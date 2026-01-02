The backbone of any distinguished capsule wardrobe inevitably starts with denim. The hard-working staple offers plenty of styling possibilities, serving as a versatile foundation for any great look.

So, as we approach the New Year, there’s no better time to explore which denim silhouettes are worth the investment. With the Spring/Summer 2026 season introducing 15 creative director debuts, it’s only natural to start by examining the catwalk. After all, whenever you’re uncertain about how to refresh your wardrobe, the runways always provide fresh perspectives—especially when it comes to styling.

I spoke to some of our most trusted denim experts to round up the five denim trends worth keeping an eye on in 2026.

The 5 Biggest Denim Trends For 2026

Fluid Silhouettes

Coach, Stella McCartney, Sportmax Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we may have noticed small traces of form-fitting denim, it was oversized, fluid silhouettes that led the way during Autumn/Winter 2025. Reflecting this trend, 2026 shows no signs of moving away from them.

"Our Nora Trouser Jean really captures the mood for 2026 with its looser, fluid silhouette - a shape that feels comfortable, flattering and effortlessly sophisticated all at once," comments creative director at Citizens of Humanity, Marianne McDonald. "Voluminous shapes continue to feel very relevant, especially with the sustained interest in wide-leg and barrel silhouettes."

At online luxury fashion outlet, The Outnet, these silhouettes. And most importantly, barrel-leg continues to feed into its most successful denim category. "It was our bestselling shape of 2025, which we are not seeing going anywhere for 2026," says senior buyer Amy Plant. "It's moving forward with exaggerated cuffs and even more loose fits, circa 90s cool girl. Our go-to brands include Toteme and Mother."

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Neutral Earth Tones

Acne Studios, Luisa Spagnoli, Burberry Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who turn to the New Year as an opportunity to step into a new self with a refreshed outlook, then earth-tones are just the thing you need. "The New Year brings opportunity for what we see as a ‘palette cleanse’, with a gravitation towards optic whites, soft creams and pared-back neutrals. We’re also drawn to khaki as a beautiful non-denim alternative that still feels effortless and refined," says McDonald.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Straight-Leg

Celine, Brandon Maxwell, Dior Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images, Launchmetrics, Celine)

According to Mytheresa's chief buying officer, Tiffany Hsu, the runways have particularly inspired a slimmer, and more classic approach to denim. "Following Demna’s latest collection for Gucci, razor-straight jeans are making a strong comeback."

Agolde's creative director, Karen Phelps, notes that nostalgia, sharpened by a contemporary edge, has influenced its straight-leg range, with even more similar styles coming in 2026. "We anticipate a continued influence from ’90s and vintage fashion, with the introduction of an '80s-inspired jean planned to launch in April. Those decades offer an endless archive of relaxed silhouettes, authentic textures, and an understated attitude, all elements that translate seamlessly into 2026 styling."

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bold Denim

Casablanca, Coperni, Area Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images, Launchmetrics)

As far as innovation is concerned, denim has always been at the forefront. Whether used as an experimental functional fabric that can be moulded into different shapes, adapted into different garments, or altered to one's taste. According to Hsu, this is poised to be a major movement for the New Year.

"For 2026, we are seeing denim extend beyond everyday wear and enter unexpected territories, including skiwear. In our recent Moncler Grenoble x Mytheresa collection, denim-inspired ski pants and jackets reimagine a traditionally technical category. At our recent event in Gstaad, top customers fully embraced denim ski looks, showcasing how denim has evolved into a versatile and innovative fabric, transcending its traditional boundaries.”

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Denim, but not as we know it

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026, Diesel, Ahluwalia Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If next season's catwalks can prove anything, it's that denim's adaptability knows no bounds, so much so that sometimes, it's not even denim. "We anticipate 2026 to be a year in which innovative materials expand the denim narrative," says Phelps.

Most recently seen at Chanel's Métiers d’Art 2026 show, where silk trousers were disguised as diamond-encrusted denim, or on the high street with Rag & Bone's viral success with its Miramar sweatpants made to look like denim.

This is already embedding itself into Agolde's brand while informing its 2026 range. "Our ready-to-wear assortment is growing into a more well-rounded offering. AGOLDE continues to move beyond conventional denim with forward-thinking tops, standout outerwear, and recycled-leather pieces, creating a modern, dynamic collection. Denim will always be at the core of our collection; we are constantly exploring new possibilities. Our latest innovation, Flyweight, is our lightest and softest denim to date. Engineered for breathability and effortless movement, we are excited to introduce it this May."