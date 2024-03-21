Matching loungewear sets make the perfect rest day outfits - 10 of team MC’s top picks

From sweatshirts and joggers to yoga flares and matching tops, there’s something about matching loungewear sets that makes my heart sing. Maybe it’s the fact that the matching colours, patterns and fabrics feel so put-together (I’ve always loved a co-ord), while the soft fabrics and fits make them feel markedly laid-back. In short: they’re the perfect balance of chic and cosy.

Here at MC UK, we pride ourselves on finding the best gym clothing, accessories and tools to suit your active lifestyle. We’ve already rounded up the best gym hoodies to throw on over your workout gear, but matching loungewear sets take it one step further when it comes to comfort.

Unlike matching gym sets (the chic designs of which make us look forward to our sweat sessions even more), these matching sets are all about embracing rest days. Whether you’re wearing them for a comfy WFH day, a cosy weekend walk, to the airport or even for a relaxing breathwork session, a matching loungewear set will have you covered (and most importantly, feeling comfy).

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s part of my job to test and review some of the best athleisure sets around. I’m also somewhat of a matching loungewear set fiend - once I find a set I adore, I’ll wear it till the colour has faded and it features an above-acceptable amount of visible holes. Case in point: I own my favourite Nike tracksuit in no less than three colours. So yes, you could say I’m serious about my lounging attire. Naturally, I decided to round up my favourite matching loungewear sets - tried and tested by yours truly, the self-confessed loungewear connoisseur.

I also enlisted the help of our Senior Health Editor Ally Head (because, with years of marathon running under her belt, she sure knows how to rest in style), Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone who can spot the chicest loungewear designs a mile off and News Editor Jadie Troy-Pryde, who adores a relaxing set that still makes her feel put-together. Essentially - consider your next chic off-duty outfit sorted.

Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best oversized gym T-shirts, while you're here.

The Nike tracksuit that Valeza owns in three different colourways (Image credit: Future)

What did we look for when testing the best matching loungewear sets?

Comfort - a key element here, the loungewear pieces had to be something we’d feel comfortable enough to wear on lazy days and long-haul flights alike.

- a key element here, the loungewear pieces had to be something we’d feel comfortable enough to wear on lazy days and long-haul flights alike. Fit - because nobody wants a too-tight tracksuit. We looked for the perfect oversized, slouchy styles that still felt flattering.

- because nobody wants a too-tight tracksuit. We looked for the perfect oversized, slouchy styles that still felt flattering. Quality - these are pieces we want to be able to wash and re-wear time and time again, so did they stand the test of time (and still feel warm, cosy and thick)?

- these are pieces we want to be able to wash and re-wear time and time again, so did they stand the test of time (and still feel warm, cosy and thick)? Cost - how cost-effective were the styles, and would we get our cost per wear?

10 best matching loungewear sets: as tested by team MCUK

1. Most fashion-forward loungewear set

(Image credit: Adanola)

ADA Oversized Hoodie Today's Best Deals £59.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Chic design + Affordable + Perfect oversized fit Reasons to avoid - These popular styles tend to sell out fast

"My love for this Ada hoodie is no secret - I wear it ALL the time, whether paired with my leggings post-workout or a slouchy pair of jeans for the office. But my favourite way to wear it, hands down, is paired with the matching Adanola joggers. Complete with the classic ADA logo, this set comes in the perfect warm-toned speckled grey that gives it an elevated off-duty vibe. I love styling it with a trench coat, chunky trainers, baseball cap and oversized tote - airport outfits have never looked more chic." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Buy the matching sweatpants here for £52.99

2. Most comfy loungewear set

(Image credit: JD)

Nike Phoenix Fleece Oversized Joggers Today's Best Deals £55 at JD Sports Reasons to buy + Super Comfy + Perfect oversized fit + Come in loads of different colours Reasons to avoid - Colours may fade after washing - wash the set together

"This is the famous Nike tracksuit that I own in three different colours. Though my exact colours are no longer in stock (I’ve owned these sets for years you see), I adore this classic red shade for a bright pop of colour. If you’re after a no-frills, warm and cosy cotton sweatshirt and jogger set, look no further. The fit is perfectly oversized (so stick to your regular size) and has a comfy, slouchy, yet still somehow flattering fit. One thing I will mention is that you should make sure to wash these matching sets together, as I’ve washed the cream top and bottoms separately a few times and the colours now look *slightly* different." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Buy the matching sweatshirt here for £55

3. Best hoodie and joggers set

(Image credit: New Balance)

New Balance Linear Heritage Brushed Back Fleece Hoodie Today's Best Deals £60 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Super soft + Stylish design + Understated branding Reasons to avoid - Slightly cropped fit may not be for everyone.

