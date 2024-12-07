We've done all the work, these are the must-have black jeans to elevate any smart casual outfit

If there's one guarantee in this life, it's that you will catch me in a pair of jeans 99% of the time. Comfortable, chic, and easy to style, my love for jeans stems from their versatility.

Coming in different hues, washes, and silhouettes, I take some serious pride in finding the best jeans to invest in. As a shopping expert, I've lost count of the amount of denim I have tried on over the years; from high-street to luxury, there are some truly invaluable options out there. Exceeding denim trends and focusing on key styles that become true wardrobe heroes is a great strategy for investing in a great pair of denim.

This season, for me, has been all about black jeans. Known for its timeless allure and easy-to-style colourway, the humble pair of denim is a sister to classic blue jeans while offering the smart feel of a trouser.

A great staple to invest in during party season, black jeans can be styled with a cosy cashmere knit and a chic coat for every day or with a sleek top and a leather jacket for an evening event. The possibilities are endless when it comes to this wardrobe basic.

Below, we have curated our ultimate edit of the best black jeans to invest in now and style forever.

Do black jeans fade?

In short, yes, black jeans can fade. However, there are plenty of tips out there to prevent this from happening. From turning your jeans inside out when placing them in the washer to making sure you don't mix any lighter colours that could brush against the jeans during the washing cycle, and most importantly, making sure they don't go in the dryer to ensure no pieces of lint come in contact with them.

I know washing your jeans constantly can be tempting, but take a tip from one of our favourite denim experts, ELV's Ana Foster, and carefully steam your jeans as an effective way to spruce them up between washes or as a wash method itself (no judgements here).

Are black jeans semi formal?

Black jeans are definitely a great way to add denim into your wardrobe if you're looking for a smarter alternative. Although not considered a traditionally smart piece, there are definitely ways to elevate them by styling them with sophisticated staples like a longline blazer and kitten heels to create the chicest smart casual look.

Shop the best black jeans

Mango Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans £35.99 at Mango A great petite option, culotte jeans are cropped a little bit higher for the perfect ankle-grazing silhouette. Offering a slight wide leg, they are a great in between pair if you're not looking for something to straight-leg or too wide-leg.

DL1961 Mira Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £144 (was £249) at Farfetch For those looking to invest in a pair of skinny jeans to style with knee-length boots, these sleek DL1961 jeans are a great option.

Agolde Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £310 at Net-A-Porter Probably one of my most worn pairs of denim, these Agolde jeans offer incredible quality and plenty of styling possibilities. Pair these with a striped rugby top and boots and you're all set.

Good American Power Stretch Pull-On Straight Jeans £82 (was £93) at Good American Made from smooth, stretchy fabric Good American jeans are a great investment piece.

H&M Barrel Regular Jeans £24.99 at H&M Barrel leg styles are one of this season's biggest denim trends, these slightly washed black jeans are a great under £30 investment piece.

Selected Femme Marley-Merle Rhinestone Wide-Leg Jeans £115 at Anthropologie Looking for a stellar pair of party season jeans? These embellished black jeans are the ultimate must-have.

Paige Wide Leg Jeans £285 at Paige Paige's denim styles are a fail-safe investment that is sure to last you for many seasons. These wide-leg jeans feature a sleek turn-up detailing at the hem for some extra styling points.

The Edgar Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £348 (was £580) Net-A-Porter These pleated jeans have been at the top of my wish list for many months now, featuring a billowing silhouette I'm already mentally styling them with a chic crewneck jumper and cowboy boots.

Massimo Dutti Skinny Flared Jeans £59.95 at Massimo Dutti I can already see it; 2025 will be all about flared jeans, and with the skinny jean renaissance in full swing, these hybrid jeans are perfect.

Lil Mother Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans £260 at Selfridges Mother's 'Lil' range of petite styles are another great petite girl approved option.

M&S High Waisted Embellished Straight Leg Jeans £45 at M&S Alternatively, M&S also has an incredible offering for those looking for taller styles.

Citizens of Humanity Delena Cargo High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £175 (was £350) at Net-A-Porter Comfortable and stylish cargos for any everyday occasion.

Abercrombie High Rise Wide Leg Jean £75 at Abercrombie One of the best pairs of denim available for under £100.

How to style black jeans?

A versatile pair of denim, opt for a monochromatic look this holiday season for the perfect smart casual look. Style black jeans with a mock neck jumper, a leather blazer and ankle boots. Expert tip: add a leather brown bag for some extra texture; gone are the days when it was believed black and brown didn't match.