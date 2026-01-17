Gwyneth Paltrow Just Nailed January Style in a Leather Jacket and Jeans

January can feel an endurance test—and the same goes for getting dressed when it's raining (again) and grey (ditto). Inspiration has come from a not unlikely source just in time, however: Gwyneth Paltrow. Stepping out on the promo trail for the universally five-star Marty Supreme, the actor wore a combination that won for ease yet effectiveness hands down: a leather bomber, a white shirt and a tailored pair of jeans, all by Givenchy.

(Image credit: Givenchy)

It's a look that was simple on the surface but, in fact, contained multitudes, somehow managing to be smart yet casual, elegant yet cool and, perhaps most importantly, utterly effortless for a time of year when that word sums up our attitude to (and the minimum benchmark for) desirable outfits.

Stella McCartney SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you were tuned into the latest catwalk shows, you might have felt a sense of deja vu. Because, pleasingly, the leather jacket, white shirt and jeans trio was one that cropped up repeatedly, enforcing the mantra of polished ease that appeals so much right now.

At Stella McCartney, a leather jacket was subbed for a funnel-necked trench, but, otherwise, the look hinged on the partnership of a white shirt tucked into the waistband of loose-legged jeans. Similarly effortless but full of look-twice details—from the.shirt's buttons (generally undone so you could glimpse a sliver of sternum) to the jacket's proportions (oversized yet cropped)—it made another case for three pieces that most of us will have in our wardrobes.

Meryll Rogge SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The refrain was repeated at Meryll Rogge, who closed out Paris Fashion Week, with one look that consisted of a brown leather blouson over a printed shirt (daubed with ticker-striped lapels and cuffs in blue-and-white) and gently-flaring jeans. Again, the details spoke volumes—a matching striped tie, which might just spark a trend for "spring academia" and polished black ankle boots—making the look more (much more) than the sum of its parts.

If you have all three components already in your wardrobe, you might just want to consider the styling. Paltrow wore the top button of her shirt done up, giving the neckline a particularly smart appearance that was counterbalanced by her barrel-legged jean. If it's evening-time, you could also throw a necklace into the equation, draping a string of cubic zirconia under the collar—or, equally, something beaded or chain-linked over a single cuff. She also wore peep-toes, just visible under her jean's hemline, which you could substitute for a pointed slingback, a squared-toe ballerina or a sleek cowboy boot if exposing just one appendage feels unacceptable. It's January, after all.

