It’s cold out there but trust me, these winter boots will keep you warm and stylish no matter the temperature
Style and warmth? What's not to love
The sudden cold weather may have you reaching for your favourite cashmere jumper or your plushest puffer jacket in record time but, I’m here to let you in on a secret, your footwear could be the answer to keeping extra cosy now the temperatures have dropped. You see, studies have shown that how warm your feet are can have a major impact on your overall body temp, and so, ensuring our feet are extra snug on cold days is the ideal way to keep the chill at bay.
Wait, before you worry that a pair of great winter boots are about to ruin all your chicest autumn winter outfits, I’ve got some news for you. This season, the warmest winter boots come in all different forms including tapping into many of the season's biggest boot trends. Alongside more traditional styles, like Leonie Hanne’s Miu Miu shearling ski boots, you’ll also find shearling lined riding boots for a more polished finish as well as Ugg’s new neoprene style, which combine sportswear inspired textures with platform height.
A post shared by TINA MARIA (@_tinamaria)
A photo posted by on
To help you narrow down your search for the best winter boots, I’ve created a concise edit of the best styles to shop now. Alongside the above, you’ll also find waterproof styles in the form of Chloe’s Raina boots and John Lewis’ fur trimmed style so you can stay prepared no matter the weather. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself…
Shop the best winter boots
Ugg's platform styles are a hit with those in the fashion know season after season so try this new take on the trend.
This timeless zipper style is a great every day choice to wear with jeans and knitted coords.
Style meets practicality in the form of Miu Miu's shearling lined leather knee high boots.
British label Age of Innocence have given this classic ankle boot a cold weather upgrade lining them with cosy shearling.
For those who prefer not to wear shearling, Casadei recently launched their High Winter collection featuring a selection of stylish faux-fur footwear to keep you toasty in the city or on the slopes.
The chunky sole of these boots will keep your feet warmer on long weekend walks.
Whether you're heading to the slopes or just trekking round town, Prada's boots will keep you cosy.
Shearling trimmed and made from waterproof fabric, Chloe's boots work doubly hard on winter days.
Looking for great winter boots on the high street? This pair from John Lewis fit the brief perfectly.
For something more classic, Legres' shearling lined boots are a chic choice.
Moon Boots are a classic if you're looking for stylish winter boots.
Another more polished option, Russell & Bromley's fur lined boots are perfect for more formal occasions.
Aquazurra founder Edgardo doesn't just design fabulous heels. These shearling boots will make sure you stay stylish and toasty when the mercury drops.
H&M's premium collection coming up trumps with this pair of shearling and suede boots.
British label Grenson made a name for themselves with the original version of this boot in black. Thankfully for chillier days, they have lined them with the softest sheepskin.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
I'm calling it—the Baroque bob is destined to be this year's most popular party season chop for any age
Equal parts statement and versatile, it might be the chicest bob cut of 2024
By Amelia Yeomans
-
In The Loop: Want the glowiest skin of your life? Here’s how seaweed-based skincare can transform your routine
Seaweed: good for your skin—and the planet
By Lisa Oxenham
-
I'm about to tell you why capes make every outfit that little bit chicer
The unexpected revival
By Penny Goldstone