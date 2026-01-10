If this season's accessory trends have proven anything, it’s that the appetite for nostalgia has never been stronger. Think back to circa 2008, when statement jewellery sat at the heart of every outfit. Leaving the house with layered necklaces, stacked bracelets, and multiple rings wasn’t optional, but a prerequisite for styling a great look.

In the years that followed — largely influenced by the appointment of Phoebe Philo at Celine and the ensuing minimalist aesthetic — the fashion crowd boxed up their boldest jewellery pieces, unaware that they were ushering in over a decade of pared-back dressing.

Fast forward to 2026: largely influenced by social media and the fleeting nature of trends, true style is once again about championing individuality and self-expression. The easiest way to do that? By accessorising. The Autumn/Winter 2025 runway shows featured plenty of statement-making pieces, including gothic collars, faux-fur winter warmers, and bold hardware accents. However, one jewellery trend stood out from the rest — and we have Michael Ryder (Celine’s newly appointed Creative Director) to thank.

Set to become one of Spring/Summer 2026’s most prominent jewellery trends, charm bracelets are back. Also seen this season at Burberry and Zimmermann, it was Celine’s Spring 2026 collection that catapulted this noughties favourite back into the spotlight.

Celine Spring 2026 (Image credit: Celine)

Seen on the very first look of creative director Michael Rider's debut catwalk show, the golden charm bracelet was reintroduced styled with a pair of skinny jeans, an asymmetric blazer, and stacked rings. The bracelet itself was chunky and oversized, with colourful charms that paid homage to childhood mementos he once collected and exchanged with friends.

(Image credit: Celine)

"Charm bracelets have never truly left the cultural conversation—they’ve simply evolved with us. There’s something timeless about wearing pieces that mark the chapters of your life, that move with you, and that carry memory in a way only jewellery can," comment founder of Otiumberg, Rosanna and Christie Wollenberg.

"Charms are deeply tactile and personal; they invite touch, they invite nostalgia, and they hold meaning that grows richer over time. Our new diamond letter charms celebrate that intimate tradition, allowing the wearer to build a story in a way that feels both modern and enduring."

So, if you’re ready to dip your toe into the world of maximalism and wondering how to style them, take inspiration from J.Crew Creative Director Olympia Gayot and elevate your everyday uniform simply by adding a charm bracelet to your existing looks. You may be surprised at just how undressed you begin to feel without one.

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

Here’s our handpicked selection of the best charm bracelets and charms, worth the investment this season and beyond.

Shop charm bracelets