"No word of a lie - as I sit writing this, I'm wearing this matching New Balance tracksuit set. It's unbelievably comfortable, washes well, and also looks chic thrown on over your gym kit or for a coffee at the weekend with your friends. I love the slightly oversized fit and vintage style, too - it ticks all the right boxes for me." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Buy the matching joggers here for £60

4. Best luxury loungewear set

(Image credit: Alo)

Alo Yoga Accolade Hoodie Today's Best Deals £130 at Alo Reasons to buy + Super soft + Great fit + Washes well Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

"I have this set in a tan colour and it's my go-to outfit for lazy Sundays and long trips, they're a perfect fit (pick your usual size) and haven't budged on softness even though I've washed and tumble-dried them several times now." - Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor

Buy the matching sweatpants here for £120

5. Best sporty loungewear set

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Adicolour Classics Track Top Today's Best Deals £65 at Adidas Reasons to buy + Iconic design + Has a zip and pockets + Great for working out in Reasons to avoid - It's not the warmest

"adidas athleisurewear is having a moment and I'm very here for it (yes, I'm someone who always idolised Sporty Spice). While I've never been brave enough to wear this matching tracksuit as a two-piece, I love the style and frequently wear the trackies with a blazer or the top with jeans for work. While the interlock fabric isn't quite as cosy as some of my other go-to styles, it does make the top feel like more of a jacket, great for throwing over a tee in summer for balmy evenings. " - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Buy the matching joggers here for £55

6. Best fitted loungewear set

(Image credit: AMADA)

Lia scrunched Flare Leggings Today's Best Deals £90 at AMADA Reasons to buy + Super flattering + Sweat wicking and odour-resistant + Has four-way stretch, making it very comfy Reasons to avoid - It's not a slouchy/oversized style

"I couldn’t write a roundup of my favourite matching loungewear sets without including this beautiful new set from AMADA. If tracksuits aren't your thing and you’re after a more form-fitting loungewear style, these flares and longline sports bra are perfect. The ruching detail makes them incredibly flattering, and they're super comfy thanks to the four-way stretch. I simply add an oversized cardigan to the set to create the perfect WFH attire. Plus as an added bonus, you can wear this set for lighter workouts too - making it perfect for wearing from brunch to Barre." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Buy the matching sports bra here for £62

7. Best sustainable loungewear set

(Image credit: Panagia)

Pangaia 365 Midweight Hoodie Today's Best Deals £130 at Pangaia Reasons to buy + Super soft + High quality + Sustainably made Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

"Pangaia has long been one of my go-to brands for ethically made and sustainably produced loungewear. The tracksuits are next-level comfortable and feel really luxe in comparison to other sets I've tried in the past. While it is an investment, trust that this set will last you forever. Need more convincing? I'm such a fan, both my fiance and I have sets... luckily not matching, though!" - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Buy the matching joggers here for £120

8. Most affordable loungewear set

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

Uniqlo Joggers Today's Best Deals £24.90 at Uniqlo Reasons to buy + Super soft + Comfy + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Bobbles slightly over time

"When it comes to affordable basics, you simply can’t beat Uniqlo. This tracksuit is incredibly classic, comes in loads of different colours and will set you back less than £50 for the set. You just have to add the fact that it’s super soft to make this loungewear set near-enough perfect. My only gripe is that it does bobble slightly over time, but I’m willing to overlook this for the amazing price." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Buy the matching sweatshirt here for £24.90

9. Most elevated loungewear set

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Powerhouse Jogger Today's Best Deals £41.50 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Soft and cosy + Currently on sale + Stylish and elevated for wearing from the gym to work. Reasons to avoid - Runs big - size down - Higher price point.

"Sweaty Betty knows how to design chic, elevated athleisurewear, and the same can be said about their loungewear sets. This two-piece is ideal for winter - it's cosy and so well-lined it almost feels like thermals. Do note, though - the sizing runs big so it's worth going down a size, plus if you're under 5 ft 5" like me, prepare yourself for a slightly longer leg." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Buy the matching sweatshirt here for £80

10. Best knitted loungewear set

(Image credit: Sunday Ski)

My Sunday Ski Rib Trim Cashmere Hoodie Today's Best Deals £108 at My Sunday Ski Reasons to buy + Incredibly cosy + Made from high-quality cashmere Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side

"This gorgeous knitted set kept me cosy while I was skiing last year, and it's now my go-to when I want to get comfy in the evenings. It's a super soft blend of cashmere and wool, and the relaxed fit is perfect for lounging - all while feeling impossibly chic (even when you're just sat in front of the TV with a share size bar of Dairy Milk)." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

Buy the matching trousers here for £100