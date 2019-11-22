In perhaps the most exciting news you’ll see all day, and this is no understatement let me tell you, Zara has just given us the opportunity to recreate that now legendary Katie Holmes sartorial moment.

The actress stepped out in a Khaite cashmere cardigan and bra set late last summer, without realising how much of a stir she’d caused in the fashion world.

At the time, she said, ‘It was very comfortable and easy and I think [Khaite] do such a good job with creating beautiful luxury items. They are very accessible and classic so you can have it for a long time, and I like to shop that way.’

It was just so unexpected, simple and perfect that the set immediately sold out, and try as I might, I’ve been trying to get my hands on it ever since.

Now my prayers have been answered by Zara, who has just launched this very morning, a wool blend crop top and cardigan set, all for the grand sum of £41.98, a snip compared to the cost of the designer set.

This is going to sell out fast, so make sure you get yours now or you’ll regret it forever.

Shop now: WOOL BLEND CARDIGAN for £25.99 from ZARA

Shop now: WOOL BLEND CROP TOP for £15.99 from ZARA

Styling wise, there’s just nothing to add to Katie’s iconic look, so wear yours with a pair of mum jeans, just like her.