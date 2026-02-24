Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Latest Outfit Is the Ultimate Chic Brit-Girl Uniform
The star stepped out during London Fashion Week in a timeless trench, straight-leg jeans and sleek boots
We’ve reached that point in the year when a single day can deliver all four seasons—naturally, wreaking havoc on even the most organised wardrobe. Enter Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has just provided a masterclass in what to wear during London Fashion Week. Her formula? The ultimate classic Brit-girl uniform: trench coat, jeans and black ankle boots. Effortless.
It’s a timely reminder that the simplest outfits are often the chicest—particularly when anchored by one enduring staple. In this case, a trusty trench. While there’s been no official confirmation on the provenance of Daisy’s exact style, I’d be willing to wager it’s Burberry—the British heritage house synonymous with impeccable outerwear, and whose show the star attended later that same day.
Styled with light-wash, straight-leg jeans (a welcome shift as temperatures begin to climb), sleek black ankle boots and oval sunglasses, it’s straightforward dressing that works for a whole host of occasions. Add a crisp white shirt for something more polished, or keep things relaxed with a reliable white tee.
Just scroll on for the pieces worth investing in to recreate the look—if they’re not already hanging in your wardrobe, that is.
Shop Daisy Edgar-Jones' Outfit
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.