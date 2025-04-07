If there's one thing we can always count on, it's Marks & Spencer delivering high-quality wardrobe basics at an affordable price. From its stylish seasonal drops to sell-out collaborations with the likes of Sienna Miller and Bella Freud, M&S's high-street prowess is not to be overlooked.

And now, kicking off the Spring/Summer 2025 season with a stylish bang, M&S has tapped fellow Brit, Olivia von Halle, to design an exclusive new nightwear collection for the brand. Launching tomorrow, on April 8th, the collaboration marks M&S' first foray into luxury nightwear—and the result is as fabulous as you'd expect.

Olivia von Halle launched her eponymous brand in 2011, with the aim of making the world's most luxurious pyjamas—and that's precisely what she did.

Since then, her signature silk, screen-printed, sleepwear styles have been spotted on everyone from Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey and Selena Gomez, to Gigi and Bella Hadid. Gwyneth Paltrow has even be spotted wearing her butter-yellow pyjama set on the streets of Los Angeles, proving that von Halle's pieces are for beyond the bedroom, too.

But while they are certainly a worthwhile investment—particularly if you consider cost-per-wear, and their ability to immeasurably improve your night-time routine—Olivia von Halle's luxurious designs have historically come with an equally elevated price-tag. Until now, that is...

Thanks to M&S' collaboration, fans of the brand will now be able to get their hands on a slice of von Halle luxury for much less. Prices for the collection begin at just £45, with pyjama sets retailing at £55—while sizes run from UK 6-22.

"M&S is an icon of the British high street with a legacy that has spanned generations," says von Halle, speaking exclusively with Marie Claire UK. "This collaboration has offered us an exciting opportunity to play a small part in that ever-evolving legacy.

"It's such a privilege to be able to collaborate with an institution that has such a huge, diverse and loyal fan base. It enables us to share the Olivia von Halle world with a much broader demographic and presents us with an exciting new challenge—to create the most luxurious pyjama the high street has ever seen."

Taking inspiration from some of her most iconic designs, von Halle dove straight into the brand archive to choose three distinctive prints to re-work for the occasion.

"We felt that it was important that there was something for everyone, so we’ve tried to cover different styles in the silhouettes we’ve chosen and a range of personalities in the prints, which feel like iconic Olivia von Halle," she explains.

The result is a 10-piece capsule collection featuring some of the designer's most-loved prints: a feminine floral from Resort 2018, a classic stripe re-worked from her iconic 'Nika' design, and an Ancient Egypt-inspired cat motif from the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.

And as ever, the drama is in the details. Think M&S signature nightwear styles elevated with contrast piping, premium French seams, wide cuffs and heavyweight satin for a luxurious, silky feel.

Evidently, for von Halle, pyjamas are not simply something you sleep in. "One of my earliest fashion memories is of my aunt gifting me one of her shirts—a beautiful piece from Pierre Cardin. It was the very first designer item I ever owned, and because it was a little too big, I wore it as a nightshirt," she says. "I remember feeling so glamorous and empowered every time I wore it. That feeling is exactly what I aim to evoke in the women who wear my designs."

M&S x Olivia von Halle will be available to shop online and in selected M&S stores across the UK from Tuesday, 8th April.