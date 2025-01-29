Tell me I’m not the only one who can never find the perfect everyday bag? My tastes run towards maximalism (a big part of the problem), so I accumulate a hodgepodge of statement styles that you’d probably call ‘party bags’, but when it comes to an everyday failsafe, my collection is lacking.

Enter: Strathberry, a luxury British label that seemingly everyone already knows about except me. It launched in 2013 and quickly became a go-to with celebrities and Royals. Meghan Markle wore the label’s Tri-Color Midi tote and it promptly sold out in 11 minutes flat.

More recently, the enviably cool Iris Law styled one of the more ‘90s style silhouettes with sharp tailoring and pointed pumps while out in New York. Anna Kendrick worked the oxblood Nano into a full tonal look when promoting Woman of The Hour, and Jennifer Lopez juxtaposed some seriously oversized shirting with the aptly named Nano Tote.

It’s not hard to see why the brand has become such a firm favourite—the timeless silhouettes mix heritage European craftsmanship (every style is crafted in the Spanish atelier) with contemporary design and intricate attention to detail—each design takes at least 20 hours to handcraft. The leathers, which primarily come from tanneries in Spain and Italy, are audited by the Leather Working Group to ensure environmental best practices.

Looking to invest in your own A-list-approved Strathberry bag? Scroll on to shop the exact styles.

Iris Law wears the Multrees Omni

Iris Law wearing Strathberry designer bag (Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez wears the Nano Tote

Jennifer Lopez wearing Strathberry designer bag (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The Strathberry Nano Tote - Vanilla £375 at Strathberry

Katie Holmes wears the Lana Midi Bucket

Katie Holmes wearing Strathberry designer bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Kendrick wears the Nano

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford wears the Mosaic Nano

A post shared by Kelly Rutherford (@kellyrutherford) A photo posted by on

Mosaic Nano - Tan With Vanilla Stitch £395 at Strathberry