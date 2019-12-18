Marie Claire's edit of the best things to buy, browse and book
This week we’re loving:
J Brand, Skyler ribbed cashmere jumper, £325
DHALIA_BRACELET_WITH_AMETHYST_AND_ZIRCONS_003
Maiyet at Bicester Village
Still haven’t finished your Christmas shopping? You’ll want to head to Bicester then this weekend. Make sure you stop by the Maiyet store, a new pop-up until December 23rd. The collaboration between Bicester Village and The Maiyet Collective sees a rotating curation of 40 conscious designers each changing the way we think about fashion.
Diemme, Roccia Vet Sand Shearling, £330
Hiking boots, but make it fashion. We’re currently obsessed with Diemme.
Attirecare, Eco-Friendly Red Wine Stain Remover, £15 Available from Couverture and the Garbstore
The Gossip Garden @ Rumours in Mayfair
When you’re exhausted after hitting the shops this weekend, head to The Gossip Garden, a teated seating terrace at Rumours in Mayfair.
The Gossip Garden, Rumours, Heddon Street, W1B 4BS
Lensrappa by Dundas & Burgun
The perfect way to protect your glasses, a slender and lightweight glasses pochette from British luxury accessory brand Dundas & Burgun.
DKNY TECH
Inspired by 90s street style, DKNY’s new tech collection features the brand’s signature DNA in its tops, leggings and anoraks, in modern materials such as evolved nylon and weightless fabrics.
Mulled wine at Chez Antoinette
Head straight to the wonderfully festive and cosy Chez Antoinette for authentic French food and mulled wine, at prices that won’t break the bank. Perfect for a pre-christmas catch-up with friends.
Sportmax 50th Anniversary
Sportmax is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and to mark the occasion there are a number of different launches tied to the anniversary taking place over the next few months. The first of which is the launch of ‘Sportmax’, a book curated by Olivier Saillard and published by Maison Assouline.
Retrofête Harrods pop-up
Retrofête has taken over the 4th floor Fashion Lab with an exciting VIP lounge inspired pop-up that features luxury velvet furniture and a disco ball vinyl backdrop. Shop the must-have perfect party season wardrobe staples from the Holiday 2020 and AW19 collection, which of course includes the brand’s signature beautifully hand crafted sequin dresses. The pop ends on 18th December.
A N I N E B I N G X Terry O’Neill collection
Shop ANINE BING’s limited-edition collaboration with her long-time source of inspiration, legendary photographer Terry O’Neill.
Veuve Clicquot at Selfridges
Veuve Clicquot have launched a concept store and tram-themed Champagne bar, ‘Tram’ in Selfridges – this is a global first for any luxury Champagne brand. The space is home to a shopping area, personalised gifting service vintage bar area, offering customers the chance to take a break from the busy Christmas crowds and enjoy a glass of champagne.
DOVER STREET MARKET CELEBRATES 15 YEARS
As part of the celebrations, DSM have invite friends and key collaborators - from Burberry to Paco Rabanne - to develop special items based around the theme of MONOCHROMARKET: icons past, present and future, reinterpreted and reimagined in monochrome.
Northbank Restaurant
A hidden gem overlooking the river near London Bridge, Northbank Restaurant is the perfect destination if you’re after gourmet food with your other half or friends. The atmosphere is romantic and private without being stuffy, and the food… ah well the food trumps everything. Head Chef Michael McDaid has created an imaginative modern menu featuring the locally sourced shellfish and seafood, as well as prime cuts of meat. The menu is ever changing (a good sign everything is fresh), but you can expect treats such as seared see bass fillet with chickpeas, cauliflower and coriander chutney and pheasant wellington with bone marrow & brussell sprouts. Oh and make sure you save space for the bread and bacon butter. Life changing.
Sara Shakeel x Browns
Sara Shakeel’s limited edition capsule for Browns is covered in crystals and as extra as can be.
Dodo Bar Or x Annabel’s, Printed stretch-jersey turtleneck midi dress, £725.22
Inspired by Paul Clifford’s mirrors in ‘The Jungle Bar’, this dress with exotic bird print is firmly on our wish list.
Kind Natured, Hydrating Sleeping Cream, £12
Pirelli 2020 Calendar
Currently obsessing over the pretty fabulous Paolo Roversi 2020 Pirelli Calendar featuring everyone from Emma Watson to Claire Foy and India Moore.
Delvaux Memorable Anniversary
Celebrating 190 years of creating the most exquisite products, Delvaux has just launched the Memorable Anniversary Collection 2019 which features stunning bags and the super cool rings.
KRL280-Cabana-Pop-up-01-0039
Fire Bar November Cocktails
Head to Fire Bar, located at Ice bar, to try out the Fire Bar Spiced Temptation, a blend of spiced rum, orange liqueur, ginger syrup, lemon and pineapple juice. The perfect warming tipple for these chilly evenings.
Fire Bar at ICE BAR, 31-33 Heddon St, Mayfair, London W1B 4BN
Apothem Labs, Unplug CBD infused bath salts, £65
We’re big bath advocates here at MC. These luxurious salts by Apothem are the newest addition to our bathing routine and are enriches with active botanicals and minerals like Arnica and Magnesium which help soothe those achy muscles.
Smythson x Duvelleroy, Brid Print Hand Fan
Vilhelm Parfumerie, Peony Couture, £165 for 100ml
The latest addition to the Vilhelm Parfumerie family is Peony Couture, a fragrance that Jan Vilhelm created as an ode to the Peony, which, for him, has played a prominent role in his life – from covering the ceilings at Liberty to appearing in a shoe – always showing up at unexpected moments.
Bursting with notes of turkish rose, black pepper and incense this sexy scent is a real head turner.