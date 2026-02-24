We’ve reached that point in the year when a single day can deliver all four seasons—naturally, wreaking havoc on even the most organised wardrobe. Enter Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has just provided a masterclass in what to wear during London Fashion Week. Her formula? The ultimate classic Brit-girl uniform: trench coat, jeans and black ankle boots. Effortless.

It’s a timely reminder that the simplest outfits are often the chicest—particularly when anchored by one enduring staple. In this case, a trusty trench. While there’s been no official confirmation on the provenance of Daisy’s exact style, I’d be willing to wager it’s Burberry—the British heritage house synonymous with impeccable outerwear, and whose show the star attended later that same day.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Styled with light-wash, straight-leg jeans (a welcome shift as temperatures begin to climb), sleek black ankle boots and oval sunglasses, it’s straightforward dressing that works for a whole host of occasions. Add a crisp white shirt for something more polished, or keep things relaxed with a reliable white tee.

Just scroll on for the pieces worth investing in to recreate the look—if they’re not already hanging in your wardrobe, that is.

Shop Daisy Edgar-Jones' Outfit

Burberry Cotton Trench Coat in Beige £1,825 at MyTheresa No trench coat is more classic than a Burberry, so consider this a real investment find. AGOLDE 90s Pinch Waist Straight-Leg Denim Jeans £270 at Selfridges Straight-leg jeans are slowly starting to replace wide-leg styles in our wardrobes, and Agolde is a fashion editor favourite. AEYDE Zoe Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots £470 at Net-a-Porter Whether paired with jeans, skirts, or dresses, these black ankle boots will easily slot into any wardrobe—especially with the kitten heel. Massimo Dutti Mini Oval Sunglasses £69.95 at Massimo Dutti Daisy makes a string case for the revival of retro oval shades.