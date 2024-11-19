It’s cold out there but trust me, these winter boots will keep you warm and stylish no matter the temperature

Style and warmth? What's not to love

Winter boots
The sudden cold weather may have you reaching for your favourite cashmere jumper or your plushest puffer jacket in record time but, I’m here to let you in on a secret, your footwear could be the answer to keeping extra cosy now the temperatures have dropped. You see, studies have shown that how warm your feet are can have a major impact on your overall body temp, and so, ensuring our feet are extra snug on cold days is the ideal way to keep the chill at bay.

Best winter boots Leonie Hanne

Wait, before you worry that a pair of great winter boots are about to ruin all your chicest autumn winter outfits, I’ve got some news for you. This season, the warmest winter boots come in all different forms including tapping into many of the season's biggest boot trends. Alongside more traditional styles, like Leonie Hanne’s Miu Miu shearling ski boots, you’ll also find shearling lined riding boots for a more polished finish as well as Ugg’s new neoprene style, which combine sportswear inspired textures with platform height.

To help you narrow down your search for the best winter boots, I’ve created a concise edit of the best styles to shop now. Alongside the above, you’ll also find waterproof styles in the form of Chloe’s Raina boots and John Lewis’ fur trimmed style so you can stay prepared no matter the weather. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself…

Shop the best winter boots

UGG Women's Classic Mini Dipper Boot
UGG Women's Classic Mini Dipper Boot

Ugg's platform styles are a hit with those in the fashion know season after season so try this new take on the trend.

Warm-Lined Boots
H&M Warm-Lined Boots

This timeless zipper style is a great every day choice to wear with jeans and knitted coords.

Miu Miu Shearling-lined leather knee-high boots
Miu Miu Shearling-lined leather knee-high boots

Style meets practicality in the form of Miu Miu's shearling lined leather knee high boots.

Age of Innocence Brooke Wool Boots
Age of Innocence Brooke Wool Boots

British label Age of Innocence have given this classic ankle boot a cold weather upgrade lining them with cosy shearling.

Casadei Homing Ale Ankle Boots
Casadei Homing Ale Ankle Boots

For those who prefer not to wear shearling, Casadei recently launched their High Winter collection featuring a selection of stylish faux-fur footwear to keep you toasty in the city or on the slopes.

Lined Leather Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories Lined Leather Chelsea Boots

The chunky sole of these boots will keep your feet warmer on long weekend walks.

Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots
Prada Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots

Whether you're heading to the slopes or just trekking round town, Prada's boots will keep you cosy.

Chloe Raina shearling-trimmed TPU boots
Chloe Raina shearling-trimmed TPU boots

Shearling trimmed and made from waterproof fabric, Chloe's boots work doubly hard on winter days.

John Lewis Pia Water-Repellent Leather Boots
John Lewis Pia Water-Repellent Leather Boots

Looking for great winter boots on the high street? This pair from John Lewis fit the brief perfectly.

Legres Shearling-lined suede knee boots
Legres Shearling-lined suede knee boots

For something more classic, Legres' shearling lined boots are a chic choice.

Moon Boot Luna shearling snow boots
Moon Boot Luna shearling snow boots

Moon Boots are a classic if you're looking for stylish winter boots.

Russell & Bromley Slope Faux Fur Knee-High Boot
Russell & Bromley Slope Faux Fur Knee-High Boot

Another more polished option, Russell & Bromley's fur lined boots are perfect for more formal occasions.

Teddi 20 Shearling-Trimmed Suede Ankle Boots
Aquazzura Teddi 20 Shearling-Trimmed Suede Ankle Boots

Aquazurra founder Edgardo doesn't just design fabulous heels. These shearling boots will make sure you stay stylish and toasty when the mercury drops.

Warm-Lined Leather Boots
H&M Warm-Lined Leather Boots

H&M's premium collection coming up trumps with this pair of shearling and suede boots.

Grenson Nanette Boots
Grenson Nanette Boots

British label Grenson made a name for themselves with the original version of this boot in black. Thankfully for chillier days, they have lined them with the softest sheepskin.

Arosa 8 Shearling-Lined Leather Chelsea Boots
Bogner Arosa 8 Shearling-Lined Leather Chelsea Boots

Penelope Chilvers Cabin Suede Wool-Lined Boots
Penelope Chilvers Cabin Suede Wool-Lined Boots

Warm doesn't mean boring. We love the playful beading and fringing on these shearling-lined boots.

