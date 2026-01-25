M&S Has Over 140 Jean Options Across Styles and Colour ways — Here Are the 9 Pairs Worth Your Time
Comfortable, chic, and affordable
For over a century, Marks and Spencer has been a staple of British high streets. Known for its high-quality pieces at affordable prices, impressive collaborations and viral hits, it remains a reliable go-to.
So, naturally, when it comes to denim — one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe — turning to M&S is a no-brainer. Whatever your style, taste, size or leg length, the brand offers desirable options at accessible price points, from classic straight-leg jeans to on-trend, earth-toned wide-leg styles. And let’s not forget the option to choose from short, regular and tall fits, in sizes UK 6 to 24.
The only drawback? Sorting through the sheer number of options can be a task, whether in-store or online. Luckily, I’ve done the legwork for you, visiting my local M&S to sift through the rails and narrow it down to the nine best styles worth investing in. From wide-leg to palazzo, consider this your all-in-one guide.
Tried & Tested: Best M&S Jeans
Barrel-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
What I thought when testing? Starting strong with one of the brand's most popular styles, these barrel-leg jeans are a serious game-changer if you've been on the hunt for a comfortable, chic, and, most importantly, inexpensive option.
I personally opted for the brand's 'short' leg length, as I often find that regular barrel-leg jeans puddle on me. Though I do love that look, I appreciate getting a full barrel-leg jean effect rather than the hybrid barrel-baggy I'm used to.
For those ordering online, I would recommend sticking to your regular size for a perfect mid-rise fit.
Wide-Leg Ankle Grazing Jeans
What I thought when testing? Earth-toned denim was one of Spring/Summer 2026's biggest breakout denim trends predicted to take over this year. And as someone who was heavily reliant on cargo trousers during my late teens, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't pleased. These jeans perfectly incorporate the hue while retaining a polished high-waisted silhouette that can be easily styled for any occasion.
For this pair, I also stuck with my normal size and its 'regular' leg length for a slightly longer fit. However, for petite women wanting an ankle grazing look, I'd recommend opting for the 'short' leg length.
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
What I thought when testing? I don't say this lightly: these are some of the best jeans I've ever tried. Made from cotton, they felt buttery soft and super flattering.
I often favour baggier silhouettes as they feel less restrictive for everyday wear. However, I do think these are often not the most polished for the office or evening events. The solution? These high-rise wide-leg hybrids hold the comfort of a baggy silhouette while retaining the polish of a more tailored style.
Supersoft Skinny Jeans
What I thought when testing? Time and time again, you'll hear me emphasise how much I love baggy jeans and loose denim silhouettes, so trying on a pair of jeans after seven years of swearing them off was definitely an experience.
Fortunately, it was a pair from M&S's own Supersoft range. From memory, skinny jeans have always been a rigid challenge to slip into comfortably. However, these are made from 88% cotton for a genuinely super soft fit.
Will I be calling myself a skinny jeans convert? Not yet, but when the day comes, these are the first pair I'll be purchasing.
Mom High-Waist Ankle Grazer
What I thought when testing? Offering some 80s nostalgia, mom jeans are a timeless silhouette that is effortlessly cool. As someone who regularly uses black jeans as a more elegant approach to denim, I found this pair ideal for any evening event. Simply add a structured blazer, ankle boots, and a going-out top. For these specific jeans, I stuck to my usual size and 'regular' leg length.
Boyfriend Mid Rise
What I thought when testing? Similar to mom jeans, boyfriend jeans offer a slightly baggy silhouette that isn't too exaggerated. Designed to have a borrowed-from-the-boys silhouette, they're comfortable and loose. With that in mind, this pair features turn-up detailing at the ends that balances out the casual nature of the style.
I personally found them very sleek and versatile, plus extra soft being made from 100% cotton.
Supersoft Straight-Leg Jeans
What I thought when testing? From the moment I saw this pair of jeans, I was certain I wouldn't like them. Similar to skinny jeans, straight-leg jeans often seem too restrictive for everyday wear and are more often a pair I keep reserved for days when I will only be wearing jeans for a couple of hours.
Nonetheless, as was the case with some of the other pairs tested, I was pleasantly surprised. This silhouette is also part of M&S's Supersoft range, so they came smooth and, to my surprise, comfortable. I really enjoyed styling them with my ankle-length cowboy boots, a pair which is often hidden by my baggy or wide-leg jeans.
For this style, I would recommend sizing up for a roomier fit.
Flared High-Rise Jeans
What I thought when testing? I'm a big advocate for dark blue denim partly because I find it ultra chic but mainly because I find it effortless to style against statement pieces. This particular flared style follows the popular silhouette without being too exaggerated. It features a subtle flare from the knee down.
Although the original pair I tried on isn't available to purchase, I found a similar alternative that features a similar shape and contrasting cross-stitching.
Palazzo Wide-Leg Jeans
What I thought when testing? Breezy, ultra-wide, and perfect for summer, these jeans instantly transported me to a hot, summery vineyard far away from the rainy streets of London. With their billowing leg shape, they felt ideal to pair with a crisp white T-shirt and heeled sandals during the summer.
The original pair I tested is not available online; however, the pair below features the same palazzo shape plus darting details for a flattering silhouette. For petite women, I definitely recommend opting for the 'short' leg shape.
Does M&S stock maternity denim?
I visited London's Marble Arch flagship store on this occasion, but it did not stock maternity denim on the shop floor. That said, other M&S branches do stock maternity styles available to try on, but availability can vary. Our recommendation is to contact a store ahead of time to ensure they have your preferred size and style.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.