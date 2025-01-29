Iris Law, Katie Holmes, and Kelly Rutherford swear by this designer bag brand and you won’t believe the prices
I scoured the internet to find the exact same styles, so you don’t have to
Tell me I’m not the only one who can never find the perfect everyday bag? My tastes run towards maximalism (a big part of the problem), so I accumulate a hodgepodge of statement styles that you’d probably call ‘party bags’, but when it comes to an everyday failsafe, my collection is lacking.
Enter: Strathberry, a luxury British label that seemingly everyone already knows about except me. It launched in 2013 and quickly became a go-to with celebrities and Royals. Meghan Markle wore the label’s Tri-Color Midi tote and it promptly sold out in 11 minutes flat.
More recently, the enviably cool Iris Law styled one of the more ‘90s style silhouettes with sharp tailoring and pointed pumps while out in New York. Anna Kendrick worked the oxblood Nano into a full tonal look when promoting Woman of The Hour, and Jennifer Lopez juxtaposed some seriously oversized shirting with the aptly named Nano Tote.
It’s not hard to see why the brand has become such a firm favourite—the timeless silhouettes mix heritage European craftsmanship (every style is crafted in the Spanish atelier) with contemporary design and intricate attention to detail—each design takes at least 20 hours to handcraft. The leathers, which primarily come from tanneries in Spain and Italy, are audited by the Leather Working Group to ensure environmental best practices.
Looking to invest in your own A-list-approved Strathberry bag? Scroll on to shop the exact styles.
Iris Law wears the Multrees Omni
Jennifer Lopez wears the Nano Tote
Katie Holmes wears the Lana Midi Bucket
Anna Kendrick wears the Nano
Kelly Rutherford wears the Mosaic Nano
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
