For over a century, Marks and Spencer has been a staple of British high streets. Known for its high-quality pieces at affordable prices, impressive collaborations and viral hits, it remains a reliable go-to.

So, naturally, when it comes to denim — one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe — turning to M&S is a no-brainer. Whatever your style, taste, size or leg length, the brand offers desirable options at accessible price points, from classic straight-leg jeans to on-trend, earth-toned wide-leg styles. And let’s not forget the option to choose from short, regular and tall fits, in sizes UK 6 to 24.

The only drawback? Sorting through the sheer number of options can be a task, whether in-store or online. Luckily, I’ve done the legwork for you, visiting my local M&S to sift through the rails and narrow it down to the nine best styles worth investing in. From wide-leg to palazzo, consider this your all-in-one guide.

Tried & Tested: Best M&S Jeans

Barrel-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans

What I thought when testing? Starting strong with one of the brand's most popular styles, these barrel-leg jeans are a serious game-changer if you've been on the hunt for a comfortable, chic, and, most importantly, inexpensive option.

I personally opted for the brand's 'short' leg length, as I often find that regular barrel-leg jeans puddle on me. Though I do love that look, I appreciate getting a full barrel-leg jean effect rather than the hybrid barrel-baggy I'm used to.

For those ordering online, I would recommend sticking to your regular size for a perfect mid-rise fit.

Wide-Leg Ankle Grazing Jeans

What I thought when testing? Earth-toned denim was one of Spring/Summer 2026's biggest breakout denim trends predicted to take over this year. And as someone who was heavily reliant on cargo trousers during my late teens, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't pleased. These jeans perfectly incorporate the hue while retaining a polished high-waisted silhouette that can be easily styled for any occasion.

For this pair, I also stuck with my normal size and its 'regular' leg length for a slightly longer fit. However, for petite women wanting an ankle grazing look, I'd recommend opting for the 'short' leg length.

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

What I thought when testing? I don't say this lightly: these are some of the best jeans I've ever tried. Made from cotton, they felt buttery soft and super flattering.

I often favour baggier silhouettes as they feel less restrictive for everyday wear. However, I do think these are often not the most polished for the office or evening events. The solution? These high-rise wide-leg hybrids hold the comfort of a baggy silhouette while retaining the polish of a more tailored style.

Supersoft Skinny Jeans

What I thought when testing? Time and time again, you'll hear me emphasise how much I love baggy jeans and loose denim silhouettes, so trying on a pair of jeans after seven years of swearing them off was definitely an experience.

Fortunately, it was a pair from M&S's own Supersoft range. From memory, skinny jeans have always been a rigid challenge to slip into comfortably. However, these are made from 88% cotton for a genuinely super soft fit.

Will I be calling myself a skinny jeans convert? Not yet, but when the day comes, these are the first pair I'll be purchasing.

Mom High-Waist Ankle Grazer

What I thought when testing? Offering some 80s nostalgia, mom jeans are a timeless silhouette that is effortlessly cool. As someone who regularly uses black jeans as a more elegant approach to denim, I found this pair ideal for any evening event. Simply add a structured blazer, ankle boots, and a going-out top. For these specific jeans, I stuck to my usual size and 'regular' leg length.

Boyfriend Mid Rise

What I thought when testing? Similar to mom jeans, boyfriend jeans offer a slightly baggy silhouette that isn't too exaggerated. Designed to have a borrowed-from-the-boys silhouette, they're comfortable and loose. With that in mind, this pair features turn-up detailing at the ends that balances out the casual nature of the style.

I personally found them very sleek and versatile, plus extra soft being made from 100% cotton.

Supersoft Straight-Leg Jeans

What I thought when testing? From the moment I saw this pair of jeans, I was certain I wouldn't like them. Similar to skinny jeans, straight-leg jeans often seem too restrictive for everyday wear and are more often a pair I keep reserved for days when I will only be wearing jeans for a couple of hours.

Nonetheless, as was the case with some of the other pairs tested, I was pleasantly surprised. This silhouette is also part of M&S's Supersoft range, so they came smooth and, to my surprise, comfortable. I really enjoyed styling them with my ankle-length cowboy boots, a pair which is often hidden by my baggy or wide-leg jeans.

For this style, I would recommend sizing up for a roomier fit.

Flared High-Rise Jeans

What I thought when testing? I'm a big advocate for dark blue denim partly because I find it ultra chic but mainly because I find it effortless to style against statement pieces. This particular flared style follows the popular silhouette without being too exaggerated. It features a subtle flare from the knee down.

Although the original pair I tried on isn't available to purchase, I found a similar alternative that features a similar shape and contrasting cross-stitching.

Palazzo Wide-Leg Jeans

What I thought when testing? Breezy, ultra-wide, and perfect for summer, these jeans instantly transported me to a hot, summery vineyard far away from the rainy streets of London. With their billowing leg shape, they felt ideal to pair with a crisp white T-shirt and heeled sandals during the summer.

The original pair I tested is not available online; however, the pair below features the same palazzo shape plus darting details for a flattering silhouette. For petite women, I definitely recommend opting for the 'short' leg shape.

Does M&S stock maternity denim?

I visited London's Marble Arch flagship store on this occasion, but it did not stock maternity denim on the shop floor. That said, other M&S branches do stock maternity styles available to try on, but availability can vary. Our recommendation is to contact a store ahead of time to ensure they have your preferred size and style.