Moss is now a mainstay on the front row. So far this week, we’ve spied her at Tom Ford and Saint Laurent, and we expect to see her again at favourites Chanel, Isabel Marant and more. Yet it’s her downtime wardrobe that’s commanding the most attention.

Towing the line between her two best-known aesthetics—bohemian and indie sleaze—the model’s effortless approach to dressing is hard to emulate, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try. Below, five looks I’ll absolutely start channelling, and I know I’m far from the only one.

5 Kate Moss Paris Fashion Week Looks Worth Copying

Printed frock + lace-up boots

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Kate Moss has long been a boho lover, and it looks like she’s stepping back into her signature 00s style. Her exact dress is a vintage find, a 1970s Mayur style, which you can still find on sites such as Etsy and eBay. She paired it with lace-up ankle boots, what I’m confident in guessing is a large version of the Gucci Jackie bag, and a gold-tone beaded necklace that we’ve seen her style in a number of different ways this week. Proof, if ever you needed it, that a good accessory can go a long way in any wardrobe.

Grey skirt suit + purple shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Saint Laurent is well acquainted with ultra-polished, office-friendly outfits, and Kate Moss’s show look is no exception. Instead of a classic blazer and skirt set, however, she opted for a longer-length coat—something COS has a particularly great option for. A punchy purple shirt only leans the entire look further into the soft-rock aesthetic the supermodel is also famous for.

Black maxi dress + ballet flats

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

A black maxi dress is a failsafe item to pack in any suitcase—and a favourite among many of us for an easy summer outfit. Ballet flats, sunglasses and a black bag prove little is needed by way of styling, as Kate Moss so effortlessly shows. Note, too, her repeated use of the (presumed) Gucci Jackie bag and long gold necklace. Clearly, Kate is one to pack light and I applaud her for it.

Silver trousers + grey cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Shimmery silver trousers, a maxi cardi and oversized hoops? This Kate Moss look may be my favourite of the week. Note how she’s played with proportions (especially when opting for a trending balloon trouser), yet still chosen an outfit that works for a wide range of occasions. Really, it nods to both boho and her soft-rock glam style in a way we can only hope to recreate.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Polka dot shirt + pencil skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Kate Moss has the rare ability to shapeshift into different aesthetics—a floaty bohemian dress one day and a polished pencil skirt the next—’tis the trait of a great model, after all. Personality comes through in the preppy polka-dot shirt, while the rest of the look is kept relatively classic, making it one to bookmark for office outfit inspiration.